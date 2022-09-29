ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ina, IL

thecapitalsportsreport.com

Report: Late Model Broadcaster Rick Eshelman is missing

National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame Inductee Rick Eshelman is missing. At this time, we have very little information. His co-worker Megan Hazel made a Facebook post. She is the Director of Events and Entertainment at World Racing Group. “Illinois friends and family: My co-worker, Rick Eshelman, was traveling...
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

2022 Pride Of Obion County Deanna Chappell Passes Away

Troy, Tenn.–Deanna Adams Chappell, who had earlier been named the 2022 Pride of Obion County, has passed away. Mrs. Chappell was 73 and passed away Sunday, October 2 at her home in Troy. There will be a private graveside service held. Mrs. Chappell was to be honored at the...
OBION COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Added law enforcement personnel for Dresden Schools on Monday morning

Law enforcement and Weakley County Schools are investigating reports of multiple incidents that took place during Friday night’s football game between Dresden High School and McKenzie High School. Excitement during the game led to multiple reports of disruptive events. In the interest of safety, additional law enforcement personnel will...
DRESDEN, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Lineman's Rodeo in Paducah

Kentucky linemen prepare for Hurricane Ian at Lineman's Rodeo. More than 100 linemen from across the state are competing in the Kentucky Lineman's Rodeo in Paducah. More than 70 of those linemen could be deployed to restore power after Hurricane Ian. They're using the competition as one final practice run.
PADUCAH, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash

An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Carter Road Fatal Crash

Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist that was killed in a wreck on Carter Road in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcycle driven by 19-year-old Kaden Jones of Fort Campbell was crossing over a bridge when he lost control causing the motorcycle to hit a guardrail ejecting him.
OAK GROVE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to arrest of Barlow man

An investigation of a suspicious vehicle in Paducah early Sunday morning resulted in the arrest of a Barlow man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that they investigated a suspicious vehicle at 12:45 am, parked at Red Lobster on US 60 West. The driver, 33-year-old Thomas Marcinek, was allegedly found...
BARLOW, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Birth to Five Illinois holds grand opening for Vienna location

JOHNSON COUNTY, IL — Build a statewide infrastructure for child care: That's the goal of the Birth to Five Illinois program. On Friday, Birth to Five Region 21 held a grand opening ceremony for its office in Vienna, Illinois. Birth to Five aims to build equitable access to inclusive, high-quality early childhood services for all children and families.
VIENNA, IL
wfcnnews.com

Person hit by semi in construction zone near Zeigler

UPDATE 9/30/22 3:32 P.M. - Emergency crews on scene say a construction employee was involved in the accident. In a statement, Laborers Local 773 said this afternoon that one of their members was involved in an accident... "We’ve learned that a member was apparently backed over by a semi this...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Drought impacts river levels and local maritime businesses

WICKLIFFE, KY — Water on the Mississippi River near Wickliffe, Kentucky, is low enough that you can see sand bars sitting above the water line. Rain would help, but there's none in sight, and the Paducah area was officially in drought as of June 28. Launching out of Wickliffe...
WICKLIFFE, KY
radionwtn.com

Discovery Park of America Announces Free Admission

Thanks to a partnership with Magnolia Place Assisted Living, children 17 and younger will once again receive free admission to Discovery Park of America throughout the month of January 2023. The museum and heritage park, located in Union City, Tennessee, will also be offering adult admission for just $10 in January.
UNION CITY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

State police announce traffic checkpoints

Kentucky State Police announced on Saturday they will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints across the area. Troopers said they would be checking for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence. In addition, KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers using public roadways and provide a deterrent for those who violate laws. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Sports
kbsi23.com

1 shot, 2 face charges in Dix, IL

DIX, Ill. (KBSI) – Two people face charges after a man died after he was shot in Dix, Ill. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 to the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park near Lot #70. Mt. Vernon police officers responded to assist.
DIX, IL
WTVQ

Window and door manufacturer locating plant in Kentucky

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A new production and distribution facility in Kentucky will bring an investment of over $16 million and 203 full-time jobs to Hopkinsville. Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says Elevate Windows and Doors LLC will use an existing 100,000-square-foot building for the operation. The Kentucky Economic...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

