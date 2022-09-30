Read full article on original website
Red Cross seeking more volunteers for Ian relief
Red Cross volunteers from Vermont and New Hampshire are in Florida assisting with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Red Cross Regional Disaster Office is urging more people to help if they have the time and resources. “This is gonna be a marathon, this isn’t a sprint,” said John Montes, Regional Disaster Officer for Northern New England. “We are going to be operating in Florida for months to come and we need help, the people down there need help.”
Pine Island residents recount horror, fear as Ian bore down
PINE ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Paramedics and volunteers with a group that rescues people after natural disasters went door to door Saturday on Florida’s devastated Pine Island, offering to evacuate residents who spoke of the terror of riding out Hurricane Ian in flooded homes and howling winds. The...
