Motley Fool

2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy

Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country.
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

Eli Lilly's revenue could jump significantly thanks to two especially promising drugs. Pfizer is too cheap to ignore with acquisitions improving its long-term prospects. Vertex could only be in the early stages of delivering tremendous growth.
Motley Fool

Why Tesla Shares Tanked Today

One analyst just cut his third-quarter delivery forecasts, and the stock price target along with it.
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery

Today's bear market has demolished some of the best growth stocks. But history shows that every bear market recovers, yielding phenomenal gains. These three companies are leaders in their industries and could lead the way.
Motley Fool

Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? Here's What the Most Bearish Indicator Suggests

Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes is in the grips of a bear market. This successful bottom-calling indicator portends significant additional downside for the broader market. For long-term investors, one investment strategy has proved unstoppable for over a century.
Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?

Shiba Inu was created to make up for the lack of functionality of Dogecoin, but it possesses no real competitive advantages in the crypto space. A $1 price target is virtually impossible, because it would mean that Shiba Inu's market cap exceeds total global wealth.
Motley Fool

Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola Stock

Coca-Cola has a large moat thanks to its popular beverage brands. Management focuses on profit-building and shareholder value. Its high-yielding dividend is one of the most reliable in the market.
Motley Fool

Down Between 19% and 40%: 3 Passive-Income Powerhouse Stocks to Buy in October

Security doors and locks company Allegion has plenty of long-term growth prospects. Over the long term, Watsco -- and its healthy dividend -- has generated market-beating returns for its investors.
Money

Is the Real Estate Boom Over? 5 Housing Experts Predict Where Home Prices Are Headed

As the U.S. housing market sizzled during the pandemic, home price growth, at times, looked unstoppable. But there’s a growing consensus among experts that home prices will not continue to rise with the same breakneck momentum of the last few years. Economists say rising mortgage rates are now causing a housing slowdown that could reverse the upward movement in home prices, or at least slow price growth down.
Motley Fool

Got $3,000? Here Are 2 Stocks That Will Make You Richer

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals could turn into a juggernaut of a growth stock. Selling critical healthcare goods makes long-term growth a snap for Steris.
