ComicBook

Today's Wordle Gives Players Another Challenge

Today's Wordle shouldn't be too difficult to solve. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
komando.com

Test your eyes: Can you find the 9 hidden images in less than a minute?

Problem-solving is one of the most basic ways people demonstrate intelligence. Many people think that fixing problems faster than others makes them more intelligent — but rushing can lead to oversights. That’s why we’re encouraging you to take a deep breath and challenge yourself to try to find the hidden images in this viral optical illusion.
SCIENCE
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Lycoris Recoil Cosplay Goes Viral With Chisato

The Summer might have ended some time ago, but one cosplay has gone viral with fans for showing off why Chisato and Lycoris Recoil was such a massive hit over the last few months! The Fall 2022 anime schedule might be packed with some of the biggest new anime releases of the year overall, but it's not like the other seasons were lacking in great choices to watch. The Summer schedule had its fair share of notable new anime releases, but one original anime production surprisingly got a lot of attention from fans as the weeks went on over the season.
COMICS
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Episode 8 Preview Hints at Another Major Death

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's new episode of House of the Dragon brought even more twists and turns for fans. The episode delivered fake deaths, highly anticipated marriages, and the beginnings of a conflict that will turn into a war before the series comes to a close. The sneak peek for House of the Dragon's eighth episode suggests that the series isn't lifting its foot off the pedal, as it hints that another major character could be in trouble next week.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Giving Fans Free MCU Outfits This Week

Over the last two years, Marvel's Avengers has added a lot of great outfits, including designs based on the MCU. These alternate skins can get a little bit pricey, but fans can actually snag three designs for free, just by logging into the game before October 8th! Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor are each getting a free outfit based on a film from the first phase of the MCU: Cap's outfit comes from The Avengers, Thor's look comes from the first Thor, and Iron Man's design is the Mark V armor from Iron Man 2.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Skyrim Fans Are Greatly Upset With Latest Switch Release

Longtime fans of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim have found themselves quite upset with Bethesda's latest release of the game on Nintendo Switch. This past week, yet another re-release of Skyrim came about. And while new versions of the popular RPG have been coming about for quite some time, this release happened to be Skyrim Anniversary Edition, which is something that Switch owners have been requesting for quite some time. Despite these requests, the reason that so many fans are baffled by this edition of the title comes with its price and overall performance.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Power Rangers Reveals Returning Mighty Morphin Actors for 30th Anniversary Season

Hasbro's Pulse Con Power Rangers panel was full of welcome reveals, including new details and returns for the upcoming 30th anniversary season, which will be next year's Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. In addition to revealing the new original Ranger suits and several new details regarding the show's use of Zords and Sentai footage, Hasbro also revealed the return of two legendary Rangers from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which turned out to be Walter Emanuel Jones and David Yost. They even recorded a video message from the set of Cosmic Fury, teasing the 30th anniversary season and saying how excited they were to be a part of Cosmic Fury, and you can find everything they said and the video itself below.
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

Xbox Adds A Massive Backwards Compatibility Update For Series X/S

The last couple of weeks have been jam-packed with console news. Sony officially announced the DualSense Edge controller and the Grey Camouflage Collection, plus a new PS5 console is rumoured to be on the way. Over in the land of Xbox, things have been a little less exciting but there have been a couple of sorely needed updates for Xbox Series X/S owners. Background noise is a thing of the past, and you can now organise your storage. If that wasn’t thrilling enough, let me tell you what’s next on the bill: backwards compatibility.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 Consoles Can Now Seemingly Be Jailbroken

It looks like Sony's PlayStation 5 console is now capable of being jailbroken. Like with any major piece of tech, people have been looking into jailbreaking the PS5 since it first launched back in late 2020 in the pursuit of adding new mods or software to the platform. And while it has taken close to two years for these workarounds to come about, it seems like a solution has now been discovered.
VIDEO GAMES

