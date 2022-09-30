Read full article on original website
shoredailynews.com
Chincoteague officials strongly urge evacuation of Bunker Hill area and Ocean Breeze Community
The Town of Chincoteague’s Emergency Management Team continues to monitor the ongoing nor’easter and a local emergency exists. The National Weather Service’s current forecast has the effects of the nor’easter impacting Chincoteague through Tuesday. Impacts include: wind gusts to 50 mph, periods of heavy rain, and significant tidal flooding. The effects of tidal flooding have been occurring and will be significantly worse at this afternoon’s high tide cycle between 2 – 5 PM. Major Tidal Flooding Monday afternoon.
shoredailynews.com
Lower than Expected Tides Close Shelter
As of 5 pm today: The Chincoteague Causeway was open with a minimal chance of a closure today. There was some minor flooding at the south end of the Chincoteague Island. Wachapreague had some water across the Atlantic Ave. Accomack County, Northampton County and Town of Chincoteague will remain under...
shoredailynews.com
Both Counties and Town of Chincoteague declare State of Emergency anticipating flooding Monday; Chincoteague under voluntary evacuation
Accomack County, Northampton County and the Town of Chincoteague have declared a local State of Emergency ahead. of the second half of the current Coastal Storm System. The State of Virginia’s Emergency Declaration is still in place. This storm system is expected to impact the Eastern Shore of Virginia....
shoredailynews.com
Closings and cancellations for Monday, October 3
Northampton County public schools are closed for students and staff Monday. Head Start will be closed for children and staff in both Accomack and Northampton County on Monday, October 3, 2022. Due to inclement weather and potential flooding, Accomack County Public Schools will be closed to all students and staff...
shoredailynews.com
shoredailynews.com
Tide forecasts lowered by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has lowered the expected high tides today on the Eastern Shore by one foot. The predicted tides will fall into the moderate range. The predicted northeast winds failed to materialize as predicted and instead have shifted to the North. This will result in less flooding than predicted on Sunday.
shoredailynews.com
Predicted storm fizzles
Pictured: Chincoteague Causeway around high tide Monday. After an entire weekend of dire weather predictions about major flooding and wind gusts up to 50 mph, the remnants of Ian gave us a break. As the day progressed it became clearer that the major high tides that were predicted would not materialize. There was minor flooding in the typical low lying areas but nothing major. Earlier it had been anticipated that the Chincoteague Causeway would become impassable around the time of high tide at 3 p.m., it remained open.
