Wichita, KS

classiccountry1070.com

United Way of the Plains Launches New Food Deliver Program

United Way of the Plains launched Ride United: Last Mile Delivery (RULMD) through a partnership with DoorDash. The program provides “last mile” home delivery services to those in need. Throughout United Way and the nationwide 211 network, DoorDash has committed to 1.5 million free deliveries in 2022. Officials...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Victim Identified in Sunday Hit & Run in S. Wichita, Suspect in Custody

Police have identified the 35-year-old man killed in a hit and run incident in South Wichita early Sunday. Karoti Byamungu Bertin was identified as the victim. Police also said that a 58-year-old Wichita man was found and arrested. Officers were called to the 1900 block of East Lincoln around 1:10...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Police investigating fatal hit-and-run incident in south Wichita

Police said a 35-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in south Wichita early Sunday. Officers were called to the 1900 block of East Lincoln around 1:10 a.m. and they found Sedgwick County EMS crews treating a man at the scene. The man was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery, but he was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita Police Investigating Fatal Stabbing, Suspect in Custody

The Wichita Police Department arrested a 38-year-old Wichita man on one count of first-degree murder. The arrest stems from a stabbing incident that killed 25-year old Trebeon Golston of Wichita early Monday morning. Officers responded to the 1000 block of East 1st St. around 1:45 a.m. There they found Golston...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

One dead, two injured in Andover house fire

One person was killed and two others were taken to a hospital with burns after an early morning house fire in Andover. The fire was reported around 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Clubhouse Circle. A neighbor saw the house on fire and called 911. The cause...
ANDOVER, KS

