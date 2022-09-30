ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

abc27.com

Remnants of Ian will bring us a cool and rainy weekend

(WHTM) — Ian made landfall again this afternoon over South Carolina. The storm will continue north, spreading rain into our area later tonight and into Saturday. While it won’t be raining at all times this weekend, it will be dreary, cool, and breezy with temperatures holding steady each day in the mid to upper 50s. Total rainfall on average looks to be 1-2″ for all of south-central PA.
rrobserver.com

Farmers’ Almanac: A cold winter lies ahead for NM

Winter got a snowy start in 2021-2022 in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a colder than normal winter for New Mexico. “Chilly,” the prediction goes. “Bone-chilling cold.”. “Got flannel? Hot chocolate? Snowshoes? It’s time to stock up! According to our extended forecasts, this winter...
NEWS10 ABC

9/30/2022: Clouds, a few showers from Ian on the way

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:. The remnants of Hurricane Ian are moving north as we go into the weekend. High pressure building in from Canada will keep the bulk of the storm away from us, but we will see a few clouds & showers along the outside edge of the system.
nbcboston.com

Hurricane Ian Remnants to Arrive in Massachusetts This Weekend

While we watch Hurricane Ian’s impacts along the southeastern U.S. coastline and a fourth landfall, we will see some impacts from the storm here in New England. Friday, we only see the clouds thickening up as the day goes on and this will help keep our temps a tad cooler than Thursday. Plus, at the coast we stay around 60 degrees for highs thanks to a light onshore breeze. Friday night, clouds continue to head north, and we stay in the 40s south with lows in the 30s again in the north country.
MIX 94.9

Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for the Month of October

UNDATED (WJON News) -- September's weather turned out to be very pleasant in central Minnesota with temperatures most days generally above normal. The Climate Prediction Center says our trend of above-normal temperatures will continue into October for the whole state, and for much of the country for that matter. Specifically...
Delaware LIVE News

Coastal flooding possible as Ian approaches Delaware

Hurricane Ian’s remnants will bring a prolonged period of cool, damp and breezy conditions to Delaware into early next week. Most of the rain will fall Friday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Localized minor tidal flooding is possible Friday night along Delaware’s Atlantic coast and inland bays. Spotty minor flooding is possible during high tide ... Read More
