Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, ILChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?
With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
visitlakecounty.org
Fox Lake Fall Festival
The Village of Fox Lake and Grant Township have partnered together to host the Fall Festival at the Grant Township Center. This FREE event will have music, craft vendors, pumpkin carving, food, refreshments, a pie eating contest, and much more!. There will be a rolling video games theatre, DJ Bob...
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Roz Varon takes a look at what's going on in the city and suburbs this weekend.
Latin Grammy-nominated group Mariachi Herencia De Mexico performing at the McAninch Arts Center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a special Hispanic Heritage Month performance happening in the western suburbs.Chicago's own Mariachi Herencia De Mexico is bringing their tour to the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus in Glen Ellyn. The event takes place at 3 p.m.The group is Latin Grammy nominated and their show will feature special guest -- singer-songwriter Lupita Infante.Tickets start at $42.You can get them online by visiting atthemac.org.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broadway in Chicago returns with exciting shows for fall, holiday season
Get your tickets. Wicked, The Lion King and Anastasia are back in Chicago theaters this fall.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Glendora Banquet Hall closes as owners retire
The Glendora Banquet Hall closed August 17 in Chicago Ridge after longtime owners Stanley and Mary Bielanski decided to retire. “They want to enjoy life,” said their son, Stan Jr., explaining why the couple decided to close the restaurant at 10225 S. Harlem Ave. after operating it for 31 years. He and his four sisters had no interest in taking over the business.
LEGO-Themed House in Kenosha Finds Buyer: See the Home's Colorful Interior
An incredibly unique home recently listed for sale in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has found a buyer. Located at 7003 61st Ave., the 2,132-square-foot ranch features a gray exterior, like some other homes in the same neighborhood. But inside, it's where things change. The home may best be described as a LEGO...
bhhschicago.com
205 N Ridge Avenue #1H
FABULOUS OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, ONE AND A HALF BATH CONDO, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ON THE FIRST FLOOR ~ MASTER BEDROOM SUITE FEATURES A HALF BATH AND TWO DOUBLE CLOSETS ~ HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT, GENEROUS SIZED ROOMS, CEILING FANS, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, OVEN/RANGE, NEW GARBAGE DISPOSAL (2022), 2 AC UNITS (ONE REPLACED IN 2021) ~ 5 MIN WALK TO DOWNTOWN ARLINGTON HTS. METRA, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, CINEMA AND PARKS ~ COIN LAUNDRY IN THE BASEMENT WITH BONUS STORAGE LOCKER #1H ~HEAT, WATER, LAWN & PARKING INCLUDED IN THE RENT ~QUIET AND WELL MAINTAINED BUILDING ~ SEE DRONE PHOTOS FOR AERIAL VIEWS & SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Classic car auction coming to Northwest Suburbs
The Mecum Chicago 2022 auction at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center from October 13- 15 will feature about 1,000 classic cars and trucks.
Westfield Old Orchard is Adding 3 New Stores, 2 New Restaurants and an Old Favorite
A slate of stores and restaurants are coming to Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie -- and one of them shoppers may remember from the mall's past. According to a Wednesday press release, the shops will open ahead of the holiday season, with more shopping options possibly on the way. "The new openings and long-standing retail partners will continue to provide a best-in-class shopping experience for the North Shore community, and we can’t wait to share even more updates soon.”
Chicago magazine
Five Things To Do: September 30-October 2
Start this spooky season off with a scream at opening weekend of Nightmare on Clark Street, a pop-up haunted house and Halloween-themed dining experience that gives Wrigleyville nightlife a new face. Round off your evening at the haunted patio bar if you dare. October 1–31. nightmareonclarkst.com. 2. Gallery Walk.
napervillelocal.com
Chicago Suburb Makes Money Magazine’s 2022 Best Places To Live List
For the second year in a row, Naperville has earned a spot on Money magazine’s roundup of the 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. The city came in at number 16 in the magazine’s 2022 rankings and was just one of two places in Illinois to make the list.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicago's 'Halloweek' celebration includes parades, trick-or-treating events
CHICAGO (CBS) -- October is just around the corner, and the City of Chicago is ready to get in the Halloween spirit.For the third straight year, there will be a weeklong celebration in the city, appropriately dubbed Halloweeek.The festivities kick off on Saturday, October 22nd with the Upside Down Parade in Washington Park. The event gets its name because costumed families will be the parade as they walk through the park. Then, from Monday October 24th through Friday the 28th, there will be "Halloweek on the Block" traditional trick-or-treating events across the city. And finally, on Saturday October 29th, the "Arts in the Dark" parade will take place in the Loop on State Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. between Lake and Van Buren.
kanecountyconnects.com
Historic Kane County Farm Given National Designation
The George Crego Farm is located on Finley Road in Blackberry Township, just south and west of IL Route 47. The farmstead consists of the main house, worker’s house, granary, smoke house, machine shed, banked barn, a ceramic structural tile silo, hog furrowing house and metal grain bin. It has historical significance from 1852 to 1920 for agriculture and is a significant example of a successful 19th century dairy and grain farm.
chainstoreage.com
Empty anchor at a Chicagoland mall to be turned into mixed-use entry point
The Carson’s department store that has stood vacant at Yorktown Center mall in Lombard, Ill., will be transformed into a mixed-use portal intended to redefine the Yorktown Center mall. The 12-acre property has been purchased by Pacific Retail Capital Partners, which intends to transform the space into an open-air,...
Westfield Old Orchard to Add New Slate of Stores and Restaurants Ahead of Holidays
As the holiday season approaches, six retailers and eateries are set to join Westfield Old Orchard's lineup of establishments. The Skokie shopping center announced the new additions Wednesday, adding that the collection of recruits will offer shoppers a broader range of choices. “Holiday shopping is a booming time for customers...
napervillelocal.com
Downtown Naperville celebrating completion of $4.9 million streetscape project
The atmosphere in downtown Naperville is normally festive, but there’s now an extra reason to celebrate. The city’s $4.9 million streetscape project that began in March is just about completed. While final touches still need to be added, the bulk of the major work is done. Continue Reading...
classicchicagomagazine.com
Chicago’s McLaughlins
This writer first came upon the McLaughlin dynasty while writing about Chicago’s newspaper Medills, a clan that extended to include the Chicago Tribune McCormicks and the New York Daily News and Washington Times-Herald Pattersons. At the time we wrote, “The Pattersons’ Astor Street mansion provided a superb setting for...
Emil's - Restaurant Review - Grayslake, IL
I was in the Grayslake area with some friends. I asked them what would be a nice place to go to on a Sunday night to eat. They said Emil's Tavern in Grayslake is the only restaurant that was still open and decent.
Shelter dogs displaced due to Hurricane Ian arrive in Chicago, Anti-Cruelty Society says
Chicagoland animal groups are pitching in to help dogs impacted in Florida by Hurricane Ian.
Comments / 0