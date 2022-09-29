Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Related
cuse.com
Syracuse Rushes to 5-0
Piling up well over 600 yards of offense, Syracuse football is 5-0 for the first time since 1987 - and just the fifth time since WWII The Orange ran for nearly 400 yards and a 59-0 win over Wagner. The Orange will now carry their perfect record through the bye...
cuse.com
Orange Defeated At Wake Forest
Wake Forest (8-2-2, 2-2-0) used two second-half goals to defeat Syracuse (8-4-0, 1-3-0) at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Sunday afternoon. Following a scoreless opening half, Wake Forest got on the board first. Olivia Stowell had a point-blank attempt stopped by Syracuse keeper Shea Vanderbosch, but Emily Morris pounced on the rebound and found the back of the net. The goal, at 54:53, put Wake Forest in front, 1-0. It was Morris' fourth of the fall.
cuse.com
Tennis Competes In the First Two Days Of ITA Northeast Regionals
The Syracuse tennis team completed the first two days of ITA Northeast Regionals on Friday and Saturday, with the competition taking place on the campus of Dartmouth College in Massachusetts. When the draws were released for regionals, it was announced that Zeynep Erman, Ines Fonte, Shiori Ito, Viktoriya Kanapatskaya, Miyuka...
cuse.com
Orange Wrap-Up Final Day At ITA Northeast Regionals
Syracuse Tennis had yet another successful day as the squad wrapped up the final day of the ITA Northeast Regionals, which took place on the Campus of Dartmouth College. The doubles pair of Ines Fonte and Viktoriya Kanapatskaya captured the doubles title, winning the match 8-6 and qualifying for the ITA Super Regionals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
The man police say fired shots around the area of 200 Ellicott street on Friday evening has been identified as 22 year old Tarrance Williams of Batavia. The incident began with a report of gunshots at about 6 p.m. Witnesses reported seeing a male walking nervously with what appeared to be a gun on his person. A man matching the description provided was spotted by Sgt. Dan Coffey walking on the Ellicott Trail a short distance from the incident location. When Coffey attempted to stop the individual for an interview, the man fled on foot and Coffey chased him from Evans Street to Court Street. Williams has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon 2nd, a Class C felony, and criminal possession of a weapon 4th, a Class A misdemeanor. Williams recently entered a guilty plea in County Court to a charge of attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd — a charge that indicates prosecutors believe he possessed enough of a controlled substance that he intended to sell it. He is awaiting sentencing on that conviction. There have been no reports of any injuries from the gunshots.
DaBaby Performing Live In Western New York
The Billion Dollar Baby himself is on the way to Western New York for a concert and he's sure to bring a whole lot of high energy with him. On the heels of releasing his newest studio album Baby on Baby 2, DaBaby announced he's going on a 13-city nationwide tour that will take him from New York to Los Angeles, and plenty of spots in between, including Rochester, New York.
'Best of Rochester' is back — bigger and better than ever
The January issue of CITY will be a “Best of Rochester” blowout unlike anything that has come before. Longtime CITY readers may have felt something was missing in our news, arts, and life coverage over the past couple of months. They might not have been able to put their finger on what it was, but they knew something was . . . off. That something was our “Best...
spectrumlocalnews.com
First-ever service truck rodeo comes to Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s first ever service truck rodeo offered meals for the hungry and free services for all in need. “This service truck rodeo exemplifies what collaborative and service leadership looks like,” Rochester Deputy Mayor Patrick Cunningham said. “This is what Rochester is made of, being of service of helping our neighbors.”
RELATED PEOPLE
westsidenewsny.com
Harriet Tubman sculpture on display in Rochester through October
The Harriet Tubman “Journey to Freedom” sculpture by the Wesley Wofford Sculpture Studio has been temporarily installed at Washington Square Park in Rochester, across from GEVA Theatre, as part of the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration. The sculpture features Harriet Tubman in mid stride, hustling towards freedom with a youngster in tow and portrays the courage, physical determination, and contributions of Black women throughout history.
newyorkupstate.com
Rochester’s highest-paying jobs all pay at least $208,000 a year: See full list
Rochester, N.Y. — The list of highest-paying jobs in the Rochester metro area is dominated by positions in the health care field. Eighteen of the top 25 jobs in the region are found in the field, including nine of the top 10, according to data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Rochester company among 15 finalists for 43North competition
Among the 15 finalists in this year's competition is Agape Wellness in Rochester.
13 WHAM
Will Rochester experience any of Ian this weekend?
As post-tropical cyclone Ian moved north Friday, clouds slowly filtered in across New York's Southern Tier and eventually into the Rochester area. So the question for the weekend, weather-wise, is will there be any sensible effect from Ian on the area?. Fortunately, the biggest impact that Ian will have on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amherst man shot in Buffalo
Buffalo Police tells WBEN that a 39-year-old Amherst man was hit multiple times by gunfire just after 1 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon. Read more here:
‘OCTavern:’ Fall festival in historic Brighton tavern
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Another fall celebration is coming to Monroe County. The Landmark Society is hosting their second annual “OCTavern” event, Saturday, October 15 at the Stone-Tolan Historic Site (2370 East Avenue) in Brighton. This year, guests can take the good parts of fall, live music, coffee from Javas, a cozy historic atmosphere, all […]
NYS ‘Fall Harvest Tour’ for cannabis stops in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — State officials hope to have the first-ever, adult-use cannabis sales happening by the end of this year. To finish off growing season, The Office of Cannabis Management is launching their first ever “Fall Harvest Tour.” The first stop of the tour, is a farm in Monroe County. The farm requested to remain […]
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
Veterans have recently become the target of a scam to pay outlandish fees for copies of their military discharge papers. A company out of Phoenix, Arizona, named DD214 DIRECT, charges veterans $79 for a copy of their papers or $119 for an e-mail copy with a hard copy to follow. However, they should never have to pay anything. After leaving military service, veterans should file their discharge papers with the Clerk’s Office in the county where they reside. The original papers are always returned to the veteran. A FREE certified copy will be provided to the veteran, or parent, spouse, dependent or child of the veteran at any time. There is never any reason to pay fees for these records. NYS Military Law prohibits disclosure of information on the discharge papers to anyone else without the written authorization of the veteran. These papers are preserved permanently and will always be available when needed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
Stabbing on 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Monday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue for a report of a person down. They found a white male in his early 30s with a stab wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. News10NBC...
‘Coptoberfest’ event to benefit family of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
The event was held at Buntsy's in Webster and featured live music performed by the Stone Age Romeos and a gift basket raffle.
13 WHAM
Rochester community gathers to pray and reduce gun violence
Rochester, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester community gathered at the New Progressive Cathedral Church Of God In Christ on Sunday to pray as gun violence continues to plague the city. It was a night full of music, speeches and calls for change, all in an effort to the...
2-car crash in Rochester sends 1 to hospital
One man was sent to the hospital after a 2 car crash.
Comments / 0