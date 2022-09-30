ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daphne, AL

Comments / 0

Related
utv44.com

Foley parents concerned about fentanyl resembling candy ahead of Halloween

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — For decades parents have been urged to check their children's Halloween candy after a night of trick-or-treating. First, it was razor blades in apples, then marijuana-laced gummies, but this year, parents' Halloween scare is 'rainbow fentanyl'. The DEA warns drug cartels target young people with...
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman strangled, cuts alleged attacker with knife: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested a man after a woman was attacked Sunday, Oct. 7.  Jeremy Inman, 27, was arrested after deputies were called to the 1000 block of Petaluma Court for a possible stabbing. When officers arrived on scene, they found Inman was suffering from a wound.  Officers determined that […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Daphne, AL
Education
City
Daphne, AL
Daphne, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Education
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police led on chase, 6 arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested six people after officers were led on a chase along Linnet Drive just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. One of those arrested was a juvenile.  Derrick Parker, 20, Jakobe Morgan, 19, Christopher Dunn, 18, Terrell Lina, 18, Patrick Carlton, 18, and one other were arrested after Mobile Police […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

"Widespread sicknesses" circulating through Orange Beach City Schools

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly 25% of students in the Orange Beach School System called in sick Wednesday. Now the middle and high schools are taking extra precautions to make sure students and staff are safe the rest of the week. Parents are alarmed over the number of students and faculty who are getting sick. We're told students started feeling sick after the homecoming dance last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sro#Linus K12#School Resource Officer#Daphne Middle School
WKRG News 5

New arrest made in the 2021 death of Bradley Nall: Mobile DA

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile District Attorney’s Office said a new arrest has been made in the Bradley Nall murder case that happened in January 2021. Eric Ray Gaylord, 29, was arrested and charged with one count of intentional murder and one count of first-degree armed robbery. According to a grand jury […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Atmore police looking for man who has 9 felony warrants

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Atmore Police Department said they have identified a man who attempted to use a credit card that was not his at Walmart. Joseph Dooley is the man who investigators have attempted to identify since March. Dooley has 9 felony warrants out for his arrest for fraudulent use of […]
ATMORE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
WKRG News 5

20-year-old beehive removed from historic Mobile church

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Gerald Hall

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Gerald Hall, who Marshals say could be in the Wilmer area. Gerald HALL is wanted for Supervised Release Violation in the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Chickasaw student did not overdose on fentanyl: Police

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw Police released more information about a possible fentanyl overdose at Chickasaw High School. Officers were called to the school Tuesday, Sept. 27, after a 10th grader passed out in class. Officers initially believed it was an allergic reaction until another student told them the teen ingested a pill containing fentanyl. […]
CHICKASAW, AL
utv44.com

Spectacular fire at vacant Mobile church prompts questions about how it burned and why

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — It was a fire that proved both deceptive and dangerous. A brick church with a metal roof shouldn't be burning this big, this hot. But Saturday's fire inside the vacant City of Grace Church proved to be particularly perilous flames knocked down then flaring back up, smoke so thick firefighters had to vacate the building and fight the flames from above.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Azalea City Marching Festival returns to MGM High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The sounds of the Azalea City Marching Festival returned to Mary G. Montgomery High School for the first time since the pandemic. Fourteen high school marching bands from Mobile, Baldwin and Washington counties showed off all of their hard work to a panel of award-winning judges.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police searching for M&M Food Mart murder suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old who they said is a suspect in the murder of a 27-year-old at the M&M Food Mart Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a release from the MPD. Anthony Malek Alston, 19, has active warrant for murder and […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy