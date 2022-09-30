ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Everything Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about facing Auburn in Week 6

The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is set to be renewed this weekend, with Auburn and Georgia set to meet Saturday in Athens, Ga. The Tigers (3-2, 1-1 SEC) will face the second-ranked Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0) at 2:30 p.m. at Sanford Stadium, with the game airing on CBS as part of its Week 6 doubleheader. To kickoff the week ahead of the teams’ 127th all-time meeting -- and the third consecutive early-October matchup between the cross-division rivals -- Georgia coach Kirby Smart met with the media Monday in Athens to preview the matchup with Bryan Harsin’s program.
Walk-on quarterback Trey Lindsey awarded scholarship by Bryan Harsin

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin confirmed the team awarded walk-on quarterback Trey Lindsey with a scholarship during Harsin’s Monday press conference. Lindsey is from Montgomery and grew up as an Auburn fan. He had offers at an FCS school, some Division II and III, but chose to walk on at Auburn in 2019 out of Montgomery Academy. He graduated as the school leader in touchdown passes in a career (48), season (24), and game (5) and was a star on the basketball team.
Auburn at Ole Miss game time, TV set

Auburn fans wanting to enjoy tailgating at The Grove will have to get there early. The Tigers game on Oct 15 at Ole Miss will kick off at 11 am. Auburn holds a 35-10 lead in the series since 1928 and is 13-2 at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium against the Rebels. Playing...
Look: This Sad Auburn Fan Is Going Viral Tonight

It's a sad time to be an Auburn football fan. Bryan Harsin called a ridiculous trick play vs. LSU this Saturday night. It ended in an easy interception by an LSU defender. One Auburn fan, in particular, can't believe what she's watching tonight. A photo of a sad Auburn fan...
Early Time-Restricted Eating Can Be an Effective Weight Loss Strategy

BATON ROUGE, LA. – Early time-restricted eating can be an effective way to lose weight and may be easier to follow and maintain than traditional calorie restriction. A new study from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Internal Medicine, compared time-restricted eating early in the day to eating over a 12-hour period in 90 adults with obesity. In this randomized clinical trial, people were asked to increase exercise and to reduce their caloric intake by 500 calories per day. The time-restricted eating group was instructed to only eat over the eight hours between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. The regular eating group could eat over 12 or more hours.
New trout limits up for debate; top agenda item on LWFC list

This species is Louisiana’s most sought-after coastal fish, and vies with bass to rank overall No. 1 throughout the vast Sportsman’s Paradise waters. And, for the past two years, it’s the hottest and most-debated topic since state Wildlife and Fisheries biologists took an in-depth look at Louisiana’s trout populations.
Most Alabama inmates back to work after week-long prison strike

After a week of inmates at Alabama prisons refusing to work during a strike for prison reform, most are back at work. Five of the 15 major Alabama Department of Corrections facilities are still experiencing total inmate worker stoppages, according to ADOC spokesperson Kelly Betts. Most facilities have seen the partial return of inmate workers and have had regular meal services restored, she said.
