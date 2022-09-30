Read full article on original website
2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy
Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country.
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
3 Growth Stocks Poised to Skyrocket
Eli Lilly's revenue could jump significantly thanks to two especially promising drugs. Pfizer is too cheap to ignore with acquisitions improving its long-term prospects. Vertex could only be in the early stages of delivering tremendous growth.
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Rise 34% to 100%, According to Wall Street
Buffett is known as one of the great value investors of our time. Not only does Berkshire Hathaway have faith in these three stocks, but Wall Street analysts see lots of potential upside as well.
Why Tesla Shares Tanked Today
One analyst just cut his third-quarter delivery forecasts, and the stock price target along with it.
Here's the Lowest Your Social Security Increase Is Likely to Be
What's possible isn't what's probable.
How to protect your 401(k) in a bear market
Stocks and bonds are both down sharply year to date and market volatility is likely to continue. Here are ways to mitigate the potential damage to your long-term nest egg.
3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years – Or Sooner
Secular growth opportunities could help these companies become massive in the long run.
Down 40%, This Well-Known Company Is Paying Its Highest Dividend Yield Ever
And the distribution seems surprisingly safe.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery
Today's bear market has demolished some of the best growth stocks. But history shows that every bear market recovers, yielding phenomenal gains. These three companies are leaders in their industries and could lead the way.
3 Recession-Proof Stocks You Can Buy Now at 52-Week Lows
Local experiences, streaming TV, and designer goods may not seem like recession-resistant industries, but these stocks at new lows have more to offer than you may think.
3 Housing Market Predictions for October
It'll be interesting to see what the upcoming month has in store.
Here's Why This Dividend King Is a Buy
Shares of this drugmaker have far outpaced the S&P 500 index in 2022.
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? Here's What the Most Bearish Indicator Suggests
Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes is in the grips of a bear market. This successful bottom-calling indicator portends significant additional downside for the broader market. For long-term investors, one investment strategy has proved unstoppable for over a century.
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?
Shiba Inu was created to make up for the lack of functionality of Dogecoin, but it possesses no real competitive advantages in the crypto space. A $1 price target is virtually impossible, because it would mean that Shiba Inu's market cap exceeds total global wealth.
Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola Stock
Coca-Cola has a large moat thanks to its popular beverage brands. Management focuses on profit-building and shareholder value. Its high-yielding dividend is one of the most reliable in the market.
Down Between 19% and 40%: 3 Passive-Income Powerhouse Stocks to Buy in October
Security doors and locks company Allegion has plenty of long-term growth prospects. Over the long term, Watsco -- and its healthy dividend -- has generated market-beating returns for its investors.
Is the Real Estate Boom Over? 5 Housing Experts Predict Where Home Prices Are Headed
As the U.S. housing market sizzled during the pandemic, home price growth, at times, looked unstoppable. But there’s a growing consensus among experts that home prices will not continue to rise with the same breakneck momentum of the last few years. Economists say rising mortgage rates are now causing a housing slowdown that could reverse the upward movement in home prices, or at least slow price growth down.
Stocks Are Way Down. Can You Still Retire?
Waiting could pay off -- but you don't necessarily have to go that route.
Got $3,000? Here Are 2 Stocks That Will Make You Richer
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals could turn into a juggernaut of a growth stock. Selling critical healthcare goods makes long-term growth a snap for Steris.
