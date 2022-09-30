Read full article on original website
Rain expected for another day or so in central Pa., with a late-week chill also on the way
Tuesday is expected to be a rainy day in the Harrisburg region and a chilly one too, with the high expected to barely top 50, according to the National Weather Service forecast as of about 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The rain is expected to continue overnight and into Wednesday morning...
2022-23 winter forecast: AccuWeather says to expect low snow (again) in Lehigh Valley
The fall leaves are still changing, and the latest 2022-23 winter forecast suggests we’re going to be waiting a long time for any significant snow and serious cold. AccuWeather last week published its annual winter outlook, joining earlier predictions from the two major almanacs as long-range forecasters attempt to give us an idea of what to expect.
Remnants of Hurricane Ian reach central Pa. How much rain did we get?
Over a period of three days, central Pennsylvania has received over an inch of rain and more is on the way, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The remnants of Hurricane Ian brought showers to much of the state, beginning Friday night and continuing through Sunday night. Fortunately, the...
STORM WATCH: Ian’s remnants - rainy, gusty Sunday for New Jersey; tidal flooding possible
Storm Watch Meteorologist Michele Powers says another round of rain will arrive Sunday as the remnant low pressure from Ian slowly moves east.
Will your house flood? Map shows hour-by-hour storm surge on Virginia coast
Residents worried that they may be at risk for flooding can now use the Virginia Institute of Marine Science's Tidewatch Map to find out how high the water is expected to rise in their location.
Shockingly ‘Arctic’ Cold Weather Expected In Upstate New York
The calender just officially turned to fall, but one local weather expert says it's gonna feel a lot like winter. Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll warns an "arctic cold front" is coming to Upstate New York this week. Arctic Cold Front Coming To Hudson Valley, New York. "Cool winds of...
abc27.com
Remnants of Ian will bring us a cool and rainy weekend
(WHTM) — Ian made landfall again this afternoon over South Carolina. The storm will continue north, spreading rain into our area later tonight and into Saturday. While it won’t be raining at all times this weekend, it will be dreary, cool, and breezy with temperatures holding steady each day in the mid to upper 50s. Total rainfall on average looks to be 1-2″ for all of south-central PA.
Hurricane Ian flooding hits N.J. beaches, and high tides will make it worse | Photos
The continued heavy rainfall and pervasive winds were expected to bring widespread coastal and bayside flooding Monday afternoon in the Garden State as high tide approached, forecasters said. Impacts were expected to be greatest from the coasts of Ocean County down to Atlantic County, which were under a “moderate” risk...
WEATHER TO WATCH: Ian’s remnants expected to bring heavy rain to parts of New Jersey
Parts of New Jersey are expected to see heavy rain this weekend related to the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
rrobserver.com
Farmers’ Almanac: A cold winter lies ahead for NM
Winter got a snowy start in 2021-2022 in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a colder than normal winter for New Mexico. “Chilly,” the prediction goes. “Bone-chilling cold.”. “Got flannel? Hot chocolate? Snowshoes? It’s time to stock up! According to our extended forecasts, this winter...
WSLS
Snow, sleet reportedly mixed with rain during Ian in higher elevations of Virginia, North Carolina
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a combination that doesn’t sound right. A hurricane one minute, and snowflakes falling the next. The weather world in our corner of the world started buzzing Friday evening with reports of snow and sleet mixing in with the rain associated with Ian. How...
NEWS10 ABC
9/30/2022: Clouds, a few showers from Ian on the way
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:. The remnants of Hurricane Ian are moving north as we go into the weekend. High pressure building in from Canada will keep the bulk of the storm away from us, but we will see a few clouds & showers along the outside edge of the system.
nbcboston.com
Hurricane Ian Remnants to Arrive in Massachusetts This Weekend
While we watch Hurricane Ian’s impacts along the southeastern U.S. coastline and a fourth landfall, we will see some impacts from the storm here in New England. Friday, we only see the clouds thickening up as the day goes on and this will help keep our temps a tad cooler than Thursday. Plus, at the coast we stay around 60 degrees for highs thanks to a light onshore breeze. Friday night, clouds continue to head north, and we stay in the 40s south with lows in the 30s again in the north country.
Travelers warned as snow hits high country passes
The chain law was put into effect for Loveland Pass on Friday night as snow hit the high country.
National Hurricane Center warns of flooding, tornadoes in Virginia as Ian approaches Carolinas
The National Hurricane Center warned Friday that flooding rains and tornados are possible in southern Virginia Friday evening into Saturday morning as Hurricane Ian strikes the Carolinas with “life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions.”. It is estimated that Virginia will see 3 to 6 inches of rain, with a...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Weather Will Be Impacted by Hurricane Ian – Here’s How
Remnants of what was Hurricane Ian are making their way through the Carolinas and heading into Virginia and, yes, even Pennsylvania this weekend. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by this deadly hurricane, especially those in the Sunshine State. As for Pennsylvania, it’s a rainy, gray...
Restaurants to close; Phillies to playoffs; power poll: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Easier access: Chronically ill patients could find it easier to get their insurance companies to OK new treatments under a bill Pennsylvania lawmakers are hustling to pass in the final days of the legislative session. Pa. chamber forum: Gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to...
Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for the Month of October
UNDATED (WJON News) -- September's weather turned out to be very pleasant in central Minnesota with temperatures most days generally above normal. The Climate Prediction Center says our trend of above-normal temperatures will continue into October for the whole state, and for much of the country for that matter. Specifically...
Ian regains Category 1 Hurricane strength, additional landfall Friday in South Carolina
After making landfall as a high end Category 4 Hurricane on Wednesday, Ian moved east and weakened to a tropical storm on Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon, Ian moved back over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean and regained strength along the way. As of the 5pm ET National...
Coastal flooding possible as Ian approaches Delaware
Hurricane Ian’s remnants will bring a prolonged period of cool, damp and breezy conditions to Delaware into early next week. Most of the rain will fall Friday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Localized minor tidal flooding is possible Friday night along Delaware’s Atlantic coast and inland bays. Spotty minor flooding is possible during high tide ... Read More
PennLive.com
