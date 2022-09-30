Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott, who is seeking a third term, and Beto O'Rourke, the Democrat trying to unseat him in November, faced off in their only scheduled debate Friday night and sparred over the major issues in the race, from immigration to gun policies to the reliability of Texas' power grid since a February 2021 winter storm left millions without power or heat for days.

