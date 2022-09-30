ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas’ quarterback situation being discussed

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 25 Arkansas’ quarterback situation is a hot topic following the 49-26 loss to now No. 1 Alabama on Saturday in Razorback Stadium. The Tide moved up today from No. 2 following Georgia surprisingly struggling to beat Missouri. Redshirt junior KJ Jefferson is firmly entrenched as the starter and key player for Arkansas. Who is behind him created a buzz when Sam Pittman sent Cade Fortin into the game instead of Malik Hornsby after Jefferson took a shot to the head when he was slammed to the ground by an Alabama defender.
Arkansas drops out of AP Top 25 after two straight losses

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas dropped out of The Associated Press college football poll after two consecutive losses. The Razorbacks were ranked No. 10 two weeks ago. The team dropped to No. 20 after losing to Texas A&M in a close Southwest Classic. Alabama then beat the Hogs 49 to...
Alabama 49 Arkansas 26: Scores, Highlights, Results

The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks fell to 3-2 (1-2 SEC) on the year as they suffered a 49-26 loss against the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Razorbacks fell behind 28-0 in the second quarter before scoring 23 unanswered points, 16...
The Barry Odom Bandwagon Empties

What’s the difference between an excuse and a reason?. Arkansas’ defense is running short on the latter and starting to get too far into the former. After giving up 555 yards on Saturday, the Razorbacks are going to fall even further from their position as the 90th-best defense in the country. There’s bad and there’s miserable. Saturday was miserable.
What Nick Saban said about Bryce Young’s injury after Arkansas

Alabama improved to 5-0 on Saturday and 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference, beating Arkansas in a game of runs. The Tide led by 28, saw the margin dwindle to three and then went on a 21-3 run in the fourth quarter. Overall, Alabama was uneven with a few standout performances on Saturday afternoon. Here’s what Nick Saban had to say after Alabama won its Tide’s “toughest test” of the season, 49-26.
