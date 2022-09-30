Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukrainians break Russian defences in south; Zelenskiy decree rules out Putin talks
Ukraine appears to make biggest breakthroughs in south since war began; Ukrainian president confirms negotiations ‘impossible’
SFGate
Bulgaria: Borissov offers coalition, doesn’t want PM's post
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, whose center-right GERB party emerged as the winner of Bulgaria’s parliamentary election, invited his political opponents Tuesday to talks on forming a government. Results from Sunday’s election showed GERB with 25.4% of the vote, edging out the reformist We...
SFGate
Prisons chief killed in Indian-controlled Kashmir
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The prisons chief in Indian-controlled Kashmir has been killed, officials said Tuesday, as India’s powerful home minister arrived in the disputed Himalayan region on a three-day visit. The body of Director-General of Prisons Hemant Kumar Lohia bore multiple wounds and was found Monday night...
SFGate
UN flood aid appeal jumps amid disease surge in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Alarmed by a surge in disease, the United Nations is asking for five times’ more international aid after deadly floods in Pakistan left millions of survivors homeless and at rising risk of waterborne diseases and other ailments. The U.N. on Tuesday raised its request to...
SFGate
Merkel wins UN refugee agency award over welcome of Syrians
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency said Tuesday it's giving its highest award to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her efforts to welcome more than 1 million refugees — mostly from Syria — into Germany, despite some criticism both at home and abroad. Matthew Saltmarsh,...
SFGate
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog, said the director general of Ukraine’s and Europe’s largest power plant, Ihor Murashov, has been released from Russian custody after his detention last week.
SFGate
Bangladesh faces power blackout after national grid fails
DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — A failure in Bangladesh’s national power grid plunged much of the country into a blackout on Tuesday, officials said. Officials of the state-run Bangladesh Power Development Board said that power transmission failed somewhere in the eastern part of the country. All power plants tripped and...
SFGate
Romania investigates leaks from Russian-owned company
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Authorities in Romania have opened a criminal investigation into suspected data leaks against four employees of the local branch of neighboring Serbia's NIS Petrol, which is majority-owned by Russia's Gazprom Neft. Organized crime prosecutors said late Monday that police raided the company's offices in the...
What the world will be like in 2050, in eight maps and charts
1. By 2050, India will have overtaken the US as the world's second largest economyIt's also projected that the gap between the three biggest economies, China, India and the US, and the rest of the world will widen over the next few decades.2. The UK will no longer be among the top ten economies in the worldBritain will be in 11th place by 2050.Both Indonesia and Nigeria will rise through the world rankings, the latter from 20th to 9th.3. Countries with emerging economies today will overtake G7 countries in terms of GDPE7 economies, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Indonesia and...
