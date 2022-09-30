Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
How Brian Kelly might be setting LSU up for failure against Tennessee
The Tennessee Vols will travel to Baton Rouge this weekend to take on the LSU Tigers in a pivotal top 25 matchup. This will be the first meeting between Vols head coach Josh Heupel and Tigers head coach Brian Kelly. And based on what we heard Monday, Kelly might be...
atozsports.com
WATCH: Tennessee Vols 5-star commit makes unreal play
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols have some special talent coming in over the next couple of years. 5-star Quarterback Nico Lamaleava is at the helm of it. He could be the prized player that takes the Vols’ program under Heupel to the next level. Throws like this one...
Tennessee Tribune
Luxury Coach Service Vonlane Rolls Into the South With Routes Between Nashville and Atlanta
NASHVILLE, Tenn., TN Tribune – Vonlane, a Texas-based premium transportation company, will expand its luxury motor-coach service with a new route between Nashville and Atlanta, with daily service and 19 weekly departures from each city providing travelers with a luxury travel experience that eliminates wait times experienced with other forms of travel.
Engineers looking at ways to prevent the spread of invasive carp in Tennessee
There's something in the water that's been worrying engineers and scientists for decades. It's a specific breed of fish that aren't native to Tennessee waterways, and that's a big problem.
wpln.org
Tennessee hospital chiefs huddle to address hiring crisis
Tennessee hospital chiefs huddled in Franklin this weekend, largely to focus on their shared hiring crisis. The staffing shortage has not eased even as the pandemic subsides, and many hospital leaders are beginning to get used to high turnover. Hospitals — like many institutions — have generally rewarded longevity. So...
williamsonhomepage.com
October start set for Green Hills senior living project
An October groundbreaking is slated for a Green Hills senior living services building, to be called The Crestmoor at Green Hills and to be located on property once home to Tokyo Japanese Steak House. An LLC affiliated with Houston-based Bridgewood Property Company owns the property, located at 3808 Cleghorn Ave.,...
‘Cannabis legalization is not a matter of if; it’s a matter of when’: Lawmakers talk future in Tennessee
Most Democrat lawmakers in Tennessee support cannabis legislation. Some republicans even support it, at least medically, but it’s never made it to the General Assembly for a vote.
Tennessee teacher to compete on Wheel of Fortune
Devin Roberts has always been a fan of the show and last year he decided "why not try out?"
Felony Lane Gang: 2 women wanted in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro police are working to identify two women believed to be part of a Felony Lane Gang who are accused of stealing checks, debit and credit cards and identifications.
wgnsradio.com
Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs Available in Tennessee - Job Fairs Held Weekly in Murfreesboro
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Currently, there 385,622 job openings in Tennessee. According to the Department of Labor & Workforce Development, 163 new job openings were posted to the states’ website over this past weekend. Thomas E. Stoquert, a re-entry specialist with the American Job Center, told WGNS NEWS…. Some of...
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Franklin (Franklin, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Franklin on Friday. The officials reported that the crash happened at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
fox17.com
Gov. Lee's response to $500 million funding owed to TSU
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee owes Tennessee State University, (TSU), about $250 million, half of the total $500 million, after decades of holding out on the university. This is hundreds of millions of dollars from federal research money the state never passed along and as part of 2022’s budget,...
travellemming.com
23 Fun Nashville Date Ideas for 2022 (By a Local)
If you’re looking for new and exciting Nashville date ideas, then you’re in the right place. I’m a local who loves exploring Music City and trying out new experiences. I can tell you firsthand that it’s a great place for couples (or for meeting someone new) because there are so many great unique things to do in Nashville.
Charter school commission accused of 'enormous conflict of interest'
"An enormous conflict of interest from top to bottom." That's what one critic says about a state board with the power to overrule local school boards.
murfreesboro.com
MPD Officers Graduate from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy
Congratulations to MPD Officers Levi Phillips, Joseph Veteri and Kristen States who graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy Friday, Sept. 30. Officer Levi received the Bethel University Legal Award for best overall average during legal test and the Outstanding Officer Award. Deputy Chief Steve Jarrell and Training Lieutenant Justin Lemanski joined the new officers in Nashville for their graduation.
clayconews.com
Carthage Homeowner Jailed After Shooting in Smith County, Tennessee
SMITH COUNTY, TN – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the arrest of a Carthage woman on an aggravated assault charge. On September 29th, 2022, at the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special agents joined...
Injuries reported in bus crash on I-40 in Wilson County
An investigation is underway after injuries were reported in a crash that involved a bus on Interstate 40 early Sunday morning.
6 Live Shows this Week- October 3, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: October 3 – October 9, 2022. Earth, Wind & Fire Wednesday, October 5, 7:30 pm FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 […] The post 6 Live Shows this Week- October 3, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
fox17.com
Alex Friedmann settles with state over prison confinement conditions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Correction and Alex Friedmann, the man who was found guilty in an elaborate detention center plot, agreed to settle a federal lawsuit over the way he was imprisoned. The settlement includes policy changes and the payment of almost $50,000 in attorney's fee and costs.
Did You Know that There’s a 21+ Outdoor Movie Venue in the Heart of Downtown Nashville?
NightLight is a 21+ outdoor movie night venue that caters to the young creatives of Nashville, TN. Picture a drive-in...without the cars. Bring a blanket or chairs and enjoy local food trucks, delicious beer and spirits, live music, and a rotating list of popular films. Doors open at 7 pm for general admission, and you can listen to the live DJ play while you find your seats, browse the food truck options, or grab a beer. The movie will begin around sundown, but there is no set time.
