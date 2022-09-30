Police said a 35-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in south Wichita early Sunday. Officers were called to the 1900 block of East Lincoln around 1:10 a.m. and they found Sedgwick County EMS crews treating a man at the scene. The man was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery, but he was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO