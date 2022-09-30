Read full article on original website
Gruesome Discovery After Kidnapped Family of Four Found Dead
The family of four who was kidnapped Monday at gunpoint have been discovered deceased, authorities confirmed late Wednesday night in a grim press conference.The kidnapping had been captured on closed circuit TV, leading police on a three-day pursuit to find the family, including an 8-month-old.The infant, Aroohi Dheri, and parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36, along with an uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39, were all “taken against their will” from a business in California’s Central Valley, cops said Monday,By Wednesday night, Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke confirmed in a press conference: “Tonight, our worst fears have been confirmed. We...
