ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

CIA director Bill Burns says China's Xi has been 'sobered' by Russia's 'poor performance' in Ukraine - and hopes it will change his desire to invade Taiwan by 2027

Ukraine's fierce resistance to the Russian invasion will be a 'sobering' sight for Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to CIA chief Bill Burns, who said it could deter him from invading Taiwan. He spoke to CBS News to mark the 75th anniversary of the agency. Burns said Russian President Vladimir...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Community Policy