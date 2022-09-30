ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Turnto10.com

Car strikes woman riding electric scooter in Providence

(WJAR) — A car was trying to turn on the I-95 ramp in Providence when it struck a woman riding an electric scooter on Monday afternoon. Police said the 39-year-old woman was travelling on Smithfield Ave around 2:35 p.m. on Monday. The car attempted turn onto the I-95 North ramp and struck the scooter.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Woman shot in shoulder in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A woman was shot in the shoulder at the intersection of Chalkstone and Douglas Avenues on Sunday night, Providence police said. The area was taped off as police investigated the scene. An NBC 10 News crew observed evidence markers on the ground. No arrests were...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

John DePetro case back in court on Monday

(WJAR) — The case of radio talk show host John DePetro was back in court on Monday. A pretrial conference was held in Kent County District Court. Electronic court records show the next hearing was set for Oct. 17. DePetro is facing trespassing charges in Warwick. He was arrested...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

4 people, dog escape house fire in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Four people and a dog escaped a house fire in Pawtucket early Monday morning. The Pawtucket Fire Department responded around 1 a.m. to a home on Carpenter Street. Fire officials said the fire started in the basement. Four people and a dog were able to...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Rollover crash in Foxborough sends 6 to the hospital

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — State police are investigating after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 north in Foxborough sent six people to the hospital. Crews responded to the crash at about 3:20 a.m. on Sunday. Police said the crash involved a Ford Expedition sport utility vehicle. Six people were...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

Buddy Walk raises thousands for Down Syndrome Society of Rhode Island

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Hundreds of Rhode Islanders walked with a purpose on Sunday at the first Buddy Walk since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Buddy Walk recognizes October as Down Syndrome Awareness Month and raises money for the Down Syndrome Society of Rhode Island, Inc. "The main goal of...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Man dies from injuries in I-95 rollover crash in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — A Somerville man has died from his injuries following a rollover crash on Interstate 95 north that ejected six men, state police said. Police said 23-year-old Henry Augustin died at Boston Medical Center. Six men were thrown from a 2009 Ford Expedition that rolled over...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

Firefighters rescue residents from burning house in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Firefighters rescued numerous residents from a house fire in New Bedford on Monday morning. The New Bedford Fire Department responded around 7:15 a.m. to a home on Tremont Street for the reported fire. The department says the fire was contained to the third floor...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Thousands pack AMP for Providence College Friars Late Night Madness

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Thousands packed the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Saturday night to rally around their teams and catch a Khalid concert at the Providence College Friars Late Night Madness. The pep rally was the first event hosted at the convention center since its name changed from the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Cumberland donation drive to benefit Florida communities after Hurricane Ian

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — The nonprofit organization After Fire Victims Outreach is collecting donations to bring to Florida for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Bins and bags full of emergency supplies were stacked this weekend at 30 Meeting Street in Cumberland. Director Todd Brown said they collected supplies like...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Turnto10.com

Choose your matchup for Friday night high school football

(WJAR) — Sports Team 10 wants to hear from viewers on which high school football game they are interested in seeing. Vote for NBC 10's Game of the Week through a NBC 10 poll and the winner will be announced at 6 p.m. on Friday. The options include Rogers...
WEST WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Mmm! Bettola serves up Italian comfort food in Rolfe Square

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Mario enjoys some Italian comfort food when he talks with Madison Barber and Justin Braun from Bettola, located on Rolfe Square in Cranston. Mmm! A Food Podcast is available from Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, CastBox, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and other providers.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Gusty winds in store Sunday, clouds, some sun, coastal showers too

There's a squeeze play going on in the atmosphere bringing Southern New England weather for the next couple of days: sprawling High Pressure bubble pressing down towards our area from Canada, and the Low Pressure remains of what was once Hurricane Ian along with tropical rain plumes to our south and west. The pressure difference between the two will make it gusty Sunday, with NE winds 20-40 mph, possibly some higher gusts, particularly towards the Cape, coast, and islands. There's a Wind Advisory and Coastal Flood Advisory in effect through Sunday for Nantucket, and a Gale Warning for area waters too.
NANTUCKET, MA
Turnto10.com

Fall festival held at 'Hocus Pocus 2' filming site

Fall lovers braved the rain on Saturday for the BeWitched and BeDazzled festival in Lincoln. Around 4,000 tickets were distributed for the sold-out event, which celebrated Rhode Island's ties to Disney's "Hocus Pocus” film sequel. The festival was at Chase Park, where a Salem Village stood last fall when...
LINCOLN, RI

