Philadelphia, PA

phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspects for Commercial Robbery in the 12th District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help:. The police are investigating a commercial robbery that occurred on September 15th, 2022, in Southwest Philadelphia. At around 11:15 AM, two males entered the Little Caesars Pizza located at 2501 Island Avenue. After a few moments, the offenders go behind the counter and show the employees handguns they have in their waistbands. The males take about $200 before fleeing the scene. There were no reported injuries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in the 19th District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance for information in reference to a shooting that occurred at 6153 Market St. On September 30, 2022, at 1:02 am, two males exited the passenger side of a dark colored minivan, possibly a Kia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police release image of suspect wanted in hit-and-run involving 2 children, 1 adult

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police continue to search for a man in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 5-year-old girl fighting for her life last month. Police identified the man as Andre Shuford.The 5-year-old's little sister and a family friend who was walking with them were also injured. The crash happened at 56th and Vine Streets in Haddington on Sept. 2 around noon.Investigators say Shuford was spotted in surveillance video around the time of the crash.If you know where he is, you're urged to call 911.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Carjacking Suspect In NE Philly Faces Federal Charges

Alex Lloyd Gross File Photo-Delaware Valley News.com Matt Varisco . Special Agent In Charge of the ATF branch In Philadelphia speaks at a media event in April 2021. A male who acted impulsively and allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint September 19, 2022 from Maxwell Place. is now facing federal charges after he was arrested, Amir Harvey will face state charges as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fingerprints among evidence recovered from SUV in connection with Roxborough HS shooting: DA's Office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search continues for the gunmen wanted in an ambush-style shooting outside of Roxborough High School that left a 14-year-old boy dead and four others injured last week. The district attorney's office says Philadelphia police recovered evidence, including fingerprints, from the SUV that was found and believed to be used in the tragic shooting. Tuesday will mark one week since more than five dozen shots were fired at five teenagers leaving the Roxborough High football field, killing one.In the time since prosecutors and police say they have amassed significant DNA evidence.Sources say several persons of interest have been...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Arrested For Fatal Accident In Somerton

The wheels of justice turn slow. However, they still turn. Aleksandr Melnikov, 18, of the 9900 blockof Bustleton Avenue found that out late last week. He was arrested for a fatal accident at Bustleton Avenue and Rennard Street that happened June 23, 2022. It was just before midnight when police said he was driving in a BMW south on Bustleton Ave. Police said he was speeding and he allegedly did not stop for a red light. His vehicle struck another car that was west on Rennard.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man shot 10 times in Port Richmond, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured after he was shot 10 times in Port Richmond on Monday night. At around 7:52 p.m., police say they responded to the 2200 block of East Clearfield Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man found shot to death near Kensington train tracks

KENSINGTON - A man in his early 30s was found dead, with a gunshot wound to the head, near train tracks in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, about 1:30, near some train tracks on the 2900 block of North Front Street. Police found the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man shot after punching car with family inside in apparent road rage incident

WISSAHICKON - An apparent road rage situation led to the shooting of a 37-year-old man in Philadelphia's Wissahickon section and the alleged shooter is facing charges. According to officials, 5th District officers were called to an alleyway near the 3900 block of Manayunk Avenue, just off the 300 block of Hermit Street Saturday night, around 9:30, on a report of gunshots.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBOC

Milford Man Arrested With Handgun Following Fight in Downtown Dover

DOVER, Del. - A 25-year-old Milford man is facing firearm and related charges following a fight that occurred outside a bar in downtown Dover early Sunday morning. Dover police said that shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, an officer on patrol heard a disturbance in the area of the Golden Fleece Tavern on West North Street. The officer got out of his patrol vehicle and located a fight in a rear parking lot of the business.
DOVER, DE

