Butler, PA

butlerradio.com

Chamber Hosting Joint Mixer At Missing Links

There’s still time to register for a free mixer to be held later this week at a local eatery. The Butler County Young Professionals Joint Fall Membership Mixer will be held at Missing Links Brewery on Evans City Road in Renfrew (Route 68) Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
RENFREW, PA
butlerradio.com

Remembrance Rally Set For Grapevine Center

Monday marks the beginning of Mental Illness Awareness Week and the Grapevine Center will be honoring some of their members that passed away earlier this year. The annual Remembrance Rally and Mental Illness and Drug Addiction Awareness program will take place this Wednesday at the Carousel Shelter at Alameda Park.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Local Educational Center Continues Search for Student

Officials at a local educational center are continuing to search for a student who left the campus earlier this weekend. According to a press release issued by Summit Academy, an unidentified student left the campus in Herman just before 4pm on Saturday (October 1st). A description of the student was...
HERMAN, PA
butlerradio.com

Cranberry Twp. Names Hadley’s Successor On Board

Cranberry Township has filled the vacancy on their board of supervisors. Karen Newpol was appointed to the board to serve the remainder of former supervisor Dick Hadley, who passed away earlier this year. Newpol is a very active member of the community, volunteering with the Sunrise Rotary, Community Chest’s project...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Candlelight Prayer Service Of Hope Happening In Evans City

As Mental Illness Awareness Week continues, the public is invited to attend a special event in Evans City. A Candlelight Prayer Service of Hope is planned for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the St. John’s United Church of Christ. Weather permitting, this outdoor service will include candles available for a...
EVANS CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Cranberry Twp. Looking To Grants To Help Improve Traffic Flow

Cranberry Township is seeking grant funding to help improve traffic flow at a couple of major intersections. The township is looking to use the grant money to help fund a re-timing project on Route 19, Route 228/Freedom Road corridor, and Rochester Road. The grants would come from the Southwestern Pennsylvania...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Programs

The Butler Area Public Library continues to present activities and programs for all ages during this upcoming week. Kids will be able to pick up a Solar Leaf Print activity kit on Monday in the lobby on a first come, first served basis. Then on Wednesday, a special Make Way for Duck eggs story time will take place at 6 p.m.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Crews Begin Milling and Paving Project On New Castle Hill

Crews began milling work last night on New Castle Road in Butler. That means you will be seeing some traffic cones on the hill this morning stretching from the intersection of Jefferson and Cunningham the whole way through the entrance to the Butler Senior High School. Paving is expected to...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Loan Program Helps Families Purchase Farms

Applications are now being accepted for federal loans that encourage families to purchase farms. The USDA’s Farm Service Agency has reserved funding specifically for loans that will go toward helping farmers purchase and operate family farms. The agency says there are a declining number of family farms in the...
MERCER, PA
butlerradio.com

Gas Prices Holding Steady; National Average Jumps

Gas prices continue to inch down both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, dropped by two cents over the past week to settle at $3.91 per gallon.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

SRU Joins State Officials To Offer FAFSA Reminder

Slippery Rock University and a couple of state agencies are teaming up to remind students and families that the deadline to apply for federal financial aid in the upcoming year is fast approaching. The Pennsylvania Department of Education and Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) stopped at SRU to promote...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Autumn fun abounds at Washington County fall festivals

The leaves are turning, the nights are chilly, and the pumpkin patches and apple orchards are resplendent with a harvest-ready bounty. Autumn is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and that means an exciting time of family activities, delicious food and holiday get-togethers. In Washington County, it also means a schedule of seasonal festivals and special events spread across the weeks of autumn.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
spectrumnews1.com

Cheating alleged at Lake Erie Walleye Trail championship event

CLEVELAND — An Ohio fisherman and his Pennsylvania teammate could be in hot water after being accused of cheating during a lucrative tournament on Lake Erie on Friday. Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were caught cheating at the season-ending event in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail series, according to a report in the Toledo Blade.
HERMITAGE, PA
butlerradio.com

Zelienople Woman To Be Recognized As Community Champion

A local resident will be honored later today for volunteer service with several organizations. Adel Fatur of Zelienople is to be presented with the “16th District Community Champion Award” by U.S. Congressman Mike Kelly shortly after 11 a.m. at the Zelienople Historical Society. Fatur will be presented with...
ZELIENOPLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Beaver County cracker plant being monitored by environmental groups

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Shell cracker plant in Beaver County is getting closer to being fully operational.And the plant workers aren't the only ones getting ready. Environmental groups said they're watching closely and monitoring the area around the plant.The Observer-Reporter said the advocates wanted to have an environmental "baseline" before full operations begin.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

