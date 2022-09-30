Read full article on original website
New TEA School Safety and Security Chief Appointed
Governor Greg Abbott MOnday announced John P. Scott as the new Chief of School Safety and Security within the Texas Education Agency (TEA), starting today, Monday, October 3.Following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Governor Abbott directed TEA to create the position of Chief of School Safety and Security within the agency to serve as a recognized expert on school security and public safety issues and a resource to school districts and the legislature. The Chief will ensure Texas schools are implementing the school safety policies passed by the legislature and take every action possible to ensure schools are using best practices to safeguard against school shootings or other dangers.
Arrest Made In Oklahoma Cold Case Murder
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has made an arrest in a 29-year-old cold case murder in McCurtain County. Fifty-one-year-old John Wesley Smith is being held in connection with the death of John Randall O’Steen. O’Steen’s body was found near the Arkansas border in 1993 after he had been missing for 3 months. Smith is being held without bond in the McCurtain County Jail in Idabel.
State Sales Tax Revenue Totaled $3.7 Billion In September
(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said state sales tax revenue totaled $3.69 billion in September, 17.2 percent more than in September 2021. The majority of September sales tax revenue is based on sales made in August and remitted to the agency in September. “State sales tax collections continued...
