FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
Immerse Yourself in the Works of Van GoghHeather RaulersonDetroit, MI
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This FallHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
The Oakland Press
Meadow Brook Theatre opens 56th season with a Halloween favorite
Tim Dolan was an 11th grader at Utica High School when he attended a student matinee of “Little Shop of Horrors” at Meadow Brook Theatre. “It changed my life,” said the former Shelby Township resident who lives in New York City. “As fate would have it, the first time I get to do it is 21 years later at the theatre where I first saw it. It’s pretty wild!”
The Oakland Press
Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues
The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
The Oakland Press
Big city vendors have nothing on Walt’s Diggity Dog in Armada Township
New York, Chicago and Detroit are famous for their plethora of hot dog vendors who serve workers rushing along the sidewalks of Wall Street or the street corners of Lafayette Boulevard a quick lunch. But hot diggity dog!. Thanks to Walter Taylor of Lake Orion, fans of the working-class street...
The Oakland Press
Nonprofit aims to break Guinness World Record with Make a Blanket Day
Michigan’s largest provider of handmade blankets is hoping to break their Guinness World Record for the most no-sew fleece-tied blankets during this year’s Make a Blanket Day: Oakland County. Based out of Farmington Hills, Fleece & Thank You has been making and donating fleece-tie blankets for children’s hospitals...
The Oakland Press
Joseph Thomas, former Southfield police chief and a 40-year police veteran, remembered
Dearborn Heights Police Commissioner Joseph E. Thomas Jr. died Oct. 2, at 72. The specific cause of death was not publicly released. Thomas, known affectionately as “JET,” a nickname based on his initials, had worked in Dearborn Heights since late January when he was appointed as the first commissioner in the city’s history.
The Oakland Press
Town hall Monday on transit millage
One of the biggest myths about the countywide transit millage on the Nov. 8 ballot is that it will only support SMART buses. Another is that county residents’ millage dollars might pay for Detroit bus services. SMART is the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation, which offers several transit...
The Oakland Press
Portion of I-696 to be renovated in Oakland County
A $275 million project to rebuild eastbound and westbound I-696 between I-275 and Evergreen will begin in mid-October. The project, which spans Southfield and Farmington Hills, will include storm sewer replacement work and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road, M-10 (Northwestern Highway), and US-24 (Telegraph Road).
The Oakland Press
Schools struggle to get back to pre-pandemic test score levels
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect students throughout Oakland County based on test scores from the spring. Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress (M-STEP) scores from Spring 2022 for grades three through seven lag behind scores from Spring 2019. Preliminary SAT tests given to eighth graders also continue to lag behind scores from three years ago.
The Oakland Press
Sentencing handed to San Francisco woman who planned meet-up with Novi boy
A San Francisco woman who came to Michigan to reportedly hook up with a 15-year-old Novi boy will be spending the next several months in the Oakland County Jail after pleading guilty, as ordered by an Oakland County judge. On Sept. 29, Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson sentenced Stephanie...
The Oakland Press
Rochester Adams wins first-ever girls Oakland County swim title, ending Mercy’s 18-year reign
LAKE ORION — The Farmington Hills Mercy swim team left Lake Orion High School with hardware on Saturday, as the Marlins generally do from the Oakland County meet, but for the first time in nearly two decades, it was one presented to the runner-up, rather than the champs. Rochester...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Walled Lake Northern at South Lyon in LVC boys soccer tournament title game
The regular-season champion in the Lakes Valley Conference, South Lyon hosted Walled Lake Northern for the LVC boys soccer tournament championship game on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, but the Knights got the road win, 3-2, to claim the tournament title.
The Oakland Press
Safety summit accomplishes superintendent’s goals
Representatives from all 28 Oakland school districts attended the first county safety summit on Monday morning. The turnout was what organizers expected. “We had 100 percent attendance from all of our districts as well as several of our service academies,” said Wanda Cook-Robinson, superintendent of the Oakland Intermediate School District. “We want all of them to be on the same page as their local police and fire chiefs so if something happens we are ready.”
The Oakland Press
Blaze at Royal Oak commercial building on 11 Mile Rd. under investigation
Firefighters Monday were still investigating the cause of a fire at a commercial building on 11 Mile Road in Royal Oak that broke out the night before. The fire was at 627 E. 11 Mile, a few blocks east of Main Street, inside an addition to a mostly vacant single-story medical office building.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County football rankings: There’s a new No. 1 again after Week 6 saw top teams tumble
Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County football rankings after Week 6:. 1 Rochester Adams (5-1) — Jake Sukkar is a bad, bad man, Hassan Murray plugs holes in a hurry. 2 West Bloomfield (5-1) — In case you didn’t know, Blue Chip senior WR Semaj Morgan can also chuck the pigskin with pinpoint accuracy; he has three touchdown tosses this fall.
The Oakland Press
DTE plans power outage for repair
A planned power outage from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 4 will affect 262 DTE customers on Pontiac’s east side. The outage is for the safety of DTE crews making electrical system repairs, according to company officials. Residents and business owners are being asked to plan for...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Fleeing drunken driver caught after hitting pedestrian; motorist faces drug possession charges
Intoxicated driver hits, injures man crossing Washington Ave. A Madison Heights woman, 43, was arrested for drunken driving and leaving the scene of a hit-and-run accident causing serious injury. Police were called to the area of Washington and Woodard avenues about 2:50 a.m. Sept. 25. Police said several witnesses told...
The Oakland Press
Police: Suspect takes own life after shooting at Bloomfield Township deli
A 52-year-old Detroit man reportedly took his own life after police say he fired several shots at Steve’s Deli in Bloomfield Township Sunday, Oct. 2. The man, an employee of Steve’s Deli, fired several shots from his vehicle into the front of the restaurant around 10 a.m., according to the Bloomfield Township Police Department. The deli was open to customers at the time.
The Oakland Press
Case against 3 accused of killing homeless man advanced to circuit court
The case against three people accused of killing a homeless man in Pontiac has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. Following a preliminary exam in 50th District Court, Judge Ronda Gross determined there was probable cause to advance the case against Alice Marie Preacher aka Alice Marie Anthony, 51, Brian Catorie Bonner, 41, and Romaro Lee Wilson, 29, for the March 24 death of Tobby Robert Farrington, 50, of Pontiac.
The Oakland Press
Sheriff: Man found dead with gunshot wound believed to be victim of homicide
Oakland County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the early morning slaying of a Pontiac man found dead with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators believe that the man, Guillermo Rosado, was a victim of homicide. Sheriff’s deputies and a crew from the Waterford Township Fire Department responding to a report that...
The Oakland Press
Driver found dead after truck crashes into trees
A driver was found dead Monday morning in a truck that had run off the road and crashed into trees in Bloomfield Township, officials said. According to the Bloomfield Township Police Township, a motorist called shortly after 5:40 a.m. to report that a truck was in the trees on the west side of Kensington Road near Wattles Road in Bloomfield Township.
