Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A fifth grader boy sold one of his paintings for $230,000Anita DurairajSan Diego, CA
How to Grow Cannabis at Home in New YorkFarmer BobCatNew York City, NY
Deontay Wilder makes his comeback in New YorkAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
These Applications Are Open In October For NYC Civil Service ExamsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
History of Tony Yayo and His Net WorthMini Feet BlogBrooklyn, NY
Related
therealdeal.com
Regal Ventures picks up Midtown retail condo in strong week of i-sales
New York City dealmakers closed out September with a strong week of mid-market investment sales, driven by the multifamily market. Three of the five commercial property transactions between $10 million and $40 million that hit city records last week included apartments. Two deals were in the Bronx abd Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens each had one. Below is more information on each deal, ranked by dollar amount.
therealdeal.com
NJ town concocts new excuse for rejecting affordable housing
A New Jersey planning board handed a developer a frosty response, denying a project application over inadequate snow removal plans. Coincidentally or not, some area residents have fiercely opposed the development. The Saddle River Planning Board rejected the 60-unit project application from Saddle River Investors on Wednesday, NorthJersey.com reported. The...
22 Noble Ave # 22, Yonkers, NY 10708, Yonkers, NY 10708 - $3,500
YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 22 Noble Ave # 22, Yonkers, NY 10708 in Yonkers is listed at $3,500. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
therealdeal.com
White Plains multifamily community trades for $113M
San Francisco-based Friedkin Property Group is making a multifamily play on the opposite coast, snapping up a Westchester County apartment building for $113 million. The real estate investment group purchased Windsor at The Gramercy in White Plains, Real Estate Weekly reported. GID Development Group was the seller. The property last traded hands in 2006 for $78 million, according to Multi-Housing News.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therealdeal.com
School Construction Authority taking 350K sf at One Court Square
Savanna’s Long Island City office tower just took a neighborhood rival to school. The landlord signed away the New York City School Construction Authority to a 350,000-square-foot lease at One Court Square, the Commercial Observer reported. The agency will leave the Feil Organization’s 30-30 Thomson Avenue for the north side of Sunnyside Yards in 2024.
therealdeal.com
Developers struggle to sell 421a sites as construction deadline looms
A few months ago, Douglaston Development’s Jed Resnick thought he’d discovered an opportunity in the death of the 421a tax break. It wasn’t in condominiums or luxury rentals, the only types of apartment projects that developers say are financially viable without the incentive. The silver lining Resnick...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in October
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
therealdeal.com
Rupert Murdoch’s One Madison unit leads Manhattan luxury contracts
Rupert Murdoch is halfway out of the Related Companies’ Flatiron condo tower. The media mogul’s Unit 57A in One Madison asking $16 million was Manhattan’s priciest contract last week, according to Olshan Realty’s report on homes asking $4 million or more. The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom unit in the property, developed along with HFZ Capital Group and CIM Group, spans over 3,000 square feet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
therealdeal.com
Facebook signs out of Midtown South
Facebook is ditching one of its earlier Manhattan office spaces in another sign that Big Tech’s appetite for real estate is not as all-consuming as it was a few years ago. The company, now known as Meta, terminated its lease at 225 Park Avenue South, where it occupied more than 200,000 square feet, a spokesperson confirmed to The Real Deal.
Road Closures, Delays Expected During Services For EMT From Huntington Station Killed In NYC
Motorists on Long Island are being advised of potential road closures and traffic delays during services that will be held for a New York City Fire Department EMT from Suffolk County who was killed in a stabbing last week. Lt. Alison Russo-Elling, age 61, of Huntington Station, was fatally stabbed...
Police search for 5 women, 1 man in Brooklyn dismemberment death
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police on Sunday launched a search for six people wanted in connection with the dismemberment death of a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman. Officers found D’Asia Johnson’s remains inside two suitcases in a Linwood Avenue home on Sept. 21, officials said. Police on Sunday said they were looking for five women and […]
Multi-car crash on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge sparks delays
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A multi-car crash in the Brooklyn-bound, upper-level lanes of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge is causing delays this Sunday evening. The crash involved four vehicles, the MTA said in an alert at 6:55 p.m., and was blocking the left lane of the roadway. Authorities received a call...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Car nearly hit Holbrook restaurant
A car nearly hit a restaurant in Holbrook on Monday, police say.
Nassau prosecutors: Boyfriend of victim in Brooklyn body dismemberment case now a suspect
Justin Williams appeared today in Nassau County court on unrelated charges Monday.
Flooding hits site of planned migrant ‘tent city’ in the Bronx, intensifying safety concerns
An aerial photo taken Friday with a drone shows emergency tents being assembled to house some of the migrants arriving each week to the city in the parking lot of Orchard Beach in the Bronx. The area was inundated with rain over the weekend. Amid weekend showers, water was seen inundating the parking lot where asylum seekers will soon be temporarily housed. [ more › ]
Shooting At 30-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Eatery, Shooter At Large
Police are investigating a scary situation following a shooting at a nearly 30-year-old restaurant in the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 2 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a business on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie. This came just hours after a father of a Marist...
longisland.com
Man Arrested for Robbing Crown Chicken & Grill
The Eighth Squad reports on the Arrest of a Massapequa man for a Robbery that occurred on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2:54 AM in Hicksville. According to Detectives, defendant Maxwell Thomasson, 21, of 282 N Linden Street did walk into the Crown Chicken and Grill restaurant located at 357 S Broadway. Defendant Maxwell Thomasson walked up to a 26-year-old male employee and handed him a note demanding to give him money. Defendant Maxwell Thomasson then verbally stated that he had a gun but did not physically show it.
therealdeal.com
Watch: Why is Silverstein’s WTC complex still unfinished? TRD weighs in
Larry Silverstein’s epic quest to rebuild the World Trade Center complex remains incomplete — and in a market like this one, it may be in limbo for years. “The New York City skyline is a graveyard of broken projects, projects that never happened,” The Real Deal Associate Publisher Hiten Samtani told filmmakers on the B1M, YouTube’s largest construction-focused channel.
Unidentified attacker fatally slashes throat of union steamfitter, 43, on Brooklyn train
A 43-year-old man was killed after an unidentified suspect slashed his neck on a Brooklyn L train during an argument on Friday, according to police.
Car bursts into flames inside Holland Tunnel
All lanes at the Holland Tunnel have re-opened following a car fire.
Comments / 0