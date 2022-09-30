Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
Newark Cop Guilty of Murder, Attempted MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Ghost Signs of NYC: Lerner ShopsFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Related
Hold on tight: How NYC and state must prepare for the possible implosion of commercial real-estate values
As those who got used to working from home refuse to return five days a week — and businesses shed the expensive Manhattan footprints giving every employee a desk — the value of America’s costliest real estate is likely to crater. That means that commercial property tax collections, which account for a fifth of all municipal revenue, may soon crater, too. New York has two choices: Wait for ...
Rent increases for rent-stabilized NYC apartments in effect
NEW YORK -- Rent increases for more than 2 million New Yorkers living in rent-stabilized apartments are now in effect.People who renew leases now through Sept. 30, 2023, could see an increase of 3.25% on one-year leases and 5% on two-year leases.It's the biggest hike in nearly a decade.READ MORE: NYC Rent Guidelines Board votes to increase rents of rent-stabilized apartmentsThe city's Rent Guidelines Board voted for the increases in June after rent hikes were paused or kept low for two years because of the pandemic.
New York State announces next steps in minimum wage increase
The New York State Department of Labor announced the next steps in the state's $15 minimum hourly wage plan Friday.
eastnewyork.com
Affordable Housing Application Process Ends Oct. 22 for This New Development in East New York
The Lottery Application process for this development ends in 12 days on Oct 12, 2022. There is a preference for residents of Brooklyn Community Board 5. Parking is subject to an additional fee of $275 monthly. To request an application by mail, send a self-addressed envelope to: 2817 Atlantic Avenue Apartments C/O Reside New York, 349 Keap Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211. Only send one application per development. – Tenant is responsible for electricity with stove, heat and hot water – Minimum incomes calculated based on the tenant share of the utilities – A portion of units were allocated through referrals of applicants from city agencies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brickunderground.com
5 NYC no-fee apartments for rent that come with free months
If you’re hunting for a rental apartment in New York City, there’s a sliver of good news: Concessions like landlord-paid broker fees or months of free rent are coming back, but only in pricier, new luxury buildings. Why? Thanks to skyrocketing rents—and slightly more listings on the market,...
NYC Coalition for the Homeless: Cruise ships are not the right solution for asylum seekers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Cruise ships are not designed or equipped to provide adequate shelter and services to homeless people, the NYC Coalition for the Homeless has stated, harshly criticizing Mayor Eric Adams administration’s plan to lease the Norwegian Bliss to house asylum-seeking migrants. The agency, which is considered the nation’s oldest advocacy and direct service organization helping homeless individuals and families, is now urgently pleading with the city to come up with another plan.
The Jewish Press
Dov Hikind Is Not Taking It Anymore
The longtime activist, whose org. released the devastating report about conviction rates for anti-Jewish attacks, is turning up the pressure. Known for being a fearless and outspoken activist for Jewish rights, former New York State Assemblyman of Brooklyn’s 48th District, Dov Hikind, credits his mother, an Auschwitz survivor, for inspiring him. (His father had also survived forced labor camps.)
‘Masses of people in our Staten Island parks;’ reaction pours in over news of possible migrant ship at Homeport
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Locals were caught off guard Friday after news broke of a cruise ship possibly docking at the Homeport in Stapleton to help deal with the city’s migrant crisis. The New York Post first reported that Mayor Eric Adams administration was close to a deal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her N.J. mansion is on the market for $3.5M.
It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
nypressnews.com
NYPD, both current and former, slam NYC Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani for overdose tip sheet
A public safety tip sheet released by Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) has critics questioning their recommendation against using the word “overdose” on 911 calls for fear of attracting the cops. The tip sheet, which the two Queens politicians labeled as “Small Business...
New York Teens Accused of Kidnapping Many People in Hudson Valley
Two New York teens are accused of coming to the Hudson Valley to kidnap, rob and more. On Wednesday, September 28, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, announced that two teens from the Bronx were arrested in connection with a series of recent carjackings and kidnappings in the Bronx and Yonkers, New York.
My Puerto Rican Father Left Me When I Was Young, But Here’s How I’ve Reclaimed My Latinx Heritage
"Not having a father there to teach me the amazing things about being Latina, specifically Puerto Rican, caused a rift between me, my community and my heritage."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley
Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
When do we turn back the clocks for Daylight Saving Time 2022?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y -- Daylight Saving Time 2022 ends on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 a.m. On that Sunday, before bedtime, most people will “fall back” and set their clocks back one hour — allowing for an extra hour of sleep and returning to Standard Time. In...
Man waiting for train is shoved onto tracks at Union Square subway station
A subway rider was pushed onto the tracks from behind at the Union Square station on Monday night by an unprovoked attacker who remained at large Tuesday, police said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Planeload of teens flown from Texas to Orange County Airport
MONTGOMERY – Orange County Airport in Montgomery had an unusual landing late Friday afternoon as dozens of teens were observed running from a jet to a waiting coach bus. Sources said 25 youths, mostly girls under the age of 17, were sent to Orange County from El Paso, Texas as part of the ongoing movement of immigrants from the Lone Star State to other areas of the country as ordered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Car bursts into flames inside Holland Tunnel
All lanes at the Holland Tunnel have re-opened following a car fire.
Loved one grappling with shocking death of EMS Lt. Alison Russo
COMMACK, N.Y. -- First responders saluted as FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo's casket was carried from the medical examiner's office and escorted in a solemn procession to a funeral home in Commack on Friday. Russo, in addition to working for the FDNY, served her home community of Huntington as a volunteer EMT and paramedic for decades. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff spoke with family and friends who are grappling with Russo's shocking and violent death. In a show of respect and sorrow, community members lined the streets leading to Commack Abbey Funeral Home and flags across Huntington were lowered in tribute to a woman whose...
Slain EMS Lieutenant Comes Home to Huntington
Lt. Alison Russo came home to Huntington Friday, accompanied by dozens of colleagues in the Fire Department of New York, the day after she was killed in a random attack in Queens.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
How to see the Northern Lights in New York this weekend
Once again, the Northern Lights are (hopefully!) making an appearance across the United States this weekend. Although the likelihood of catching the natural wonder in New York is low, we reached out to American Museum of Natural History astrophysicist Jackie Faherty to get some tips that might maximize city dwellers’ chances of witnessing the splendor that is the aurora borealis in the upcoming few days.
Comments / 1