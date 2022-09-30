Read full article on original website
Two Jailed In Hopkins County Burglary
Hopkins County Deputies received a report shortly before 9:00 am about a burglary of a home that had occurred Sunday night. Investigators gathered evidence at the scene that led to the arrest of two suspects. They were 30-year-old Shane Michael Ray and 27-year-old Joshua Lee Ray, mugshot not available, charged with burglary of a habitation, and they recovered the stolen property. The court did not set a bond.
76 Total Arrests Last Week in Bowie County, Here’s Your Sheriff’s Report
Arrests were up for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office last week, thankfully other areas they were down a bit. There were 27 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 49 people were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO which were turned over to Bowie County. Thursday and Friday were the busiest days this past this week, thankfully Saturday and Sunday things calmed down a little. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Bowie Woman Convicted Of Capital Murder
After deliberating less than an hour, a Bowie County jury has convicted Taylor Parker of Capital Murder and Kidnapping. She was charged with killing 21-year-old Reagan Hancock and cutting her unborn child from her womb. The baby was later pronounced dead. Parker now faces a possible death penalty or life in prison without parole. The sentencing phase of the trial begins October 12.
Paris man charged with delivery of controlled substance
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested after officers said he was selling narcotics. Paris Police said 40-year-old Roderick Dewayne Scales turned himself in on a warrant for manufacture or deliver a controlled substance of more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams. Police said after searching...
Lamar County SO Warns Of Warrant Scam
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has recently received calls advising that a Deputy Jackson or a Deputy Mullens has been calling citizens, telling them there is a warrant for their arrest. Additionally, the scammer tells them to go to a specific address and pay money to take care of the warrant. It is a scam because the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office will not call you, advise of a warrant, or ask for any money.
Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 3)
Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 600-block of E. Sherman St at 8:29 Friday morning. The 56-year-old male victim reported that his 47-year-old ex-girlfriend had struck him in the head with a lamp. She also attempted to cut him with a boxcutter during an argument. The investigation continues.
John Deere Hay Baler Stolen In Titus County Recovered
In May of 2021, Titus County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the eastern portion of Titus County. The department investigated to locate the nearly new hay baler worth over $40,000. Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators joined forces with Special Rangers from the Texas and Southwest Cattle Grower’s Association looking for leads. At one point, investigators conducted aerial searches for the stolen baler to no avail.
Taylor Parker found guilty of capital murder
A jury in Bowie County has found Taylor Parker guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping and murder of her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock.
5 in custody following multi-county chase that ended at East Texas State Fair
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Five people were taken into custody following a multi-county chase late Sunday night. According to the Tyler Police Dept., around 11:50 p.m., the Smith County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Dept. of Public Safety assisted the Canton Police Dept. in a chase out of Van Zandt County that was headed down Hwy. 31 West into Smith County.
OFFICIALS: East Texas man armed with machete injured family member, threatened authorities
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a family member and resisting arrest. According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, around 9:10 p.m., deputies were called to 236 Private Road 1329, near the Crossroads Community, regarding a disturbance involving an individual armed with a machete.
East Texas man killed after head-on crash in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Anderson County on Sunday, said DPS. The wreck happened around 6:09 a.m. on Highway 84 approximately one mile west of Palestine. A 2015 Nissan Sentra was moving east on the highway. Officials said the car was […]
Harrison County officials arrest man after allegedly making threats with machete
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Harrison County on Saturday after he allegedly made threats with a machete toward a family member and deputies. According to officials, deputies were dispatched to 236 P.R. 1329 in Harrison County after a man was accused of assaulting a family member. Deputies said the caller […]
Officials: Avoid MLK and East Birdsong in Longview due to crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police Department are directing traffic on Martin Luther King and East Birdsong in Longview due to a crash. According to a LPD's Facebook post, a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. LPD is asking drivers to avoid this area and seek another route. CBS19 will...
Morris County Jail Log, August 28-September 3
Aug. 29• Sterling Alexandria Frazier, of Naples, was arrested by Morris Country deputies for disorderly conduct.• Deandria Pendleton, of Clarksville,
Sheriff: Illegal gambling devices seized in Titus County
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – According to a press release, during the week preceding Thursday, Sept. 29, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received information that illegal gambling was occurring at the Hana Travel Plaza on the 100 block of East 7th Street in Winfield, Texas. The sheriff’s office said, an undercover investigation established probable cause that […]
Allen Man Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison On Indecency Charges
A 64-year-old Allen, Texas man was sentenced Thursday afternoon to a total of 30 years in prison on two indecency with a child charges, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kevin Lester took Christopher Lee Vail into custody at 4 p.m. Sept. 29, 2022, in the 8th judicial District Courtroom after the man was sentenced to a 20-year commitment in Texas Department of Criminal Justice on an indecency with a child by sexual contact conviction and to a 10-year prison sentence on an indecency with a child by exposure conviction; he was booked into Hopkins County jail on both charges at 5:33 p.m. Sept. 29, 2022, according to arrest reports.
1 dead, 2 injured in Smith County crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two others were injured following a crash in Smith County. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, troopers were called to a crash on SH 110, just north of Tyler. The preliminary investigation revealed...
Beware of the Latest Scam That Can Steal Your Money in Longview, Texas
Thieves are the lowest of the low. Those thieves don't always have to be breaking into your home or car either. Some thieves like to be tricky and offer a great deal or a nice gift. Others will present an issue that is not there that needs your attention. That's what is happening in Longview, Texas as residents have reported to police of getting a text message asking to check a non-existent bank account.
Titus County Sheriff’s Office Has Jailer Opening
Titus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking persons interested in a Law Enforcement career. No experience or certification is needed. We are willing to train and certify anyone who has a commitment to Law Enforcement with a good moral character and good work ethic. Position: Jailer. If interested contact Captain...
New True Crime Podcast Focuses on Suspicious Death of Texarkana Woman
Burden, is a new podcast series that was released on September 30th that focuses their investigation into the suspicious death of 21 year-old Billie Jean Letterman from 1991 from Texarkana, Arkansas. The partners of Burden include Attorney Stephanie Harris and Journalist Karen Tricot Steward. While their investigation into the suspicious death of Billie Jean is a focus for the first season, they also spend a significant amount of time examining the Arkansas justice system.
