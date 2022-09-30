ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Man Utd's Dalot eyed by Juventus, AC Milan, Barcelona

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juve, AC Milan, Barca...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Iwobi
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Person
Philip Billing
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Jacob Ramsey
BBC

Fikayo Tomori on how Zlatan Ibrahimovic is making him 'nasty' and how he has point to prove

When Fikayo Tomori walks back into Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night, he will have a point to prove, and not just to his former club Chelsea. The 24-year-old centre-back will take his seat in the away dressing room before AC Milan's Champions League tie, fresh from winning the Scudetto [Serie A title] last season and following rave reviews from a club that has a rich history in the art of defending.
SOCCER
BBC

Transfer rumours: Nkunku, Tielemans, Martial, Rondon, Balogun, Vlahovic

Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is likely to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager, while Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui could be considered and Celtic's Ange Postecoglou has been discussed. (Telegraph - subscription required) Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is also among the contenders for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Aston Villa rues waste in scoreless draw at 10-man Leeds

Leeds vs Aston Villa was a cagey affair that felt destined for its scoreless outcome even after Luis Sinisterra was sent off early in the second half at Elland Road. Suspended manager Jesse Marsch watched from the stands as Sinisterra, on a yellow card, stuck his leg out to block a restart and was shown a second yellow.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Leeds United#The Premier League#Arsenal#Tottenham#Bournemouth
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Leeds United v Aston Villa

With injuries to key players Boubacar Kamara, Lucas Digne, and Matty Cash, things feel hopeful, but uncertain. The way Steven Gerrard likes his squad to play (narrow with full-backs attacking and the need for a disciplined holding midfielder), losing your starting left and right-back, not to mention your brand new holding midfielder, is going to make things difficult. Nevertheless, Leeds United is the focus for this weekend. The Whites have lost two and drawn one match from the last three (1-0 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion, a home draw to Everton, and a 5-2 loss at Brentford) and the extended international break muddies the waters a bit on what to expect from them in terms of form. They’re not bad, but they’re not going to be challenging for a European place. Players to look out for from the 13th placed team in the table include Jack Harrison in midfield, striker and amateur stunt-man Patrick Bamford, and defender Luke Ayling.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Milan beat Empoli 3-1 in a stoppage-time thriller

AC Milan snatched a dramatic 3-1 win at Empoli in Serie A on Saturday as three goals in the game were scored in second half stoppage time. Milan started the game aggressively and kept up the intensity throughout the first half, but despite a number of chances could not beat Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy