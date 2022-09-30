ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Charlotte airport overlook closing Monday for construction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The overlook at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will close Monday as part of a bigger construction plan that includes a new runway. The closure comes just one week after the airport temporarily closed its top-level dropoff lanes, which has caused some traffic issues for travelers. Charlotte Douglas officials confirmed in May the overlook would close for the current construction project.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

North Charlotte families forced out of homes

Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh is stepping down in June. Hickory man dies after Jeep plunges into creek, becomes submerged, authorities say. The driver, 47-year-old Philip John Paxson, of Hickory, was found dead inside the Jeep, according to the highway patrol. Meck County Sheriff's Office changes traffic stop policy. Updated: 3...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Southeast Charlotte wreck kills 1, injures another

Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh is stepping down in June. Neighbors in one Charlotte community are facing a tough reality. The homes they were renting were bought by a developer and they're being asked to move. Meck County Sheriff's Office changes traffic stop policy. Updated: 12 minutes ago. Deputies will still...
CHARLOTTE, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Driver Identified In Fatal Motorcycle Crash On N. Tryon Street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed early Sunday morning after a crash on N. Tryon Street. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police​ identified the driver as Satchel Phillip Bass, 35. Officers responded to the 5700 block of N. Tryon Street around 4:43a.m. The preliminary investigation showed that Bass was traveling north...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Tropical potential in the Atlantic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Historically, hurricane season peaks in September and slows down in October before ending in November. There are currently two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean that could form into the season's next tropical threat, according to data published Monday by the National Hurricane Center. After a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ian impacts Charlotteans and visitors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotteans are cleaning up in the aftermath of Ian. Ian made its second landfall as a hurricane in South Carolina on Friday. This brought heavy rain, gusty winds, power outages and some structural damage to Charlotte. Saturday morning, debris was visible in the Myers Park neighborhood...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Controversy around land size surrounds Huntersville development project

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Monday. Deaths of two people at northeast Charlotte apartment complex prompts investigation. WBTV has reached out to CMPD to learn more about this investigation, but they haven’t immediately responded. One dead, one hurt after shooting at north Charlotte convenience store. Updated: 3...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

One dead, one hurt after shooting at north Charlotte convenience store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died and a second person was injured in a shooting at a north Charlotte convenience store. MEDIC confirmed two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after they were shot. One victim later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Who's responsible to fix storm damage to a home under contract?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian destroyed hundreds of homes in its path, leaving a trail of destruction from Florida's Gulf coast to the Carolinas. No matter how much you prepare, a hurricane or severe weather can damage your home with high winds, flooding and tornadoes. But if your house is under contract, who's on the hook to fix the damage?
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

All sworn CMPD officers getting more active shooter training in response to mass shootings across the country

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Every sworn officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is getting more active shooter training in response to mass shootings that have happened across the country. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings spoke to WBTV about the special training in a recent interview. According to police, the training...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Sunny skies, chilly start before we warm up this afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian continue to meander off the mid-Atlantic coast today, we’ll start in the chilly 40s but rebound nicely into the pleasant lower 70s this afternoon. Today: Sun all day, chilly start, pleasant finish. Rest of Week: Lot of sunshine,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Chances for flooding around Mecklenburg County

U.S. Army veteran lowers American Flag in the midst of Ian. William Hess, a U.S. Army veteran, braved the storm to protect the flag as Ian passed through. Ian leaving a trail of damage as it moves across the Carolinas. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. As of Friday evening, Ian...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

