New York City, NY

Hold on tight: How NYC and state must prepare for the possible implosion of commercial real-estate values

As those who got used to working from home refuse to return five days a week — and businesses shed the expensive Manhattan footprints giving every employee a desk — the value of America’s costliest real estate is likely to crater. That means that commercial property tax collections, which account for a fifth of all municipal revenue, may soon crater, too. New York has two choices: Wait for ...
CBS New York

Rent increases for rent-stabilized NYC apartments in effect

NEW YORK -- Rent increases for more than 2 million New Yorkers living in rent-stabilized apartments are now in effect.People who renew leases now through Sept. 30, 2023, could see an increase of 3.25% on one-year leases and 5% on two-year leases.It's the biggest hike in nearly a decade.READ MORE: NYC Rent Guidelines Board votes to increase rents of rent-stabilized apartmentsThe city's Rent Guidelines Board voted for the increases in June after rent hikes were paused or kept low for two years because of the pandemic.
eastnewyork.com

Affordable Housing Application Process Ends Oct. 22 for This New Development in East New York

The Lottery Application process for this development ends in 12 days on Oct 12, 2022. There is a preference for residents of Brooklyn Community Board 5. Parking is subject to an additional fee of $275 monthly. To request an application by mail, send a self-addressed envelope to: 2817 Atlantic Avenue Apartments C/O Reside New York, 349 Keap Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211. Only send one application per development. – Tenant is responsible for electricity with stove, heat and hot water – Minimum incomes calculated based on the tenant share of the utilities – A portion of units were allocated through referrals of applicants from city agencies.
brickunderground.com

5 NYC no-fee apartments for rent that come with free months

If you’re hunting for a rental apartment in New York City, there’s a sliver of good news: Concessions like landlord-paid broker fees or months of free rent are coming back, but only in pricier, new luxury buildings. Why? Thanks to skyrocketing rents—and slightly more listings on the market,...
The Staten Island Advance

NYC Coalition for the Homeless: Cruise ships are not the right solution for asylum seekers

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Cruise ships are not designed or equipped to provide adequate shelter and services to homeless people, the NYC Coalition for the Homeless has stated, harshly criticizing Mayor Eric Adams administration’s plan to lease the Norwegian Bliss to house asylum-seeking migrants. The agency, which is considered the nation’s oldest advocacy and direct service organization helping homeless individuals and families, is now urgently pleading with the city to come up with another plan.
The Jewish Press

Dov Hikind Is Not Taking It Anymore

The longtime activist, whose org. released the devastating report about conviction rates for anti-Jewish attacks, is turning up the pressure. Known for being a fearless and outspoken activist for Jewish rights, former New York State Assemblyman of Brooklyn’s 48th District, Dov Hikind, credits his mother, an Auschwitz survivor, for inspiring him. (His father had also survived forced labor camps.)
NJ.com

She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her N.J. mansion is on the market for $3.5M.

It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
nypressnews.com

NYPD, both current and former, slam NYC Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani for overdose tip sheet

A public safety tip sheet released by Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) has critics questioning their recommendation against using the word “overdose” on 911 calls for fear of attracting the cops. The tip sheet, which the two Queens politicians labeled as “Small Business...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Planeload of teens flown from Texas to Orange County Airport

MONTGOMERY – Orange County Airport in Montgomery had an unusual landing late Friday afternoon as dozens of teens were observed running from a jet to a waiting coach bus. Sources said 25 youths, mostly girls under the age of 17, were sent to Orange County from El Paso, Texas as part of the ongoing movement of immigrants from the Lone Star State to other areas of the country as ordered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
CBS New York

Loved one grappling with shocking death of EMS Lt. Alison Russo

COMMACK, N.Y. -- First responders saluted as FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo's casket was carried from the medical examiner's office and escorted in a solemn procession to a funeral home in Commack on Friday. Russo, in addition to working for the FDNY, served her home community of Huntington as a volunteer EMT and paramedic for decades. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff spoke with family and friends who are grappling with Russo's shocking and violent death. In a show of respect and sorrow, community members lined the streets leading to Commack Abbey Funeral Home and flags across Huntington were lowered in tribute to a woman whose...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

How to see the Northern Lights in New York this weekend

Once again, the Northern Lights are (hopefully!) making an appearance across the United States this weekend. Although the likelihood of catching the natural wonder in New York is low, we reached out to American Museum of Natural History astrophysicist Jackie Faherty to get some tips that might maximize city dwellers’ chances of witnessing the splendor that is the aurora borealis in the upcoming few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

