Family Relationships

Faint of Heart? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Visit New Jersey this Fall

It's fall in the Garden State...are you brave enough to visit?. October is here - and it's the best time of year in the Garden State...but it's not for everyone. Some of us, like me, are embracing the season with cups of pumpkin coffee, scary movies on repeat, and creepy cute Halloween decorations. I can't even tell you how many pumpkin-scented candles and soaps printed with skulls and bats I've bought over the past few weeks (the money I've spent on that is scary enough!)
Heads Up New Jersey, Your Ferry Fare Has Increased

It's been years since I've taken the ferry, but this weekend that'll change. Later this week, my wife and I are headed out on a mini honeymoon, and we're going to Deleware for a couple of days. I know, wild honeymoon plans!. Our friends are getting married near Lewes Beach...
#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Travel Info#For The Family#The Jersey Shore#Family Activities#Newjerseyfamily Com
New Jersey Cities Named The Snobbiest In Our State

We all feel it when someone is sizing us up. They scan you with their eyes to decide what they think of you, making snap judgments that will compartmentalize your social status based on superficial data like your clothes, outfit, or the car you drive. It doesn’t only happen in L.A, it happens right here in Jersey too. We did a survey to find out the snobbiest towns in New Jersey, did your town make the list?
It’s BACK! The Wawa “Gobbler” Is Ranked as The BEST Wawa Sandwich

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Summer is behind us, which means thin infamous sandwich is BACK! Get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving early. That's right. We're talking about the Wawa "Gobbler". And Wawa didn't waste any time; they put the famed turkey sandwich back on the menu pretty much as soon as summer ended. And what's more: it's just been ranked as the BEST sandwich Wawa has to offer.
Hey New Jersey Are You Excited For The New “Grown Up” Happy Meals?

I think we all can remember growing up and on occasion enjoying a "Happy Meal". The fun kids' meal at McDonald's was introduced in the summer of 1979. I was 14 years old so I'm sure I grabbed a few when they came out. I remember my kids enjoying, especially collecting the special toy enclosed. We still have a box of never opened vintage Happy Meal toys from the 90s. I probably should go through these you never know what might be collectibles.
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

