Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
butlerradio.com
Chamber Hosting Joint Mixer At Missing Links
There’s still time to register for a free mixer to be held later this week at a local eatery. The Butler County Young Professionals Joint Fall Membership Mixer will be held at Missing Links Brewery on Evans City Road in Renfrew (Route 68) Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
butlerradio.com
Remembrance Rally Set For Grapevine Center
Monday marks the beginning of Mental Illness Awareness Week and the Grapevine Center will be honoring some of their members that passed away earlier this year. The annual Remembrance Rally and Mental Illness and Drug Addiction Awareness program will take place this Wednesday at the Carousel Shelter at Alameda Park.
butlerradio.com
Local Educational Center Continues Search for Student
Officials at a local educational center are continuing to search for a student who left the campus earlier this weekend. According to a press release issued by Summit Academy, an unidentified student left the campus in Herman just before 4pm on Saturday (October 1st). A description of the student was...
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Twp. Names Hadley’s Successor On Board
Cranberry Township has filled the vacancy on their board of supervisors. Karen Newpol was appointed to the board to serve the remainder of former supervisor Dick Hadley, who passed away earlier this year. Newpol is a very active member of the community, volunteering with the Sunrise Rotary, Community Chest’s project...
butlerradio.com
Candlelight Prayer Service Of Hope Happening In Evans City
As Mental Illness Awareness Week continues, the public is invited to attend a special event in Evans City. A Candlelight Prayer Service of Hope is planned for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the St. John’s United Church of Christ. Weather permitting, this outdoor service will include candles available for a...
Allegheny County Parks will have new requirements for 2023 events at popular wedding venue
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County Parks will have new requirements for 2023 weddings at Hartwood Acres, including a 10 p.m. end time. The venue is amending their contracts after neighbors complained throughout the summer about the loud music coming from the popular North Hills venue. Kelsey Dowd, Hartwood...
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Twp. Looking To Grants To Help Improve Traffic Flow
Cranberry Township is seeking grant funding to help improve traffic flow at a couple of major intersections. The township is looking to use the grant money to help fund a re-timing project on Route 19, Route 228/Freedom Road corridor, and Rochester Road. The grants would come from the Southwestern Pennsylvania...
wtae.com
Local sportsmen's club says facility rented 'under false pretenses' for event promoting white supremacy
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A local sportsmen’s club was allegedly misled when an event held at its facility turned out to be an event promoting white supremacy and Neo-Nazism. Special Counsel for the Pitcairn Monroeville Sportsmen’s Club, Phil DiLucente said the club’s management understood a recent event booked...
butlerradio.com
Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Programs
The Butler Area Public Library continues to present activities and programs for all ages during this upcoming week. Kids will be able to pick up a Solar Leaf Print activity kit on Monday in the lobby on a first come, first served basis. Then on Wednesday, a special Make Way for Duck eggs story time will take place at 6 p.m.
butlerradio.com
Crews Begin Milling and Paving Project On New Castle Hill
Crews began milling work last night on New Castle Road in Butler. That means you will be seeing some traffic cones on the hill this morning stretching from the intersection of Jefferson and Cunningham the whole way through the entrance to the Butler Senior High School. Paving is expected to...
butlerradio.com
Loan Program Helps Families Purchase Farms
Applications are now being accepted for federal loans that encourage families to purchase farms. The USDA’s Farm Service Agency has reserved funding specifically for loans that will go toward helping farmers purchase and operate family farms. The agency says there are a declining number of family farms in the...
butlerradio.com
Gas Prices Holding Steady; National Average Jumps
Gas prices continue to inch down both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, dropped by two cents over the past week to settle at $3.91 per gallon.
butlerradio.com
SRU Joins State Officials To Offer FAFSA Reminder
Slippery Rock University and a couple of state agencies are teaming up to remind students and families that the deadline to apply for federal financial aid in the upcoming year is fast approaching. The Pennsylvania Department of Education and Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) stopped at SRU to promote...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Autumn fun abounds at Washington County fall festivals
The leaves are turning, the nights are chilly, and the pumpkin patches and apple orchards are resplendent with a harvest-ready bounty. Autumn is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and that means an exciting time of family activities, delicious food and holiday get-togethers. In Washington County, it also means a schedule of seasonal festivals and special events spread across the weeks of autumn.
Pitt breaks ground on 270,000-square-foot Campus Recreation and Wellness Center on Oakland campus
PITTSBURGH — With demolition now having cleared a site on which to build, officials and students at the University of Pittsburgh celebrated the start of construction on a 270,000-square-foot Campus Recreation & Wellness Center. It’s a project to functionally replace the university’s Trees Hall complex and allow students to...
spectrumnews1.com
Cheating alleged at Lake Erie Walleye Trail championship event
CLEVELAND — An Ohio fisherman and his Pennsylvania teammate could be in hot water after being accused of cheating during a lucrative tournament on Lake Erie on Friday. Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were caught cheating at the season-ending event in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail series, according to a report in the Toledo Blade.
erienewsnow.com
CDC: Erie, Crawford Counties See Low Community Level of COVID-19; Warren County at Medium Level
Erie and Crawford Counties are seeing a low community level of COVID-19 while Warren County has been placed at the medium level, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. At the low level, the CDC suggests you:. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if...
butlerradio.com
Zelienople Woman To Be Recognized As Community Champion
A local resident will be honored later today for volunteer service with several organizations. Adel Fatur of Zelienople is to be presented with the “16th District Community Champion Award” by U.S. Congressman Mike Kelly shortly after 11 a.m. at the Zelienople Historical Society. Fatur will be presented with...
New Kensington native with Pittsburgh bar in Florida helps Hurricane Ian victims
A southwestern Pennsylvania native who operates a Pittsburgh-inspired sports bar in Florida is among the many to face devastating damage following Hurricane Ian. John Nader grew up in New Kensington but has spent nearly 20 years on Sanibel, a small island in southwest Florida. Nader opened “The Great White Grill,”...
Beaver County cracker plant being monitored by environmental groups
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Shell cracker plant in Beaver County is getting closer to being fully operational.And the plant workers aren't the only ones getting ready. Environmental groups said they're watching closely and monitoring the area around the plant.The Observer-Reporter said the advocates wanted to have an environmental "baseline" before full operations begin.
