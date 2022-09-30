ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northville, MI

The Oakland Press

Meadow Brook Theatre opens 56th season with a Halloween favorite

Tim Dolan was an 11th grader at Utica High School when he attended a student matinee of “Little Shop of Horrors” at Meadow Brook Theatre. “It changed my life,” said the former Shelby Township resident who lives in New York City. “As fate would have it, the first time I get to do it is 21 years later at the theatre where I first saw it. It’s pretty wild!”
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues

The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Big city vendors have nothing on Walt’s Diggity Dog in Armada Township

New York, Chicago and Detroit are famous for their plethora of hot dog vendors who serve workers rushing along the sidewalks of Wall Street or the street corners of Lafayette Boulevard a quick lunch. But hot diggity dog!. Thanks to Walter Taylor of Lake Orion, fans of the working-class street...
ARMADA, MI
The Oakland Press

Nonprofit aims to break Guinness World Record with Make a Blanket Day

Michigan’s largest provider of handmade blankets is hoping to break their Guinness World Record for the most no-sew fleece-tied blankets during this year’s Make a Blanket Day: Oakland County. Based out of Farmington Hills, Fleece & Thank You has been making and donating fleece-tie blankets for children’s hospitals...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Town hall Monday on transit millage

One of the biggest myths about the countywide transit millage on the Nov. 8 ballot is that it will only support SMART buses. Another is that county residents’ millage dollars might pay for Detroit bus services. SMART is the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation, which offers several transit...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Portion of I-696 to be renovated in Oakland County

A $275 million project to rebuild eastbound and westbound I-696 between I-275 and Evergreen will begin in mid-October. The project, which spans Southfield and Farmington Hills, will include storm sewer replacement work and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road, M-10 (Northwestern Highway), and US-24 (Telegraph Road).
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Schools struggle to get back to pre-pandemic test score levels

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect students throughout Oakland County based on test scores from the spring. Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress (M-STEP) scores from Spring 2022 for grades three through seven lag behind scores from Spring 2019. Preliminary SAT tests given to eighth graders also continue to lag behind scores from three years ago.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Sentencing handed to San Francisco woman who planned meet-up with Novi boy

A San Francisco woman who came to Michigan to reportedly hook up with a 15-year-old Novi boy will be spending the next several months in the Oakland County Jail after pleading guilty, as ordered by an Oakland County judge. On Sept. 29, Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson sentenced Stephanie...
NOVI, MI
The Oakland Press

Safety summit accomplishes superintendent’s goals

Representatives from all 28 Oakland school districts attended the first county safety summit on Monday morning. The turnout was what organizers expected. “We had 100 percent attendance from all of our districts as well as several of our service academies,” said Wanda Cook-Robinson, superintendent of the Oakland Intermediate School District. “We want all of them to be on the same page as their local police and fire chiefs so if something happens we are ready.”
ROCHESTER, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County football rankings: There’s a new No. 1 again after Week 6 saw top teams tumble

Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County football rankings after Week 6:. 1 Rochester Adams (5-1) — Jake Sukkar is a bad, bad man, Hassan Murray plugs holes in a hurry. 2 West Bloomfield (5-1) — In case you didn’t know, Blue Chip senior WR Semaj Morgan can also chuck the pigskin with pinpoint accuracy; he has three touchdown tosses this fall.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

DTE plans power outage for repair

A planned power outage from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 4 will affect 262 DTE customers on Pontiac’s east side. The outage is for the safety of DTE crews making electrical system repairs, according to company officials. Residents and business owners are being asked to plan for...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Police: Suspect takes own life after shooting at Bloomfield Township deli

A 52-year-old Detroit man reportedly took his own life after police say he fired several shots at Steve’s Deli in Bloomfield Township Sunday, Oct. 2. The man, an employee of Steve’s Deli, fired several shots from his vehicle into the front of the restaurant around 10 a.m., according to the Bloomfield Township Police Department. The deli was open to customers at the time.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oakland Press

Case against 3 accused of killing homeless man advanced to circuit court

The case against three people accused of killing a homeless man in Pontiac has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. Following a preliminary exam in 50th District Court, Judge Ronda Gross determined there was probable cause to advance the case against Alice Marie Preacher aka Alice Marie Anthony, 51, Brian Catorie Bonner, 41, and Romaro Lee Wilson, 29, for the March 24 death of Tobby Robert Farrington, 50, of Pontiac.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Sheriff: Man found dead with gunshot wound believed to be victim of homicide

Oakland County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the early morning slaying of a Pontiac man found dead with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators believe that the man, Guillermo Rosado, was a victim of homicide. Sheriff’s deputies and a crew from the Waterford Township Fire Department responding to a report that...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Driver found dead after truck crashes into trees

A driver was found dead Monday morning in a truck that had run off the road and crashed into trees in Bloomfield Township, officials said. According to the Bloomfield Township Police Township, a motorist called shortly after 5:40 a.m. to report that a truck was in the trees on the west side of Kensington Road near Wattles Road in Bloomfield Township.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI

