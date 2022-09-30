ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Protests erupt in Havana over blackout from Hurricane Ian

By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vajWw_0iGVIW3k00

The power outage caused by Hurricane Ian has prompted protests in the streets of Cuba’s capital, as several hundred people demanded restoration of electricity after more than two days without it.

An Associated Press journalist saw about 400 people gathered Thursday night in at least two spots in the Cerro neighborhood of Havana shouting, “We want light, we want light,” and banging pots and pans.

It appeared to be the first public display over the electricity problems that spread from western Cuba, where Ian hit, to the entire island, leaving the country’s 11 million people in the dark . The storm also left at least three people dead.

Power was restored to much of the island within a day.

On Thursday, groups that monitor internet access reported a “near-total internet blackout in Cuba.”

“We believe the incident is likely to significantly impact the free flow of information amid protests,” said Alp Toker, director of London-based NetBlocks.

Internet access had returned to some areas Friday morning.

On the Havana street Calzada del Cerro, protesters surrounded a crew trying to repair a pole and a light transformer. Protesters were out late into the night; the gatherings remained peaceful.

Repeated blackouts on the fragile power grid were among the reasons for Cuba’s largest social protests in decades in July 2021. Thousands of people, weary of power failures and shortages of goods exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic

and U.S. sanctions, turned out across the island to vent their anger. Hundreds were arrested and prosecuted, prompting criticism of the administration of President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Cubans on Thursday complained that the power outages had forced them to throw out refrigerated meat and other goods that are costly or hard to find.

The government has not said what percentage of the population remained without electricity as of early Friday, but electrical authorities said only 10% of Havana’s 2 million people had power Thursday.

Calls by the AP to a dozen people in Cuba’s other main cities — Holguin, Guantanamo, Matanzas, Ciego de Avila, Camaguey and Santiago — found most reporting that their neighborhoods remained without electricity.

Experts said the blackout shows the vulnerability of Cuba’s power grid and warned that it will require time and resources to fix the problem.

Cuba’s power grid before the storm “was already in a critical and immunocompromised state as a result of the deterioration of the thermoelectric plants,” said Jorge Piñon, director of the Latin America and Caribbean Energy Program at the University of Texas at Austin. “The patient is now on life support.”

Cuba has 13 major power plants, of which five have been rented from Turkey since 2019. There are also smaller plants throughout the country since an energy reform in 2006.

The government attributes the plants’ poor maintenance to a lack of funds and to U.S. sanctions, as well as to difficulty in obtaining fuel.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

Nicaragua breaks ties with Netherlands, bars US envoy

Nicaragua found itself even more isolated on the international stage Saturday after saying it would deny entry to the ambassador appointed by Washington and then severing diplomatic ties with the Netherlands. Declared persona non grata on Friday, EU ambassador Bettina Muscheidt left Nicaragua Saturday on a commercial flight to France via Mexico City.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Iran's supreme leader breaks silence on protests, blames US

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded publicly on Monday to the biggest protests in Iran in years, breaking weeks of silence to condemn what he called “rioting” and accuse the United States and Israel of planning the protests. The unrest, ignited by the death of a young woman in the custody of Iran’s morality police, is flaring up across the country for a third week despite government efforts to crack down. On Monday, Iran shuttered its top technology university following an hours-long standoff between students and the police that turned the prestigious institution into the latest flashpoint of protests and ended with hundreds of young people arrested. Speaking to a cadre of police students in Tehran, Khamenei said he was “deeply heartbroken” by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, calling it a “tragic incident.” However, he lambasted the protests as a foreign plot to destabilize Iran, echoing authorities’ previous comments.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Havana#Hurricanes#Latin America#Blackout#U S Sanctions#Hurricane Ian#Associated Press#Cerro#Netblocks
CBS Miami

Cubans take to the streets, bang pans to protest third day without electricity

HAVANA - Cubans took to the streets on Thursday night to bang pots and protest across several neighborhoods in the capital Havana as the country entered its third day of blackouts following Hurricane Ian. The massive storm, now plowing north along the southeast coast of the United States, caused Cuba's grid to collapse earlier this week. It knocked out power to the entire island of 11 million people, flattened homes, and obliterated agricultural fields. For some Cubans, already reeling from shortages of food, fuel and medicine, the prolonged blackout was the last straw. Jorge Luis Cruz, of Havana's El Cerro...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AccuWeather

Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week as Tropical Depression 9 takes shape

Tropical Depression Nine developed in the central Caribbean on Friday morning, and it could become the next named tropical storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season later on Friday or Saturday morning. It is likely to become the first threat from a major hurricane to the United States this season after it makes the trek from the Caribbean into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, putting Florida in harm’s way, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico

Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WashingtonExaminer

Doomsday scenario: Simulation reveals nuclear war with Russia would cause 90 million casualties

It is predicted that over 90 million people would be dead or injured in a war between the United States and Russia, Princeton University researchers discovered. Researchers at the Princeton Program on Science and Global Security created a simulated war using realistic nuclear weapons positions, targets, and fatality estimates to show the consequences that a nuclear war could have on both countries and the world, according to the project’s website.
MILITARY
Business Insider

US troops are still under fire in America's 'forgotten war'

Many Americans were reminded last week that the United States remains actively engaged in military combat overseas. But this conflict is not in Afghanistan, where the US withdrew its forces last August. Nor is it in Ukraine, where President Joe Biden has gone out of his way to avoid direct military involvement. It's in Syria.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Iran Sentences Two Women to Death for 'Corruption on Earth' - IRNA

DUBAI (Reuters) -Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they...
MIDDLE EAST
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
438K+
Followers
71K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy