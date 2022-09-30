Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Singapore Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team fined £22,000 over nose stud
Lewis Hamilton has dismissed the ongoing controversy about his wearing a nose stud in his Formula 1 car as "all a bit silly" after the issue blew up again at the Singapore Grand Prix. Hamilton's Mercedes team were fined €25,000 (£22,000) after qualifying for a procedural error in incorrectly filing...
BBC
Ciara Mageean: NI athlete says doping questions after breaking Irish record were 'crushing'
Ciara Mageean has said it was "crushing" for some people to raise doping questions on social media after she smashed the Irish 1500m record. Mageean took 2.22 seconds off the previous record, set by Sonia O'Sullivan 27 years ago, at a Diamond League meeting in Brussels in September. "It was...
Comments / 0