Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
Immerse Yourself in the Works of Van GoghHeather RaulersonDetroit, MI
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This FallHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Detroit News
At least four Detroit officers on leave pending fatal shooting probe
Detroit — At least four Detroit police officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation into Sunday's fatal shooting of Porter Burks, a 20-year-old mentally ill man who reportedly refused officers' orders to drop a knife. Detroit Police Chief James White said Sunday...
DPD to give update on officer involved shooting that left 20-year-old dead
"I honestly thought it was a driveway shooting that happened," he said. What he heard was officers shooting at 20-year-old Porter Burks, a man whose family says suffered from schizophrenia.
Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward for tips on fatal shooting of 24-year-old in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the murder of 24-year-old David Brown outside his home in Detroit.The incident happened on Monday, June 6, at about 2:15 a.m. in the area of 7 Mile and Stotter on the city's northeast side.Brown exited his house after having an argument with someone over the phone. According to Crime Stoppers, when he left the house a vehicle pulled up and two men exited the vehicle. One man said he was tired of talking.After that, one of the men fired several shots.Brown was struck and he ran to the alley behind the residence where he died. All tips will remain anonymous. Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest.Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or by visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police identify employee who shot co-worker at Bloomfield Township deli, then killed himself
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have identified an employee suspected of shooting a coworker at a Bloomfield Township deli over the weekend and then killing himself as police pulled over his vehicle. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 2) at Steve’s Deli, which is located at 6646...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body of murdered 26-year-old Pontiac man found slumped over car’s center console, police say
PONTIAC, Mich. – Police have determined that a 26-year-old Pontiac man whose body was found slumped over the center console of a car in the middle of the night was murdered. Oakland County deputies were called at 1:46 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3) to the 200 block of High Street in Pontiac.
fox2detroit.com
Steve's Deli back open after employee shoots up business, dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A local deli in Bloomfield Hills that closed after being shot up during a drive-by shooting over the weekend is back open. Where the bullet holes were, stickers now cover any evidence of the shooting. Steve's Deli on Telegraph Road was struck by gunfire...
fox2detroit.com
Family pleads for answers after Detroit police shoot and kill man armed with knife
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 20-year-old man is dead and a family is pleading for answers after he was shot by Detroit police after allegedly charging at them with a knife. Police said the man who was identified as Porter Burks of Detroit was experiencing a ‘mental episode’ when his family called for law enforcement help after saying he was armed with a knife.
Multiple Detroit police officers reportedly placed on leave after deadly shooting of man having mental health crisis
At least four Detroit police officers have reportedly been placed on administrative leave after the fatal shooting of a man who was having a mental health crisis early Sunday morning.
Detroit mother wants police bodycam footage of son's killing released: 'They've got to pay'
Quieauna Wilson knew a reporter was at the door, and she knew why. She couldn't hold back her tears. "They've got to pay for what they did," Wilson told the Free Press, referring to the Detroit police officers who shot and killed her 20-year-old son, Porter Burks, early Sunday morning on the city's west side. ...
Oakland County detectives believe man found shot in his vehicle early Monday was murdered
A homicide investigation is underway in Pontiac on Monday after a 26-year-old man was found dead in his car with an apparent gunshot wound.
Pontiac man found dead in vehicle; officials investigating as homicide
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says a Pontiac man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound on the morning of October 3.
Manslaughter conviction handed down in July 2021 'road rage' shooting of a Detroit firefighter
A man was convicted of manslaughter for killing Detroit firefighter Frank Dombrowski after a road rage incident in July 2021. Terell Josey was sentenced to 5-to-15 years in prison. The victim’s sister shared her thoughts on the conviction.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bloomfield Township deli worker shoots co-worker, later kills himself
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An employee of a Bloomfield Township deli reportedly fired shots into the business Sunday morning before taking his own life later the same day. UPDATE: Police identify employee suspected in shooting. Police were called to Steve’s Deli on Telegraph Road, near West Maple Road, at...
fox2detroit.com
Family honors killed 19-year-old • Murder charges dropped for Fraser teens • brother shot in Sterling Heights
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 19-year-old that was killed in her car in Highland Park was honored while the search for her killer's information continues, the murder charges for Frazer teens accused of stabbing another teen to death were dropped after authorities learned that the act was self-defense, and a fatal shooting involving two brothers in Sterling Heights is being investigated by police: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Detroit man fires shots into Bloomfield Township restaurant where he worked, kills self -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Bloomfield Township deli worker shoots co-worker, later kills himself. An employee of a Bloomfield Township deli reportedly fired shots into the business Sunday morning before...
Body found in Detroit brush fire, authorities working to ID victim
An investigation is underway after Detroit firefighters found a body while putting out a brush fire near McNichols and I-75 on the city’s east side Sunday night.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman takes plea deal after killing mother of 6 in Detroit hit-and-run
DETROIT – Monday was sentencing day for a woman who killed a mother of six in a hit-and-run back in March on Detroit’s east side. Shedrica Odessa Smith, 31, who was behind the wheel, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Tiffany Watson-Vance’s family spoke in court Monday (Oct. 3),...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police shoot knife-wielding man • Man shoots coworker at Bloomfield Hills deli • Wolverine Watchmen
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A 20-year-old man is dead and a family is pleading for answers after he was shot by Detroit police after allegedly charging at them with a knife. Police said the man who was identified as Porter Burks of Detroit was experiencing a ‘mental episode’ when his family called for law enforcement help after saying he was armed with a knife.
Man accused of killing woman in Ypsilanti crash heads to trial
YPSILANTI, MI – A man accused of killing a woman in a crash after fleeing a traffic stop in Ypsilanti is heading to trial. Cushmeer Muhammad waived preliminary examination Sept. 20, sending his case to the Washtenaw County Trial Court for further criminal court proceedings, court records show. Muhammad,...
18-year-old fatally shot by 60-year-old driver during Eastpointe road rage incident: police
A 60-year-old man is in custody after a young man was shot and killed in Macomb County Friday evening in what police are calling a road rage incident.
