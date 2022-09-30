ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Regal Ventures picks up Midtown retail condo in strong week of i-sales

New York City dealmakers closed out September with a strong week of mid-market investment sales, driven by the multifamily market. Three of the five commercial property transactions between $10 million and $40 million that hit city records last week included apartments. Two deals were in the Bronx abd Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens each had one. Below is more information on each deal, ranked by dollar amount.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

NJ town concocts new excuse for rejecting affordable housing

A New Jersey planning board handed a developer a frosty response, denying a project application over inadequate snow removal plans. Coincidentally or not, some area residents have fiercely opposed the development. The Saddle River Planning Board rejected the 60-unit project application from Saddle River Investors on Wednesday, NorthJersey.com reported. The...
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
therealdeal.com

White Plains multifamily community trades for $113M

San Francisco-based Friedkin Property Group is making a multifamily play on the opposite coast, snapping up a Westchester County apartment building for $113 million. The real estate investment group purchased Windsor at The Gramercy in White Plains, Real Estate Weekly reported. GID Development Group was the seller. The property last traded hands in 2006 for $78 million, according to Multi-Housing News.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hempstead, NY
Government
City
Lawrence, NY
City
Hempstead, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Inwood, NY
Hempstead, NY
Business
City
North Lawrence, NY
therealdeal.com

School Construction Authority taking 350K sf at One Court Square

Savanna’s Long Island City office tower just took a neighborhood rival to school. The landlord signed away the New York City School Construction Authority to a 350,000-square-foot lease at One Court Square, the Commercial Observer reported. The agency will leave the Feil Organization’s 30-30 Thomson Avenue for the north side of Sunnyside Yards in 2024.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Developers struggle to sell 421a sites as construction deadline looms

A few months ago, Douglaston Development’s Jed Resnick thought he’d discovered an opportunity in the death of the 421a tax break. It wasn’t in condominiums or luxury rentals, the only types of apartment projects that developers say are financially viable without the incentive. The silver lining Resnick...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Rupert Murdoch’s One Madison unit leads Manhattan luxury contracts

Rupert Murdoch is halfway out of the Related Companies’ Flatiron condo tower. The media mogul’s Unit 57A in One Madison asking $16 million was Manhattan’s priciest contract last week, according to Olshan Realty’s report on homes asking $4 million or more. The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom unit in the property, developed along with HFZ Capital Group and CIM Group, spans over 3,000 square feet.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Nimby#Long Island#Suburbs#Newsday
therealdeal.com

Facebook signs out of Midtown South

Facebook is ditching one of its earlier Manhattan office spaces in another sign that Big Tech’s appetite for real estate is not as all-consuming as it was a few years ago. The company, now known as Meta, terminated its lease at 225 Park Avenue South, where it occupied more than 200,000 square feet, a spokesperson confirmed to The Real Deal.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Police search for 5 women, 1 man in Brooklyn dismemberment death

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police on Sunday launched a search for six people wanted in connection with the dismemberment death of a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman. Officers found D’Asia Johnson’s remains inside two suitcases in a Linwood Avenue home on Sept. 21, officials said. Police on Sunday said they were looking for five women and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Gothamist

Flooding hits site of planned migrant ‘tent city’ in the Bronx, intensifying safety concerns

An aerial photo taken Friday with a drone shows emergency tents being assembled to house some of the migrants arriving each week to the city in the parking lot of Orchard Beach in the Bronx. The area was inundated with rain over the weekend. Amid weekend showers, water was seen inundating the parking lot where asylum seekers will soon be temporarily housed. [ more › ]
BRONX, NY
longisland.com

Man Arrested for Robbing Crown Chicken & Grill

The Eighth Squad reports on the Arrest of a Massapequa man for a Robbery that occurred on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2:54 AM in Hicksville. According to Detectives, defendant Maxwell Thomasson, 21, of 282 N Linden Street did walk into the Crown Chicken and Grill restaurant located at 357 S Broadway. Defendant Maxwell Thomasson walked up to a 26-year-old male employee and handed him a note demanding to give him money. Defendant Maxwell Thomasson then verbally stated that he had a gun but did not physically show it.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
therealdeal.com

Watch: Why is Silverstein’s WTC complex still unfinished? TRD weighs in

Larry Silverstein’s epic quest to rebuild the World Trade Center complex remains incomplete — and in a market like this one, it may be in limbo for years. “The New York City skyline is a graveyard of broken projects, projects that never happened,” The Real Deal Associate Publisher Hiten Samtani told filmmakers on the B1M, YouTube’s largest construction-focused channel.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy