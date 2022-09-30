ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

94.3 The Point

This online shop has tons of New Jersey themed gifts

If you ever find yourself wondering what to do in New Jersey, I suggest visiting the New Jersey Isn’t Boring website. You can find day trips in the state, where to eat and drink, and now, where to shop for your favorite New Jerseyan. The NJIB store is online...
94.3 The Point

5 Creepiest Names Of Bugs Actually Found In New Jersey

The summer of spotted lanternflies finally came to an end in New Jersey. They were annoying and gross, but their name didn't evoke fear in our residents. That is not true for all New Jersey insects. There are some insects native to New Jersey that have names that will send...
94.3 The Point

Faint of Heart? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Visit New Jersey this Fall

It's fall in the Garden State...are you brave enough to visit?. October is here - and it's the best time of year in the Garden State...but it's not for everyone. Some of us, like me, are embracing the season with cups of pumpkin coffee, scary movies on repeat, and creepy cute Halloween decorations. I can't even tell you how many pumpkin-scented candles and soaps printed with skulls and bats I've bought over the past few weeks (the money I've spent on that is scary enough!)
94.3 The Point

Heads Up New Jersey, Your Ferry Fare Has Increased

It's been years since I've taken the ferry, but this weekend that'll change. Later this week, my wife and I are headed out on a mini honeymoon, and we're going to Deleware for a couple of days. I know, wild honeymoon plans!. Our friends are getting married near Lewes Beach...
94.3 The Point

New Jersey Cities Named The Snobbiest In Our State

We all feel it when someone is sizing us up. They scan you with their eyes to decide what they think of you, making snap judgments that will compartmentalize your social status based on superficial data like your clothes, outfit, or the car you drive. It doesn’t only happen in L.A, it happens right here in Jersey too. We did a survey to find out the snobbiest towns in New Jersey, did your town make the list?
94.3 The Point

It’s BACK! The Wawa “Gobbler” Is Ranked as The BEST Wawa Sandwich

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Summer is behind us, which means thin infamous sandwich is BACK! Get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving early. That's right. We're talking about the Wawa "Gobbler". And Wawa didn't waste any time; they put the famed turkey sandwich back on the menu pretty much as soon as summer ended. And what's more: it's just been ranked as the BEST sandwich Wawa has to offer.
RESTAURANTS
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

