ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titus County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
easttexasradio.com

Two Jailed In Hopkins County Burglary

Hopkins County Deputies received a report shortly before 9:00 am about a burglary of a home that had occurred Sunday night. Investigators gathered evidence at the scene that led to the arrest of two suspects. They were 30-year-old Shane Michael Ray and 27-year-old Joshua Lee Ray, mugshot not available, charged with burglary of a habitation, and they recovered the stolen property. The court did not set a bond.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

76 Total Arrests Last Week in Bowie County, Here’s Your Sheriff’s Report

Arrests were up for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office last week, thankfully other areas they were down a bit. There were 27 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 49 people were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO which were turned over to Bowie County. Thursday and Friday were the busiest days this past this week, thankfully Saturday and Sunday things calmed down a little. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Bowie Woman Convicted Of Capital Murder

After deliberating less than an hour, a Bowie County jury has convicted Taylor Parker of Capital Murder and Kidnapping. She was charged with killing 21-year-old Reagan Hancock and cutting her unborn child from her womb. The baby was later pronounced dead. Parker now faces a possible death penalty or life in prison without parole. The sentencing phase of the trial begins October 12.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Paris man charged with delivery of controlled substance

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested after officers said he was selling narcotics. Paris Police said 40-year-old Roderick Dewayne Scales turned himself in on a warrant for manufacture or deliver a controlled substance of more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams. Police said after searching...
PARIS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Titus County, TX
Crime & Safety
Mount Pleasant, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, TX
County
Titus County, TX
City
Mount Pleasant, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
easttexasradio.com

Lamar County SO Warns Of Warrant Scam

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has recently received calls advising that a Deputy Jackson or a Deputy Mullens has been calling citizens, telling them there is a warrant for their arrest. Additionally, the scammer tells them to go to a specific address and pay money to take care of the warrant. It is a scam because the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office will not call you, advise of a warrant, or ask for any money.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 3)

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 600-block of E. Sherman St at 8:29 Friday morning. The 56-year-old male victim reported that his 47-year-old ex-girlfriend had struck him in the head with a lamp. She also attempted to cut him with a boxcutter during an argument. The investigation continues.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

John Deere Hay Baler Stolen In Titus County Recovered

In May of 2021, Titus County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the eastern portion of Titus County. The department investigated to locate the nearly new hay baler worth over $40,000. Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators joined forces with Special Rangers from the Texas and Southwest Cattle Grower’s Association looking for leads. At one point, investigators conducted aerial searches for the stolen baler to no avail.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Tyrone#Terroristic Threat#Bookings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: Illegal gambling devices seized in Titus County

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – According to a press release, during the week preceding Thursday, Sept. 29, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received information that illegal gambling was occurring at the Hana Travel Plaza on the 100 block of East 7th Street in Winfield, Texas. The sheriff’s office said, an undercover investigation established probable cause that […]
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Allen Man Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison On Indecency Charges

A 64-year-old Allen, Texas man was sentenced Thursday afternoon to a total of 30 years in prison on two indecency with a child charges, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kevin Lester took Christopher Lee Vail into custody at 4 p.m. Sept. 29, 2022, in the 8th judicial District Courtroom after the man was sentenced to a 20-year commitment in Texas Department of Criminal Justice on an indecency with a child by sexual contact conviction and to a 10-year prison sentence on an indecency with a child by exposure conviction; he was booked into Hopkins County jail on both charges at 5:33 p.m. Sept. 29, 2022, according to arrest reports.
ALLEN, TX
CBS19

1 dead, 2 injured in Smith County crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two others were injured following a crash in Smith County. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, troopers were called to a crash on SH 110, just north of Tyler. The preliminary investigation revealed...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Beware of the Latest Scam That Can Steal Your Money in Longview, Texas

Thieves are the lowest of the low. Those thieves don't always have to be breaking into your home or car either. Some thieves like to be tricky and offer a great deal or a nice gift. Others will present an issue that is not there that needs your attention. That's what is happening in Longview, Texas as residents have reported to police of getting a text message asking to check a non-existent bank account.
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Sheriff’s Office Has Jailer Opening

Titus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking persons interested in a Law Enforcement career. No experience or certification is needed. We are willing to train and certify anyone who has a commitment to Law Enforcement with a good moral character and good work ethic. Position: Jailer. If interested contact Captain...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
txktoday.com

New True Crime Podcast Focuses on Suspicious Death of Texarkana Woman

Burden, is a new podcast series that was released on September 30th that focuses their investigation into the suspicious death of 21 year-old Billie Jean Letterman from 1991 from Texarkana, Arkansas. The partners of Burden include Attorney Stephanie Harris and Journalist Karen Tricot Steward. While their investigation into the suspicious death of Billie Jean is a focus for the first season, they also spend a significant amount of time examining the Arkansas justice system.
TEXARKANA, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy