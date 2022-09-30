ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

wisr680.com

Chamber Hosting Joint Mixer At Missing Links

There’s still time to register for a free mixer to be held later this week at a local eatery. The Butler County Young Professionals Joint Fall Membership Mixer will be held at Missing Links Brewery on Evans City Road in Renfrew (Route 68) Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Mars Celebrating Homecoming Week

The Mars Area High School is continuing its 2022 Homecoming Celebration with several themed days this week. Today has been designated as Jersey Day, while Wednesday is Movie Day and Be the Kind Kid Day, Thursday is Class or School Color Day, and Friday is Mars Day. This year’s theme...
MARS, PA
wisr680.com

Remembrance Rally Set For Grapevine Center

Monday marks the beginning of Mental Illness Awareness Week and the Grapevine Center will be honoring some of their members that passed away earlier this year. The annual Remembrance Rally and Mental Illness and Drug Addiction Awareness program will take place this Wednesday at the Carousel Shelter at Alameda Park.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Loan Program Helps Families Purchase Farms

Applications are now being accepted for federal loans that encourage families to purchase farms. The USDA’s Farm Service Agency has reserved funding specifically for loans that will go toward helping farmers purchase and operate family farms. The agency says there are a declining number of family farms in the...
MERCER, PA
Lifestyle
wisr680.com

Gas Prices Holding Steady; National Average Jumps

Gas prices continue to inch down both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, dropped by two cents over the past week to settle at $3.91 per gallon.
BUTLER, PA
wisr680.com

Police Searching For Missing Harmony Business Owner

Zelienople police are searching for a missing man who owns an area business. 54-year-old Tod DiMinno, who owns the Harmony Emporium, was last seen in the Harmony Borough this past Wednesday. He is believed to be driving his red 2006 Honda Civic. DiMinno is about 5’10” and 160 pounds. He...
ZELIENOPLE, PA
wisr680.com

Cranberry Twp. Looking To Grants To Help Improve Traffic Flow

Cranberry Township is seeking grant funding to help improve traffic flow at a couple of major intersections. The township is looking to use the grant money to help fund a re-timing project on Route 19, Route 228/Freedom Road corridor, and Rochester Road. The grants would come from the Southwestern Pennsylvania...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wisr680.com

Two Recovering After Butler Twp. Accident

Two people are recovering after a crash this weekend in Butler Township. The accident happened Sunday evening around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Evans City Road and South Eberhart Road. Police say 70-year-old Margaret Slye of Saxonburg ran a red light at the intersection and collided into a car...
BUTLER, PA

