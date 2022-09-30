The plot in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues to thicken in the wake of the show’s most action-packed episode yet. The show’s sixth episode set the stage for the long-awaited climax of the season, tugging its interwoven storyline together for what looks to be a spectacular finale arc. It was near-universally declared the best episode yet by viewers, who are celebrating even its more unlikely elements. Like the fact that the show relies on its audience to be intelligent, something that a number of its detractors have a real problem with. They’d like the show to better flesh out its intentions, but not everyone needs a play-by-play.

TV SERIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO