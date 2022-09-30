Read full article on original website
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspects for Commercial Robbery in the 12th District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help:. The police are investigating a commercial robbery that occurred on September 15th, 2022, in Southwest Philadelphia. At around 11:15 AM, two males entered the Little Caesars Pizza located at 2501 Island Avenue. After a few moments, the offenders go behind the counter and show the employees handguns they have in their waistbands. The males take about $200 before fleeing the scene. There were no reported injuries.
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in the 19th District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance for information in reference to a shooting that occurred at 6153 Market St. On September 30, 2022, at 1:02 am, two males exited the passenger side of a dark colored minivan, possibly a Kia...
fox29.com
Video: Suspects caught on camera carjacking man outside Kensington store
PHILADELPHIA - Surveillance footage captured the moment police say three suspects carried out an armed carjacking in Kensington last week. Police say the three male suspects stole the car of a 48-year-old man from a store parking lot on the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue on September 26. One of...
fox29.com
Police: 4 suspects carjack, rob man at gunpoint at Germantown gas station
PHILADELPHIA - A man became the latest victims of a carjacking as the terrifying crime continues to rise across Philadelphia. Police say four masked men, each armed with a handgun, ambushed the victim at a Sunoco gas station at Wissahickon Avenue and Rittenhouse Lane Saturday night. The 29-year-old man, was...
fox29.com
$20K reward offered for information in deadly Kingsessing double shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying wanted offenders in connection with a deadly double shooting in Kingsessing. Police say the shooting occurred on September 3, around 3:30 a.m., on the 5100 block of Woodland Avenue. Authorities say two male suspects and the two...
Philadelphia police release image of suspect wanted in hit-and-run involving 2 children, 1 adult
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police continue to search for a man in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 5-year-old girl fighting for her life last month. Police identified the man as Andre Shuford.The 5-year-old's little sister and a family friend who was walking with them were also injured. The crash happened at 56th and Vine Streets in Haddington on Sept. 2 around noon.Investigators say Shuford was spotted in surveillance video around the time of the crash.If you know where he is, you're urged to call 911.
delawarevalleynews.com
Carjacking Suspect In NE Philly Faces Federal Charges
Alex Lloyd Gross File Photo-Delaware Valley News.com Matt Varisco . Special Agent In Charge of the ATF branch In Philadelphia speaks at a media event in April 2021. A male who acted impulsively and allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint September 19, 2022 from Maxwell Place. is now facing federal charges after he was arrested, Amir Harvey will face state charges as well.
Fingerprints among evidence recovered from SUV in connection with Roxborough HS shooting: DA's Office
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search continues for the gunmen wanted in an ambush-style shooting outside of Roxborough High School that left a 14-year-old boy dead and four others injured last week. The district attorney's office says Philadelphia police recovered evidence, including fingerprints, from the SUV that was found and believed to be used in the tragic shooting. Tuesday will mark one week since more than five dozen shots were fired at five teenagers leaving the Roxborough High football field, killing one.In the time since prosecutors and police say they have amassed significant DNA evidence.Sources say several persons of interest have been...
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Arrested For Fatal Accident In Somerton
The wheels of justice turn slow. However, they still turn. Aleksandr Melnikov, 18, of the 9900 blockof Bustleton Avenue found that out late last week. He was arrested for a fatal accident at Bustleton Avenue and Rennard Street that happened June 23, 2022. It was just before midnight when police said he was driving in a BMW south on Bustleton Ave. Police said he was speeding and he allegedly did not stop for a red light. His vehicle struck another car that was west on Rennard.
fox29.com
Man shot 10 times in Port Richmond, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured after he was shot 10 times in Port Richmond on Monday night. At around 7:52 p.m., police say they responded to the 2200 block of East Clearfield Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say...
fox29.com
Police: 5 schools locked down after nearly 30 shots fired in deadly Kensington double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting erupted in Kensington Monday afternoon, leaving streets riddled with nearly 30 bullets and prompting several schools to go into lockdown. Police say a 21-year-old was pronounced dead after reportedly being struck 20 times by gunfire on the 1900 block of East Wishart Street around noon. A...
theeastcountygazette.com
Reports Claim, Arrested Suspect is Charged of Robbing a Family in a Driveway in Philadelphia
Police connected the alleged carjacker to the armed robbery of a restaurant using the suspect’s attire. Authorities discovered that a guy from Philadelphia was wearing the same clothing during an armed robbery of a restaurant. He is now being charged with federal crimes for a carjacking at gunpoint. On...
fox29.com
Police: Man and teen injured after East Mount Airy double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man and one teenager injured in East Mount Airy on Monday night. At around 5:56 p.m., police say they responded to the 6300 block of Musgrave Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located a 20-year-old...
Police investigating after students robbed at gunpoint near Temple University
A group of Temple University students was robbed at gunpoint while waiting in line for a house party near campus Saturday night, according to police.
fox29.com
Woman killed, man found shot in the head on second floor of Southwest Philadelphia residence, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police department are investigating a double shooting that left a woman dead and a man hospitalized Monday morning, police say. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace in Southwest Philadelphia around 5:17 a.m. Officials say officers responded...
fox29.com
Police: Man found shot to death near Kensington train tracks
KENSINGTON - A man in his early 30s was found dead, with a gunshot wound to the head, near train tracks in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, about 1:30, near some train tracks on the 2900 block of North Front Street. Police found the...
NJ Murder Suspect Arrested After SWAT Standoff: Prosecutor
A 23-year-old murder suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of another man his age after barricading himself in a South Jersey home over the weekend, authorities announced. Ronin Austin Nevels has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Isaiah Shaw on Friday, Sept. 30, Camden County...
Armed Fugitive Wanted For Attempted Murder In Ridley Township Shooting
Authorities in Delaware County are searching for the gunman who shot a victim in Ridley Township on Friday, Sept. 23. Charles Koslosky, 42, fled from the 1400 block of W MacDade Boulevard in a black SUV after firing his gun at a man in a parking lot around 1 p.m., Ridley Township police said.
fox29.com
Police: Man shot after punching car with family inside in apparent road rage incident
WISSAHICKON - An apparent road rage situation led to the shooting of a 37-year-old man in Philadelphia's Wissahickon section and the alleged shooter is facing charges. According to officials, 5th District officers were called to an alleyway near the 3900 block of Manayunk Avenue, just off the 300 block of Hermit Street Saturday night, around 9:30, on a report of gunshots.
WBOC
Milford Man Arrested With Handgun Following Fight in Downtown Dover
DOVER, Del. - A 25-year-old Milford man is facing firearm and related charges following a fight that occurred outside a bar in downtown Dover early Sunday morning. Dover police said that shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, an officer on patrol heard a disturbance in the area of the Golden Fleece Tavern on West North Street. The officer got out of his patrol vehicle and located a fight in a rear parking lot of the business.
