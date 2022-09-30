Read full article on original website
Related
$200,000 of Fentanyl, Cocaine, Crack & Meth Found in Maine Car w/ Children Inside
A Major drug bust happened in Maine over the weekend as the result of a routine traffic stop. WMTW News 8 is reporting that a Penobscot Sheriff's Deputy pulled a vehicle over this past weekend and was performing a regular traffic stop. During that traffic stop, something led the deputy to believe the vehicle, which had a man, woman and two young children inside, needed to be searched.
wabi.tv
Two facing charges after drug bust Sunday night
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities arrested an Etna man and a Bangor woman after reportedly finding more than $190,000 worth of drugs in their car and two young children present. 34-year-old Roger Grego and 37-year-old Monica Clark are charged with three counts of unlawful drug trafficking. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s...
WPFO
Jury selection begins in trial of Maine mother accused of killing Maddox Williams
The trial beings Monday for a Waldo County mother charged in the death of her 3-year-old son. Jury selection starts Monday morning in the depraved indifference murder case against Jessica Trefethen, formerly known as Jessica Williams. Authorities say her son, Maddox Williams, suffered severe injuries while in her care last...
wgan.com
Bangor police attempt to locate missing woman
Police in Bangor are asking for help locating a woman who hasn’t been heard from since September. Police are looking for 35-year-old Nicole Tufo, who goes by the name NikiSix. She was last heard from on September 8, 2022. She has not answered her cell phone or responded to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbangor.com
Body found on Hammond Street in Bangor
BANGOR — Bangor Police say a man’s body was discovered on Hammond Street Monday. According to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, at 6:26 a.m. Bangor Police and Bangor Fire responded to the vicinity of 1576 Hammond Street for a report of a deceased male. They say the man was “obviously...
foxbangor.com
Accident leaves one driver deceased
HOLDEN — “About an hour ago, a vehicle that was heading toward Hancock County appears to have drifted into the opposite lane. Two vehicles struck, and we now have a motor vehicle fatality here.”. Those were the words from Holden police chief Chris Greeley describing how the car...
Two People Arrested; Drugs Seized after Traffic Stop in Stetson, Maine
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people from Maine on Tuesday after fentanyl and meth were found in the vehicle following a traffic stop in Stetson. Three people, one man and two women, were in the car when it was pulled over on September 27 after the “vehicle was accelerating rapidly and appeared to be trying to evade” law enforcement.
foxbangor.com
Mother of toddler who died of overdose pleads guilty to manslaughter
BANGOR — An Old Town woman charged in connection with the death of her 3-year-old daughter entered a guilty plea in court. According to the Penobscot County District Attorney, Hillary Goding’s daughter passed away after being exposed to fentanyl. On Thursday, Goding pleaded guilty to manslaughter and violating...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxbangor.com
Fatal car accident
SEDGWICK — Sunday after 7:30 p.m. the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a single vehicle crash on Snows Cove Road in Sedgwick. 47 year old John A. Wallace of Brooksville was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of his injuries. According to police...
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of September 29
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a theft of a gray BMW sport utility vehicle, model X5, from an Amherst residence. The vehicle did not run and did not have registration plates. “It was last seen on September 7th,” said investigating officer Trooper Steven Mahon. “Unknown suspects...
WPFO
Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased
(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
coast931.com
Maine jail inmate found dead as result of “life-threatening situation”
Corrections officials say an inmate at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor died on Sunday. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the inmate was found to be in a “life-threatening situation” during a routine population check around 5 a.m. The sheriff’s office said the death was not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPFO
Bangor School District implements new security alert system
BANGOR (WGME) -- The Bangor School District is trying something new to help keep kids safe. Starting after the winter holiday break, the Bangor School District will be implementing a new security alert system through "Centegix." According to the superintendent, employees will be given a card about the size of...
wabi.tv
382 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 additional deaths
Maine (WABI) - There are 382 newly recorded coronavirus cases according to the Maine CDC. There are also 3 additional COVID-related deaths. One resident each from Somerset, Hancock and Waldo counties.
Bangor plans to clean up homeless encampments ahead of winter
BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor is planning to clean up homeless encampments throughout the city and connect those without a home to services. It's part of a statewide initiative MaineHousing announced in February with Built For Zero to help Maine cities reduce their homeless population. There are roughly 170 to 225 homeless people living in 11 encampments throughout Bangor, according to city officials.
wabi.tv
Bangor plans to clear out “Tent City”
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is making plans to clean up some of the homeless encampments located on city property. Many Bangor residents and business owners have spoken out in recent weeks expressing their frustration with the city regarding the growing homeless problem. As winter approaches, the...
LOOK: Most Expensive Home for Sale in Maine as of September 2022 is Stunning Inside
Have you ever dreamed of living in a multi-million dollar home in Maine? For most of us, unless you are one of the many celebrities who have bought homes here in Maine or have found another way to make a salary in the millions of dollars, that hope will always be a dream.
Wild blueberry harvest in Maine suffered in this year’s drought
ROQUE BLUFFS, Maine — Cool sea breezes off Englishman Bay graced the fields of Welch Farm on a piercing blue, mid-September day, revealing nothing of the heaving, dry summer months before. It was the third straight season of drought for the state’s midcoast and Down East coastal region — wild blueberry country. With the mighty harvester resting in the field, 52-year-old farm owner Lisa Hanscom drops into a chair in the boxing room, allowing herself a pause to consider the bleak tally of this year’s harvest.
Bangor Restaurant Voted Number One in The Entire Country
Tripadvisor polls often about food. And their latest is about restaurants “that offer delicious indulgence without breaking the bank”.Top Everyday Eats. And the number one restaurant selected on their list, from all over this massive country of ours is in Bangor. How many thousands of restaurants are there...
Hike This Massive Maine Cliff For Breathtaking Fall Foliage Views
Not far from Bangor is a little hike with BIG views. It makes for a perfect fall foliage hike. In Maine, you don't have to travel far to adventure in nature. This is certainly the case for this hike, less than 30 minutes from Bangor. Eagle Bluff in Clifton is a steep, short, roughly .6 mile, hike with an incredible view. Owned by the Clifton Climbers Alliance, the bluff rises nearly 700 feet above sea level. Over the years as a popular destination for rock climbers, over 130 routes up the granite face have been established.
Comments / 4