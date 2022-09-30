ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Carole Baskin asks Oklahomans for help regarding Big Cat Public Safety Act

By Natalie Clydesdale/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA ( KFOR ) – Carole Baskin of Big Cat Rescue, who also starred in the “Tiger King” Netflix show, is calling on Oklahomans for help.

“It’s absolutely an issue of life or death,” said Baskin.

Baskin told KFOR she’s been working on getting the Big Cat Public Safety Act, also known as the “Tiger King Bill,” passed for more than two decades.

BILLS-117hr263eh Download

The legislation would restrict private ownership of big cats like lions, tigers and leopards as pets and for breeding.

Joe Exotic attorneys appeal conviction to 10th Circuit Court

“I can’t even believe that we’re having to have this conversation,” said Baskin. “Since the nineties, here in the U.S. there’s been over 700 incidents that have involved both children and adults being mauled by escaped cats.”

She says the bill wouldn’t impact public, USDA-licensed operations.

“Except that they won’t be able to breed cats and use them for cub petting props and then discard them,” said Baskin.

The measure passed through the United States House of Representatives by a 278-134 vote in late July. All votes against were Republican and 63 Republicans joined with Democrats to vote in the legislation’s favor.

However, once the bill got to the Senate, three holds were placed on it, preventing it from passing by unanimous consent.

“We worked through two of those holds and the two senators let their holds go,” said Marty Irby of Animal Wellness Action.

That left Oklahoma Senator James Lankford, R-OK as the only Senator stopping the bill from becoming law.

“He is the sole person on the planet that is standing in the way of the Big Cat Public Safety Act,” said Irby.

In an Instagram video posted Thursday , Baskin called on Oklahomans to plead for the Senator to remove his hold.

Oklahoma families stuck in Florida to ride out Hurricane Ian

A spokeswoman for Sen. Lankford confirmed the hold to KFOR on Thursday. She sent the following statement:

“Senator Lankford has unanswered questions about the Big Cat Public Safety Act’s federal preemption over state laws and the weak liability requirements for private owners of big cats. These dangerous animals are a risk to law enforcement and communities. Our office has recommended changes in the text to resolve his concerns, and he is waiting for the bill sponsors to respond.”

– Spokesperson for Senator James Lankford (R-OK)

The White House issued a statement in support of the bill in July, indicating President Biden will sign it into law if it comes to his desk.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 18

default-avatar
Laurella Desborough
3d ago

If Baskin is for something, real animal lovers need to be against it. This woman is a money grubber who wants to remove all animals from other owners. She is NOT TO BE TRUSTED regarding ANYTHING to do with ANY animals. Florida animal owners do not like or respect her and consider her to be a threat to all animals and to their owners.

Reply(1)
10
Darrell Simmons
4d ago

get your believer fixed lady this is Oklahoma and we don't like you or your cats. you want the government in charge of who can and can't own a animal, you sound like billy boy gates

Reply(2)
7
vicki Robertson
3d ago

She only wants get more rich herself, I guess her dead husband's millions wasn't enough for her. She thinks she's the only one who should own big cats, she is an evil person that deserves whatever comes her way....

Reply
7
The Oklahoman

Guest column: Oklahoma teachers should collectively act against harmful legislation

Teachers in Oklahoma in 2022 are positioned to be the torchbearers for a new civil rights movement. Both teachers and students have been targeted by new legislation from the Republican-dominated House and Senate. During the 2021-2022 school year, it appeared that House Bill 1775, incorrectly labeled the “anti-Critical Race Theory” bill, did not include the necessary language to have its intended effect. But after the Oklahoma State Board of Education implemented the rules for HB 1775 and then downgraded the accreditation status of both Tulsa Public Schools and Mustang Public Schools, the impact has perhaps exceeded the expectations of even its legislative authors.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Yoel Davidson

Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress

Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma

While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
