Conn. officials face lawsuit over ban on sporting rifles

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL) and the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) announced that they filed a federal lawsuit against various state officials on Friday.

In a press release, the CCDL stated that they are seeking to overturn Connecticut’s ban on acquiring and possessing modern sporting rifles. Sporting rifles are often used by hunters and competitors, as well as those seeking home-self defense, according to the Firearm Industry Trade Association .

The CCDL and SAF’s lawsuit argues that the state ban violates the Second and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution, according to the CCDL.

In addition to the two groups, three individual plaintiffs have joined the lawsuit as well. The CCDL said that Jenny Hamilton, a mother, business owner, and victim of domestic violence, has joined the suit as well as Eddie Grant and Michael Stiefel, who are former corrections officers.

“We all deserve to live in safe communities, but denying ownership of the most commonly owned firearms in the country is not the way to achieve it,” wrote Holly Sullivan, president of the CCDL, in a press release.

In response to the lawsuit, Attorney General William Tong released a statement Friday morning.

“Connecticut’s gun laws save lives, and we are not going back,” Tong stated in a press release. “This latest threat is disturbing, but not surprising. […] We will not allow weapons of war back into our schools, our houses of worship, our grocery stores, and our communities. I will vigorously defend our laws against any and every one of these baseless challenges.”

This lawsuit is the second one filed against Connecticut for its strict gun laws. The National Association for Gun Rights also challenged the state’s assault weapon and high-capacity magazine laws, according to Tong.

The organization was forced to amend its suit when its initial plaintiff withdrew. She stated she neither owned nor desired to own an assault weapon, according to media reports.

