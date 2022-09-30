Read full article on original website
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensLouisiana State
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly offers latest update on Sevyn Banks after DB was carted off the field
Brian Kelly praised the LSU and Auburn medical staffs for their work to offer care to Sevyn Banks, who was injured on a kickoff return on Saturday during LSU’s 21-17 victory, and carted off the field. Kelly said Monday that Banks has a bruised spinal cord, which all things...
What Bryan Harsin said during Monday’s press conference to preview UGA
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin spoke to reporters on Monday before the 126th renewal of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry against No.2 Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. CBS will air the 2:30 central kickoff with Tom McCarthy and Rick Neuheisel on the call. Auburn (3-2, 1-1 SEC)...
Auburn still searching for answers to crucial ‘middle 8,’ second-half problems
Bryan Harsin is a big believer in momentum and the role it can play on Saturdays. Unfortunately for the second-year Auburn coach, his team has a poor track record of generating it — and, conversely, keeping opponents from gathering some of their own — just before halftime. In...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly speaks about early kickoff for Tennessee game: 'If you're not excited for that, I don't know what gets you going'
Brian Kelly said Tennessee is deserving of its ranking, which this week is No. 8 in the AP Top 25. The LSU coach believes it will still be a big game even though kickoff is set for 11 a.m. local time at Tiger Stadium. At his press conference on Monday,...
Brian Kelly Details Kayshon Boutte's Role Going Forward, Building Trust
Boutte and Jayden Daniels continue building trust, Tigers will look to be more aggressive going forward.
Everything Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about facing Auburn in Week 6
The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is set to be renewed this weekend, with Auburn and Georgia set to meet Saturday in Athens, Ga. The Tigers (3-2, 1-1 SEC) will face the second-ranked Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0) at 2:30 p.m. at Sanford Stadium, with the game airing on CBS as part of its Week 6 doubleheader. To kickoff the week ahead of the teams’ 127th all-time meeting -- and the third consecutive early-October matchup between the cross-division rivals -- Georgia coach Kirby Smart met with the media Monday in Athens to preview the matchup with Bryan Harsin’s program.
Walk-on quarterback Trey Lindsey awarded scholarship by Bryan Harsin
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin confirmed the team awarded walk-on quarterback Trey Lindsey with a scholarship during Harsin’s Monday press conference. Lindsey is from Montgomery and grew up as an Auburn fan. He had offers at an FCS school, some Division II and III, but chose to walk on at Auburn in 2019 out of Montgomery Academy. He graduated as the school leader in touchdown passes in a career (48), season (24), and game (5) and was a star on the basketball team.
Auburn at Ole Miss game time, TV set
Auburn fans wanting to enjoy tailgating at The Grove will have to get there early. The Tigers game on Oct 15 at Ole Miss will kick off at 11 am. Auburn holds a 35-10 lead in the series since 1928 and is 13-2 at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium against the Rebels. Playing...
LSU DB Sevyn Banks Injury Update
Tigers receive "encouraging" news after Banks' initial tests, will undergo more scans this week.
LSU vs. Tennessee picks, predictions: Week 6 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of SEC foes square off in Death Valley in a matchup of top 25 ranked teams when Tennessee visits LSU in college football's Week 6 action on Saturday. LSU is newly ranked at No. 25 after defeating Auburn and moving to 4-1, while Tennessee is perfect through four and coming off a bye week ...
LSU Cracks AP Top 25 Poll After Win Over Auburn
Tigers extend their win streak to four games, take on Tennessee in critical matchup next week
Look: This Sad Auburn Fan Is Going Viral Tonight
It's a sad time to be an Auburn football fan. Bryan Harsin called a ridiculous trick play vs. LSU this Saturday night. It ended in an easy interception by an LSU defender. One Auburn fan, in particular, can't believe what she's watching tonight. A photo of a sad Auburn fan...
theadvocate.com
LSU senior killed in Government Street shooting to receive posthumous degree, university says
Allison Rice, the LSU senior shot to death as she drove home from a Government Street bar earlier this month, will be awarded a posthumous degree at what would have been her graduation ceremony this spring, the university's president announced. During a candlelight memorial for Rice held on LSU's campus...
Former Louisiana gang member signs $1 million record deal with Cash Money records
An Abbeville native and self professed former gang member is changing his life in a million ways.
L'Observateur
Early Time-Restricted Eating Can Be an Effective Weight Loss Strategy
BATON ROUGE, LA. – Early time-restricted eating can be an effective way to lose weight and may be easier to follow and maintain than traditional calorie restriction. A new study from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Internal Medicine, compared time-restricted eating early in the day to eating over a 12-hour period in 90 adults with obesity. In this randomized clinical trial, people were asked to increase exercise and to reduce their caloric intake by 500 calories per day. The time-restricted eating group was instructed to only eat over the eight hours between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. The regular eating group could eat over 12 or more hours.
theadvocate.com
New trout limits up for debate; top agenda item on LWFC list
This species is Louisiana’s most sought-after coastal fish, and vies with bass to rank overall No. 1 throughout the vast Sportsman’s Paradise waters. And, for the past two years, it’s the hottest and most-debated topic since state Wildlife and Fisheries biologists took an in-depth look at Louisiana’s trout populations.
Most Alabama inmates back to work after week-long prison strike
After a week of inmates at Alabama prisons refusing to work during a strike for prison reform, most are back at work. Five of the 15 major Alabama Department of Corrections facilities are still experiencing total inmate worker stoppages, according to ADOC spokesperson Kelly Betts. Most facilities have seen the partial return of inmate workers and have had regular meal services restored, she said.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge wants property owners to pay a new stormwater fee. Here's what it would cost.
East Baton Rouge's recently created stormwater utility district has lofty goals, but before it can reduce flooding and help the city-parish avoid federal penalties for repeated violations of the Clean Water Act, the Metro Council must find a dedicated funding source for it. That's where property owners come in. Council...
Pregnant woman files unfair labor charge against GE Auburn plant: ‘It was just awful’
A former General Electric Aviation employee has filed a federal workplace complaint against the Auburn plant, citing wrongful termination based on her participation in a labor organization. Former manufacturing associate Brenyetta Talley, 31, said she worked at the Auburn plant for six years and won five awards during her employment....
Lake Charles American Press
Mitchell convicted in murder of Baton Rouge man whose body was found on DeQuincy road
A Lake Charles man was convicted Monday in the 2019 death of a Baton Rouge man whose burned body was found at the end of a dead-end street in DeQuincy. Nathaniel Mitchell III, 43, was found guilty of one count of second-degree murder in the death of Zacchaeus H. Burton.
