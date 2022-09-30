ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

This online shop has tons of New Jersey themed gifts

If you ever find yourself wondering what to do in New Jersey, I suggest visiting the New Jersey Isn’t Boring website. You can find day trips in the state, where to eat and drink, and now, where to shop for your favorite New Jerseyan. The NJIB store is online...
5 Creepiest Names Of Bugs Actually Found In New Jersey

The summer of spotted lanternflies finally came to an end in New Jersey. They were annoying and gross, but their name didn't evoke fear in our residents. That is not true for all New Jersey insects. There are some insects native to New Jersey that have names that will send...
Faint of Heart? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Visit New Jersey this Fall

It's fall in the Garden State...are you brave enough to visit?. October is here - and it's the best time of year in the Garden State...but it's not for everyone. Some of us, like me, are embracing the season with cups of pumpkin coffee, scary movies on repeat, and creepy cute Halloween decorations. I can't even tell you how many pumpkin-scented candles and soaps printed with skulls and bats I've bought over the past few weeks (the money I've spent on that is scary enough!)
Heads Up New Jersey, Your Ferry Fare Has Increased

It's been years since I've taken the ferry, but this weekend that'll change. Later this week, my wife and I are headed out on a mini honeymoon, and we're going to Deleware for a couple of days. I know, wild honeymoon plans!. Our friends are getting married near Lewes Beach...
Outstanding! The Best Cannoli’s In Ocean County, New Jersey

We often talk about Italian food, but often we neglect to talk about Italian desserts. Delicious Italian treats that complete a great Italian meal. What comes into mind when we say Italian desserts?. Some Italian sweets that jump into mind include tiramisu, Italian butter cookies, panettone, ricotta cake, pizzelle, gelato,...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 10/4

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. GALE WARNING IN EFFECT until 6 p.m Tuesday for northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 14 ft. Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
A LOT more Jersey Mike’s coming to NJ — Here’s where

They made nearly a billion dollars in revenue last year. They’ve been around since 1956 (kind of). They have almost 2,000 locations including two in Canada and one in Guadalajara, Mexico. They’re Jersey Mike’s. And the sub shop is about to increase its footprint in New Jersey by more...
