Incorporating ‘reason for use’ into the prescribing process of medication: a survey on the opinion of patients in Flanders, Belgium

BioMed Central
Care pathways at end-of-life for cancer decedents: registry based analyses of the living situation, healthcare utilization and costs for all cancer decedents in Norway in 2009-2013 during their last 6 months of life
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1221 (2022) Cite this article. Research on end-of-life care is often fragmented, focusing on one level of healthcare or on a particular patient subgroup. Our aim was to describe the complete care pathways of all cancer decedents in Norway during the last six months of life.
BioMed Central
A healthcare workers’ mHealth adoption instrument for the developing world
Michael Addotey-Delove ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-2910-057X1,. Richard E. Scott ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-9036-70701,2 &. Maurice Mars ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-8784-780X1,3. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1225 (2022) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Introduction. Healthcare workers’ adoption of mHealth is critical to the success or failure of clinician based mHealth services in the...
BioMed Central
Psychometric validation of a chinese version of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy scale: a cross-sectional study
BMC Infectious Diseases volume 22, Article number: 765 (2022) Cite this article. COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in many countries; however, a sufficient vaccine coverage rate is not guaranteed due to vaccine hesitancy. To improve the uptake rate of COVID-19 vaccine, it is essential to evaluate the rate of vaccine hesitancy and explore relevant factors in different populations. An urgent need is to measure COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among different population groups, hence a validated scale for measuring COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy is necessary. The present study aims to validate the COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy scale among different populations in China and to provide a scale measuring COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy with satisfactory reliability and validity.
BioMed Central
Changes in health care utilization and financial protection after integration of the rural and urban social health insurance schemes in Beijing, China
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1226 (2022) Cite this article. China expanded health coverage to residents in informal economic sectors by the rural new cooperative medical scheme (NCMS) for rural population and urban resident basic medical insurance scheme (URBMI) for non-working urban residents. Fragmentation of resident social health insurance schemes exacerbated the health inequity and China started the integration of urban and rural resident medical insurance schemes since 2016. Beijing finished the insurance integration in 2017 and has been implementing a unified urban and rural resident basic medical insurance scheme (URRBMI) since the beginning of 2018. This study aims to examine changes in health care utilization and financial protection after integration of the rural and urban social health insurance schemes.
BioMed Central
Excretory-secretory products from the brown stomach worm, Teladorsagia circumcincta, exert antimicrobial activity in in vitro growth assays
Parasites & Vectors volume 15, Article number: 354 (2022) Cite this article. Over the past decade, evidence has emerged of the ability of gastrointestinal (GI) helminth parasites to alter the composition of the host gut microbiome; however, the mechanism(s) underpinning such interactions remain unclear. In the current study, we (i) undertake proteomic analyses of the excretory-secretory products (ESPs), including secreted extracellular vesicles (EVs), of the ‘brown stomach worm’ Teladorsagia circumcincta, one of the major agents causing parasite gastroenteritis in temperate areas worldwide; (ii) conduct bioinformatic analyses to identify and characterise antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) with putative antimicrobial activity; and (iii) assess the bactericidal and/or bacteriostatic properties of T. circumcincta EVs, and whole and EV-depleted ESPs, using bacterial growth inhibition assays.
BioMed Central
The clusters of health-risk behaviours and mental wellbeing and their sociodemographic correlates: a study of 15,366 ASEAN university students
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 1840 (2022) Cite this article. This study investigated, through cluster analysis, the associations between behavioural characteristics, mental wellbeing, demographic characteristics, and health among university students in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) University Network – Health Promotion Network (AUN-HPN) member universities.
