Orlando, FL

40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in October: Events and More!

By Dani Meyering
 4 days ago

There are so many fun events happening in the City Beautiful. Enjoy the sunshine at a market, try an art class or explore the foodie scene. Fall is in full swing, at least FLorida's version of it, it Oktoberfest events .

There’s a lot on our curated guide of things to do in Orlando, so keep scrolling! It starts with event highlights for things to do this week, followed by our top picks for things to do in Orlando for the rest of the month. You'll also find an ongoing events section for even more ideas.

Check back often as we add more Orlando events to this listing throughout the month.

This guide is updated throughout the month.
Scroll down for a look ahead to the big events of 2022

IMPORTANT NOTE – Following Hurricane Ian some venues are temporarily closed or open with modified operations as they recover from the effects. We encourage you to view each event and venue's website and social media channels for updates.

Save the Date!

Curated Experiences at Grande Lakes Orlando
Friday – Sunday, October 7 – 9
Grande Lakes Orlando Resort
Curated Experiences is an exclusive weekend hosted by The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes. Guests will take part in exceptional culinary experiences from award-winning and globally recognized chefs along with a thorough immersion into the unparalleled services, amenities, and entertainment of Grande Lakes Orlando

Orlando's Famous Halloween Costume Party – A Nightmare on Church Street to Benefit Base Camp Children's Cancer Foundation
Saturday, October 22, 8pm – 1am
Cheyenne Saloon/ Church Street
After 20 Years, Orlando's Famous Halloween Costume Party Returns – “A Nightmare on Church Street” to Downtown's Historic Cheyenne Saloon. Join them for a wicked fun evening with All-inclusive food and drinks with tastings from some of Orlando's best restaurants and bars. Dance to live music from DJ Chino and the Rock Band NFusion! Show off your best costumes for their Halloween costume contest with BIG cash prizes from several categories. An amazing Halloween experience while raising awareness and funds benefiting Base Camp Children's Cancer Foundation (501c3) -Local Charity! All Tickets are All-Inclusive including “Unlimited Tastings” from vendors at the event, lite bites, craft beers, wine, specialty cocktails, soda, water, live music and entertainment, admission into the costume contest, access to silent auction, and fun photo booths.
*MUST BE 21 AND OLDER TO PURCHASE TICKET & ATTEND EVENT!
Interested in becoming a Vendor or a Sponsor please contact: tracy@redfoxpromo.com / 407-616-8859
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c8UCw_0iGV7DkB00

September 26 – 30, 2022 Things to Do / Events in Orlando

Editor's Note We encourage our readers to be safe this week and keep a close eye on the weather. Additionally, some events listed below may be canceled or postponed due to extreme weather.
Please check with the event / venue's website directly.

Wings + Beer Night
Tuesday, September 27, 6pm – 9pm
The Heavy
Wings are made by 3x champ ‘Best Wings in Orlando’ Kai Asian Street Fare and the brews are from Central 28 Beer.

Last Wednesdays at A&H
Wednesday, September 28, 5:30pm-8:00pm
Enjoy free admission to the current exhibition of the Maitland Art Center Gallery. Then grab a drink (a broad selection of both nonalcoholic or alcoholic beverages) and watch the sun set over the iconic lily pond in the Main Gardens.
FREE – Cash Bar available

4th Wednesday Wine Walk
Wednesday, September 28, 5pm – canceled due to weather
College Park
Purchase your $10 ticket in advance ($15 at the event) and head to Good Crowd or Infusion Tea to check-in and receive your official Wine Walk cup & wristband. Then enjoy a stroll along the drive and enjoy a drink tasting at each stop.

Just Call Moe Comedy Jam
Thursday, September 29, 7pm
Tuffy's Music Box, Sanford
A showcase of local comedians, including Rauce Padgett, Sabrina Ambra, Ryan Holmes, Ross McCoy, David Jolly, Danielle Mathis and Ashley Reed. The show is a benefit for the Yellow Brick Road Foundation.
$10 and up

2022 DIS CON
NEW DATES: Saturday, October 1 – Sunday, October 2, 2022
EPCOT® After Hours Party
Disney's Coronado Springs Resort
A one-of-a-kind expo celebrating Disney©, Marvel, Pixar, theme parks, music and memorabilia. On October 2, join an exclusive, private after-hours party at EPCOT®. All proceeds benefit Give Kids The World Village.
$55 and up

Brew & View: Hocus Pocus 2 & Fright Free Night Market
Friday, September 30, 7pm
Ivanhoe Park Brewing
Watch Hocus Pocus 2 together! Fright Free Family Night Market featuring small shop vendors, trick or treating, kids activities, and food trucks. Bring your own lawn chairs.
FREE

Seriously Spooky Halloween 2022 Events and Date Ideas

Visit Orlando's Magical Dining
Now – October 2, 2022
Multiple participating restaurants
Running for five weeks starting in August, it’s your chance to enjoy three-course, prix-fixe dinners at many of Orlando’s best restaurants for just $40 per person.
$40

The post 40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in October: Events and More! appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide .

Comments / 0

Orlando Date Night Guide

Where to See Halloween Movies in Orlando 2022

Forget about romantic comedies, scary movies are just as ideal for date night. What other movie genre warrants consecutive hours of clutching each other for dear life through jump scares and extra spooky scenes? Rather than waiting until October 31... The post Where to See Halloween Movies in Orlando 2022 appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Date Night Food Crawl Itinerary at Henry’s Depot

Historic Downtown Sanford is one of my favorite places for date night with my husband. This charming destination has bloomed in the past few years. It has one of the largest collections of breweries in all of Central Florida, plus... The post Date Night Food Crawl Itinerary at Henry’s Depot appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
SANFORD, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Set Sail with Margaritaville at Sea Paradise for a Flip Flop-Friendly Getaway

Make your next date night a three-day, two-night tropical getaway onboard the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, a one-of-a-kind cruise blending Margaritaville's fun, escapism lifestyle with a carefree sail to The Bahamas. This floating island vacation is a perfect way to... The post Set Sail with Margaritaville at Sea Paradise for a Flip Flop-Friendly Getaway appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month in Orlando 2022

National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15) is a way to celebrate the history, culture, and contributions of Hispanic-Americans. Communities nationwide mark the achievements of Hispanic and Latino Americans with special events and educational activities. And there are... The post Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month in Orlando 2022 appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

A Beer Lover’s Guide to Breweries in Orlando

Local craft breweries in Orlando make for a great date night because of the approachable atmosphere and variety of options. Plus, many Orlando breweries have live entertainment and special events. My husband and I went to a brewery for our... The post A Beer Lover’s Guide to Breweries in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

10 Ways to do Date Night in Celebration

Located just 15 minutes from the Disney theme parks, Celebration is a charming and quaint town originally developed by the Walt Disney Company as a master-planned community. Today, it's equal parts residential community and tourist destination. It's also the perfect... The post 10 Ways to do Date Night in Celebration appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
CELEBRATION, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

A Culinary Map of Incredible Park Avenue Restaurants

It wasn’t until I left my hometown, Winter Park, and traveled abroad that I realized how special it is to have a street like Park Avenue in a community. Park Avenue embodies one of Europe’s most celebrated civic designs–the strolling... The post A Culinary Map of Incredible Park Avenue Restaurants appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
WINTER PARK, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Orlando, FL
ABOUT

The Orlando area is packed with amazing experiences, activities, restaurants and events. It’s the reason why more than 60 million people visit each year. But whether you live here or are just visiting, chances are there’s more to explore that you ever imagined. This is where we come in! We curate the best of Orlando for grown ups, making it easier to find fun things to do as a couple or with your best buds.

 https://orlandodatenightguide.com/

