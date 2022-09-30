ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

atozsports.com

WATCH: Tennessee Vols 5-star commit makes unreal play

Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols have some special talent coming in over the next couple of years. 5-star Quarterback Nico Lamaleava is at the helm of it. He could be the prized player that takes the Vols’ program under Heupel to the next level. Throws like this one...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Luxury Coach Service Vonlane Rolls Into the South With Routes Between Nashville and Atlanta

NASHVILLE, Tenn., TN Tribune – Vonlane, a Texas-based premium transportation company, will expand its luxury motor-coach service with a new route between Nashville and Atlanta, with daily service and 19 weekly departures from each city providing travelers with a luxury travel experience that eliminates wait times experienced with other forms of travel.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Tennessee hospital chiefs huddle to address hiring crisis

Tennessee hospital chiefs huddled in Franklin this weekend, largely to focus on their shared hiring crisis. The staffing shortage has not eased even as the pandemic subsides, and many hospital leaders are beginning to get used to high turnover. Hospitals — like many institutions — have generally rewarded longevity. So...
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

October start set for Green Hills senior living project

An October groundbreaking is slated for a Green Hills senior living services building, to be called The Crestmoor at Green Hills and to be located on property once home to Tokyo Japanese Steak House. An LLC affiliated with Houston-based Bridgewood Property Company owns the property, located at 3808 Cleghorn Ave.,...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Gov. Lee's response to $500 million funding owed to TSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee owes Tennessee State University, (TSU), about $250 million, half of the total $500 million, after decades of holding out on the university. This is hundreds of millions of dollars from federal research money the state never passed along and as part of 2022’s budget,...
NASHVILLE, TN
travellemming.com

23 Fun Nashville Date Ideas for 2022 (By a Local)

If you’re looking for new and exciting Nashville date ideas, then you’re in the right place. I’m a local who loves exploring Music City and trying out new experiences. I can tell you firsthand that it’s a great place for couples (or for meeting someone new) because there are so many great unique things to do in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

MPD Officers Graduate from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy

Congratulations to MPD Officers Levi Phillips, Joseph Veteri and Kristen States who graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy Friday, Sept. 30. Officer Levi received the Bethel University Legal Award for best overall average during legal test and the Outstanding Officer Award. Deputy Chief Steve Jarrell and Training Lieutenant Justin Lemanski joined the new officers in Nashville for their graduation.
NASHVILLE, TN
clayconews.com

Carthage Homeowner Jailed After Shooting in Smith County, Tennessee

SMITH COUNTY, TN – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the arrest of a Carthage woman on an aggravated assault charge. On September 29th, 2022, at the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special agents joined...
CARTHAGE, TN
Cheatham County Source

6 Live Shows this Week- October 3, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: October 3 – October 9, 2022. Earth, Wind & Fire Wednesday, October 5, 7:30 pm FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 […] The post 6 Live Shows this Week- October 3, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
fox17.com

Alex Friedmann settles with state over prison confinement conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Correction and Alex Friedmann, the man who was found guilty in an elaborate detention center plot, agreed to settle a federal lawsuit over the way he was imprisoned. The settlement includes policy changes and the payment of almost $50,000 in attorney's fee and costs.
TENNESSEE STATE
103GBF

Did You Know that There’s a 21+ Outdoor Movie Venue in the Heart of Downtown Nashville?

NightLight is a 21+ outdoor movie night venue that caters to the young creatives of Nashville, TN. Picture a drive-in...without the cars. Bring a blanket or chairs and enjoy local food trucks, delicious beer and spirits, live music, and a rotating list of popular films. Doors open at 7 pm for general admission, and you can listen to the live DJ play while you find your seats, browse the food truck options, or grab a beer. The movie will begin around sundown, but there is no set time.
NASHVILLE, TN

