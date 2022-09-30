Read full article on original website
Ohio State football faces new kind of challenge
Home is where the heart is. That’s been the case for the Ohio State football team in the first five weeks of the season. Every game has been at home up until now. The confines of the Shoe have been friendly to them too as they have won every game thus far by double-digits.
3 reasons to be excited about the Cavaliers for the 2022-23 season
2020-21: 22-50 That equates to a three-year record of 60-159 and a .274 winning percentage. (Woof.) But last season the Cavs completely flipped the script and wildly outperformed all preseason expectations, winning 44 games as the NBA’s most surprising team. The Cavs likely would have won 50+ games and been a top-six seed in the playoffs, but they dealt with injury after injury as the league’s most snake-bitten team.
How Paul Chryst’s firing affects Ohio State football
When talking about the Big Ten West, no program has been more consistent than Wisconsin. They have been the main threat to the Ohio State football program from the West since divisions were created back in 2014. But the Badgers haven’t been able to beat the Buckeyes in big spots.
Toasty Buns: 5 college football coaches who will follow Paul Chryst, Karl Dorrell
With Paul Chryst and Karl Dorrell out, the seats are heating up for five college football coaches. While Karl Dorrell was a dead man walking at Colorado, nobody saw the Paul Chryst canning in Wisconsin coming after Week 5 of the 2022 college football season. Dorrell and Chryst now join...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakers have exciting sharpshooting target after Rockets-Thunder trade
The Los Angeles Lakers may not be making a Russell Westbrook trade before the season but the team can still add to the roster before the 2022-23 season officially begins. Los Angeles has one more roster spot that can be utilized, giving the team some options to explore. While the...
CHSL settles on alignment with Toledo schools in powerhouse Central Division
After months of discussion, the Detroit-area based Catholic High School League has settled on a seven-team football alignment for the 2023 season which will include Toledo's three Catholic-school teams in the league's powerhouse Central Division. Central Catholic, St. Francis de Sales, and St. John's Jesuit – currently members of Ohio's Three River Athletic Conference – will blend with four historically powerhouse programs that have combined to win 31 Michigan state championships and had 20 other state runner-up finishes since a playoff format was adopted in 1975: defending Michigan Division 2 state champion Warren De La Salle, Novi Detroit Catholic Central, Birmingham Brother Rice, and Orchard Lake St. Mary's. “That is exactly what I expected it to be when we agreed to join,” Central Catholic head football coach and athletic director Greg Dempsey said. “This is as much of a meat-grinder league that anybody can go through in football. “When you look at what those four teams from Michigan bring to the table, and what our three teams from down here will add, there are no easy weeks in that Central Division starting next year.”
Tyler Herro contract: Grading Miami Heat’s new deal for Sixth Man of the Year
The Miami Heat have inked Tyler Herro to a multi-year deal, but was it worth giving the Sixth Man of the Year that kind of raise?. When the Miami Heat drafted Tyler Herro, the expectation was that he would join the legacy of sharpshooters that roamed South Beach. So far, he’s done quite well with a Sixth Man of the Year award and a berth in an NBA Finals, albeit in the Orlando Bubble.
Ohio State Football: Who’s the next Big Ten coach to get fired?
Two Big Ten coaches have already gotten canned this season, including one just two weeks after the Ohio State football team beat him. Who’s the next to go?. The Ohio State football team may have ended Paul Chryst’s time in Madison with a 52-21 thrashing two weeks ago in Ohio Stadium. Chryst was let go Sunday as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers after eight seasons at the helm. This follows Nebraska’s decision to fire Scott Fost earlier this season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Paul Finebaum predicts when Auburn will part with Bryan Harsin
Paul Finebaum doesn’t expect Auburn football to keep head coach Bryan Harsin around much longer with games against Georgia and Ole Miss looming. When will Auburn fire Bryan Harsin? Paul Finebaum has a guess. The ESPN analyst and radio host. “If the end was near last week, the end...
Detroit Pistons: “Jump on the bandwagon now.”
The Detroit Pistons are just a day away from preseason basketball and according to coach Dwane Casey, the time to get on board is now. Casey spoke to the crowd before the Pistons’ open practice, laying out some expectations for the season and some of the things the team hopes to achieve.
4 weeks into 2022 and the Miami Dolphins are still atop the AFC
The Miami Dolphins are four weeks into their 2022 campaign and find themselves at the top of the AFC with a couple of other teams. Entering the 2022 season, had we or for that matter, you, told us that the Miami Dolphins would be at the top of the AFC, we would have laughed at you or you would have at us. But…here we are.
