Report finds high first-time failure rate in test to become certified teacher
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A new state report shows a thirty percent decrease in people majoring in elementary education over the last decade in Alabama. For those who do, according to the report, there's a good chance they'll fail the test to become a certified teacher the first time they take it.
Mobile Police respond to possible shooting on Wood Alley
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police responded to a house on Wood Alley in Mobile's Plateau community after reports of a possible shooting Monday night around 11:30.
Foley parents concerned about fentanyl resembling candy ahead of Halloween
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — For decades parents have been urged to check their children's Halloween candy after a night of trick-or-treating. First, it was razor blades in apples, then marijuana-laced gummies, but this year, parents' Halloween scare is 'rainbow fentanyl'. The DEA warns drug cartels target young people with...
Woman strangled, cuts alleged attacker with knife: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested a man after a woman was attacked Sunday, Oct. 7. Jeremy Inman, 27, was arrested after deputies were called to the 1000 block of Petaluma Court for a possible stabbing. When officers arrived on scene, they found Inman was suffering from a wound. Officers determined that […]
Mobile Police led on chase, 6 arrested
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested six people after officers were led on a chase along Linnet Drive just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. One of those arrested was a juvenile. Derrick Parker, 20, Jakobe Morgan, 19, Christopher Dunn, 18, Terrell Lina, 18, Patrick Carlton, 18, and one other were arrested after Mobile Police […]
Alabama teen did not overdose on fentanyl in incident that sparked school lockdown, police say
Chickasaw authorities are ruling out fentanyl as the cause of a suspected overdose inside the city’s high school Tuesday. Chickasaw Police Chief Keith Miller said Friday that medical personnel have since ruled out fentanyl exposure, but are unsure what happened to a 16-year-old sophomore that led to the high school going into a “soft” lockdown for 2-1/2 hours.
Cremains of 13 people found in auctioned storage unit
Now a story that crosses both sides of Mobile Bay. It involves the cremated remains of more than a dozen people that have been hidden away in a storage unit until recently when that storage unit was sold at auction.
"Widespread sicknesses" circulating through Orange Beach City Schools
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly 25% of students in the Orange Beach School System called in sick Wednesday. Now the middle and high schools are taking extra precautions to make sure students and staff are safe the rest of the week. Parents are alarmed over the number of students and faculty who are getting sick. We're told students started feeling sick after the homecoming dance last week.
Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit investigating fatal Bay Minette officer-involved shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly six weeks after it happened, the Bay Minette Police Department has released a statement for the first time about an officer-involved shooting. Following an altercation, Otis French Jr. was shot and killed by an officer back on August 20th. The police department says...
Man turns himself in after shooting on Lyons Street: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man turned himself in after a man was shot at Lyons Street. Tracy Kelly, 60, turned himself in after he was wanted by police for a shooting that happened Wednesday, Sept. 28. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Lyons Street for a report of shots fired. Investigators determined […]
New arrest made in the 2021 death of Bradley Nall: Mobile DA
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile District Attorney’s Office said a new arrest has been made in the Bradley Nall murder case that happened in January 2021. Eric Ray Gaylord, 29, was arrested and charged with one count of intentional murder and one count of first-degree armed robbery. According to a grand jury […]
Atmore police looking for man who has 9 felony warrants
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Atmore Police Department said they have identified a man who attempted to use a credit card that was not his at Walmart. Joseph Dooley is the man who investigators have attempted to identify since March. Dooley has 9 felony warrants out for his arrest for fraudulent use of […]
20-year-old beehive removed from historic Mobile church
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
Fugitive of the Week: Gerald Hall
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Gerald Hall, who Marshals say could be in the Wilmer area. Gerald HALL is wanted for Supervised Release Violation in the […]
Chickasaw student did not overdose on fentanyl: Police
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw Police released more information about a possible fentanyl overdose at Chickasaw High School. Officers were called to the school Tuesday, Sept. 27, after a 10th grader passed out in class. Officers initially believed it was an allergic reaction until another student told them the teen ingested a pill containing fentanyl. […]
Sheriff gives update on Bellview Ballpark shooting, not related to Clardy investigation
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — In reference to a double shooting that happened at Bellview Ballpark on Saturday evening, Sheriff Chip Simmons is calling on the community for help. According to Simmons, at 6 p.m., on Saturday, his office received a call of shots fired at Bellview Ballpark. When deputies arrived, they found one 22-year-old […]
Car crashes into home off Rylands Street, Mobile Police led on chase
UPDATE (10:12 p.m.): The crash happened after the driver led police on a chase. The driver was taken to a hospital. Currently, the extent of their injuries is not known. Mobile Police confirmed that the home was vacant at the time of the crash. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are on scene after a […]
Spectacular fire at vacant Mobile church prompts questions about how it burned and why
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — It was a fire that proved both deceptive and dangerous. A brick church with a metal roof shouldn't be burning this big, this hot. But Saturday's fire inside the vacant City of Grace Church proved to be particularly perilous flames knocked down then flaring back up, smoke so thick firefighters had to vacate the building and fight the flames from above.
Azalea City Marching Festival returns to MGM High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The sounds of the Azalea City Marching Festival returned to Mary G. Montgomery High School for the first time since the pandemic. Fourteen high school marching bands from Mobile, Baldwin and Washington counties showed off all of their hard work to a panel of award-winning judges.
Mobile police searching for M&M Food Mart murder suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old who they said is a suspect in the murder of a 27-year-old at the M&M Food Mart Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a release from the MPD. Anthony Malek Alston, 19, has active warrant for murder and […]
