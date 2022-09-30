Read full article on original website
Fatal Truck Crash Reported on West Grayson Road in Merced County
Officials in Merced County reported a recent fatal crash involving a big rig and a Dodge Ram pickup truck on West Grayson Road. The incident was described as a head-on collision that occurred near Shiloh Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Fatal Big Rig Crash on...
Suspect arrested after San Joaquin Sheriff's vehicle struck by gunfire
STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – Sheriff's deputies arrested a 60-year-old man near Stockton over the weekend after he allegedly shot at a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office patrol unit vehicle. Charles Pinkston was identified by deputies as the suspect and was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.Deputies said shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, a patrol sergeant in the 400 block of S. Oro Avenue reported that the windshield of her fully marked patrol unit had been struck by what appeared to be gunfire. The sergeant wasn't injured in the shooting.Pinkston was located at his residence, where he surrendered without incident at 9:30 p.m. The weapon used for the shooting was a high-powered pellet rifle, according to deputies. The shooting may not have been an isolated incident and deputies said the suspect may have shot at other vehicles in the past. Anyone who has had their property damaged on South Oro Avenue between Washington Street and Horner Avenue is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at (209) 468-4400.
Oakley: Firefighters Rescue Man Missing Since Saturday, And Two Others
On Monday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to the area of Big Break Marina on a report of cries for help of a person stuck in the delta waters in the City of Oakley. The call was reported by an off-duty AMR employee who was walking the...
Female Injured in Rollover Crash on Hillcrest Ave in Antioch
A vehicle crash injured a female driver and shut down a portion of Hillcrest Avenue near Wildflower in the City of Antioch just before 3:00 am Saturday. According to Antioch Police, the rollover crash was caused when a female attempted to reach down and grab a water bottle when she veered onto the center divide causing the vehicle to strike two trees in a rollover crash. No drugs or alcohol were suspected in the crash.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after assault in Stanislaus County, sheriff says
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — One man is in custody after seriously injuring an older man south of Modesto on Sunday, authorities said. The assault with a deadly weapon happened in a trailer around 3:40 p.m. in the 600 block of South 7th street, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KCRA 3.
Victim dies in Walnut Creek hit and run
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A hit-and-run crash in Walnut Creek Saturday evening resulted in a death, the Walnut Creek Police Department said Sunday. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on North California Boulevard and Civic Drive. The victim was identified Monday by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office as Chung Le, 44 of Milpitas. […]
San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle shot with pellet rifle in Stockton
STOCKTON — A San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle was shot with a pellet rifle. According to the Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 1, around 7 p.m., a Patrol Sergeant reported over the radio that the windshield of her "fully marked" patrol car was shot by gunfire on the 400 block of South Oro Avenue in East Stockton. After securing the area, deputies identified the residence of a suspect. 60-year-old Charles Pinkston surrendered peacefully to the S.W.A.T. team at roughly 9:30 p.m. Deputies later discovered that the weapon used was a high-powered pellet rifle. The Sheriff's Office believes that Pinkston possibly shot at other vehicles in the past. He was booked on multiple felony charges and is being held at the San Joaquin County Jail on a bond of $500,000. They ask that anyone whose property was damaged on South Oro Avenue between Washington and Horner call the office at 209-468-4400.
Man arrested after shooting at patrol car
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Saturday night after shooting at a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Patrol Sergeant’s vehicle. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol sergeant had reported that suspected gunfire had hit the windshield of their patrol vehicle in the 400 block of S. Oro Avenue […]
Deputies arrest man in connection to homicide near Modesto Airport
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest regarding the shooting near the Modesto City-County Airport on September 29th that killed 38-year-old Matthew McDonough of Modesto. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Sept. 30, detectives found Matthew Douglas Cook, 39, near the intersection of […]
Marina PD arrest four suspects on catalytic converters theft
MARINA, CALIF, (KION-TV): After a vehicle pursuit to Sand City, Marina PD arrested four suspects on grand theft on Sunday morning. 29-year-old Carlos Amparan of San Jose, 42-year-old Cesar Buelna of San Leandro, 28-year-old Juan Morales of San Jose and 19-year-old Angel Ruiz-Morales of San Jose were all booked into the Monterey County Jail for The post Marina PD arrest four suspects on catalytic converters theft appeared first on KION546.
Three adults and infant kidnapped in Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Three adults and an eight-month-old have been kidnapped by a man believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office. Eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, along with her parent Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36, were taken against their will from a business in the 800 Block of The post Three adults and infant kidnapped in Merced County appeared first on KION546.
Modesto man arrested in targeted killing of Matthew McDonough, authorities say
MODESTO, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department has arrested a Modesto resident in the fatal shooting of Matthew McDonough, 38, near the Modesto City-County Airport Thursday. According to a press release issued by the Sheriff's Department Sunday, McDonough and an unidentified adult female were driving near the intersection...
2 more victims in Stockton serial killings identified by medical examiner’s office
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two more people were identified as victims in thestring of recent serial killings in Stockton on Monday morning by the San Joaquin County medical examiner’s office. Families had previously identified the other three victims to KCRA 3. The man who was killed Aug. 30 was...
2 men shot in Stockton overnight
STOCKTON — Two men in their 20s were shot in Stockton overnight in two separate incidents. They both received non life-threatening injuries.In the first, a 24 year old was in the 400 Block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. when he got into an argument with the suspect who fired gunshots toward the victim before fleeing in a sedan, according to Stockton Police.One round grazed the man, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. About an hour and a half later, a 21 year old was in the area of Mariposa Road and East Eighth Street when police say someone in a vehicle shot multiple rounds toward him, striking the victim. The man was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Lodi PD Arrests Suspect for Alleged Possession of Illegal Firearm
Originally Published By: Lodi Police Department Facebook Page. “Last night at around 11:02 PM officers responded to the 00 block of S. Garfield Street for a report of a group of subjects who were believed to be involved in a disturbance. As officers arrived on scene, multiple subjects fled the area. One of the subjects was seen discarding a firearm as he fled. The subject was detained and the firearm (an unserialized polymer 80 handgun) was recovered.
Stockton ‘series of killings’: This is what we know about the victims
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police are investigating a “series of killings” that occurred throughout the summer and early fall in Stockton after investigators spotted several “patterns.” Police are looking further into these five crimes because they happened during the same timeframe, between late night and early morning, and all of the victims were alone. […]
Attempted Murder Investigation on Wendy Hope Drive
Originally Published By: Galt Police Department Facebook Page. “GPD Officers responded to a report of a stabbing near Lincoln Way/Wendy Hope Dr. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female suffering from multiple stab wounds. During the investigation, it was determined the male suspect was still inside of the residence. Officers...
Lanes closed in both directions of Highway 4 in Brentwood following deadly crash
All lanes of Highway 4 in Brentwood are closed in both directions on Wednesday following a fatal crash, the California Highway Patrol said.
Man shot, killed near Modesto airport identified by sheriff's office
MODESTO, Calif. — The man shot and killed overnight near a Northern California airport was identified by the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office as 38-year-old Matthew McDonough of Modesto. Sheriff's deputies were responding to a shooting on Thursday around 3:43 a.m. near the intersection of Mitchell Road and South Riverside...
Man, 71, on life support after being beaten with bat in Modesto
MODESTO – Deputies say they have arrested a suspect after an elderly man was severely beaten with a baseball bat in Modesto over the weekend. The incident happened Sunday afternoon at a trailer park along S. 7th Street. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, a 71-year-old man was found unresponsive with life-threatening head and neck injuries; deputies say he had been beaten with a baseball bat. Eyewitnesses helped deputies identify the suspect as 28-year-old Marcos Canal. Detectives soon searched Canal's mobile home and evidence was seized. He was then arrested and booked on charges of attempted murder. Exactly what led up to the assault is unclear, but detectives say both men had prior history. Deputies say the elderly man remains on life-support as of Monday.
