United Way of the Plains Launches New Food Deliver Program
United Way of the Plains launched Ride United: Last Mile Delivery (RULMD) through a partnership with DoorDash. The program provides “last mile” home delivery services to those in need. Throughout United Way and the nationwide 211 network, DoorDash has committed to 1.5 million free deliveries in 2022. Officials...
Flu Shots Available at Sedgwick County Health Department Starting Monday, Oct. 3rd
Beginning Monday, Oct. 3rd, flu shots will be available at the Sedgwick County Health Department. SCHD and the CDC recommend an annual flu shot for everyone six months or older unless directed by a physician. The flu shot can be given at the same time as COVID-19 vaccine. SCHD offers...
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run incident in south Wichita
Police said a 35-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in south Wichita early Sunday. Officers were called to the 1900 block of East Lincoln around 1:10 a.m. and they found Sedgwick County EMS crews treating a man at the scene. The man was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery, but he was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
Wichita Police Investigating Fatal Stabbing, Suspect in Custody
The Wichita Police Department arrested a 38-year-old Wichita man on one count of first-degree murder. The arrest stems from a stabbing incident that killed 25-year old Trebeon Golston of Wichita early Monday morning. Officers responded to the 1000 block of East 1st St. around 1:45 a.m. There they found Golston...
One dead, two injured in Andover house fire
One person was killed and two others were taken to a hospital with burns after an early morning house fire in Andover. The fire was reported around 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Clubhouse Circle. A neighbor saw the house on fire and called 911. The cause...
