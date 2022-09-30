Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukrainians break Russian defences in south; Zelenskiy decree rules out Putin talks
Ukraine appears to make biggest breakthroughs in south since war began; Ukrainian president confirms negotiations ‘impossible’
CIA director Bill Burns says China's Xi has been 'sobered' by Russia's 'poor performance' in Ukraine - and hopes it will change his desire to invade Taiwan by 2027
Ukraine's fierce resistance to the Russian invasion will be a 'sobering' sight for Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to CIA chief Bill Burns, who said it could deter him from invading Taiwan. He spoke to CBS News to mark the 75th anniversary of the agency. Burns said Russian President Vladimir...
See what is was like in Toyko when North Korea fired missile over Japan
Japan urged residents to take shelter after North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile without warning over the country. The move marked an escalation of Pyongyang’s weapons testing program that prompted immediate backlash from Tokyo. CNN’s Blake Essig reports.
Source: Ukraine to join Spain-Portugal 2030 World Cup bid
Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in a combined bid to host the 2030 World Cup
UEFA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GOP front-runner lies low in open US House race in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nearly two months after far-right conservative Andy Ogles secured the Republican nomination in a reconfigured congressional district that cuts into left-leaning Nashville, the former rural county mayor has largely vanished from the public arena. In August, Ogles won a nine-way primary race for the state’s...
Comments / 0