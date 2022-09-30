Patient and health-care provider experience of a person-centred, multidisciplinary, psychosocial support and harm reduction programme for patients with harmful use of alcohol and drug-resistant tuberculosis in Minsk, Belarus

Only The Brave (OTB) Group, the Italian fashion conglomerate that owns such brands as Diesel, Jil Sander and Maison Margiela among others, has released its first sustainability report. The document outlines its accomplishments and goals in three key areas–environmental protection, attention to the product and social commitment–and indicates that it is living up to its motto of “Be Brave. Be Responsible.” “The Group’s concrete objectives were set forth in this first sustainability report, following the intense work and close cooperation of all of our corporate departments. First of all, we established the ambitious goal to achieve the Net Zero target in...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 MINUTES AGO