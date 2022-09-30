ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

At least four Detroit officers on leave pending fatal shooting probe

Detroit — At least four Detroit police officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation into Sunday's fatal shooting of Porter Burks, a 20-year-old mentally ill man who reportedly refused officers' orders to drop a knife. Detroit Police Chief James White said Sunday...
CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward for tips on fatal shooting of 24-year-old in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the murder of 24-year-old David Brown outside his home in Detroit.The incident happened on Monday, June 6, at about 2:15 a.m. in the area of 7 Mile and Stotter on the city's northeast side.Brown exited his house after having an argument with someone over the phone. According to Crime Stoppers, when he left the house a vehicle pulled up and two men exited the vehicle. One man said he was tired of talking.After that, one of the men fired several shots.Brown was struck and he ran to the alley behind the residence where he died. All tips will remain anonymous. Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest.Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or by visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org.  
fox2detroit.com

Family pleads for answers after Detroit police shoot and kill man armed with knife

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 20-year-old man is dead and a family is pleading for answers after he was shot by Detroit police after allegedly charging at them with a knife. Police said the man who was identified as Porter Burks of Detroit was experiencing a ‘mental episode’ when his family called for law enforcement help after saying he was armed with a knife.
fox2detroit.com

Family honors killed 19-year-old • Murder charges dropped for Fraser teens • brother shot in Sterling Heights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 19-year-old that was killed in her car in Highland Park was honored while the search for her killer's information continues, the murder charges for Frazer teens accused of stabbing another teen to death were dropped after authorities learned that the act was self-defense, and a fatal shooting involving two brothers in Sterling Heights is being investigated by police: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman takes plea deal after killing mother of 6 in Detroit hit-and-run

DETROIT – Monday was sentencing day for a woman who killed a mother of six in a hit-and-run back in March on Detroit’s east side. Shedrica Odessa Smith, 31, who was behind the wheel, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Tiffany Watson-Vance’s family spoke in court Monday (Oct. 3),...
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police shoot knife-wielding man • Man shoots coworker at Bloomfield Hills deli • Wolverine Watchmen

MONDAY NEWS HIT - A 20-year-old man is dead and a family is pleading for answers after he was shot by Detroit police after allegedly charging at them with a knife. Police said the man who was identified as Porter Burks of Detroit was experiencing a ‘mental episode’ when his family called for law enforcement help after saying he was armed with a knife.
