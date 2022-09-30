40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in October: Events and More!

OUR MONTHLY GUIDE TO THE BEST THINGS TO DO IN ORLANDO FOR DATE NIGHT

There are so many fun events happening in the City Beautiful. Enjoy the sunshine at a market, try an art class or explore the foodie scene. Fall is in full swing, at least FLorida's version of it, it Oktoberfest events .

There’s a lot on our curated guide of things to do in Orlando, so keep scrolling! It starts with event highlights for things to do this week, followed by our top picks for things to do in Orlando for the rest of the month. You'll also find an ongoing events section for even more ideas.

Check back often as we add more Orlando events to this listing throughout the month.

This guide is updated throughout the month.

IMPORTANT NOTE – Following Hurricane Ian some venues are temporarily closed or open with modified operations as they recover from the effects. We encourage you to view each event and venue's website and social media channels for updates.

Save the Date!

Curated Experiences at Grande Lakes Orlando

Friday – Sunday, October 7 – 9

Grande Lakes Orlando Resort

Curated Experiences is an exclusive weekend hosted by The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes. Guests will take part in exceptional culinary experiences from award-winning and globally recognized chefs along with a thorough immersion into the unparalleled services, amenities, and entertainment of Grande Lakes Orlando



Orlando's Famous Halloween Costume Party – A Nightmare on Church Street to Benefit Base Camp Children's Cancer Foundation

Saturday, October 22, 8pm – 1am

Cheyenne Saloon/ Church Street

After 20 Years, Orlando's Famous Halloween Costume Party Returns – “A Nightmare on Church Street” to Downtown's Historic Cheyenne Saloon. Join them for a wicked fun evening with All-inclusive food and drinks with tastings from some of Orlando's best restaurants and bars. Dance to live music from DJ Chino and the Rock Band NFusion! Show off your best costumes for their Halloween costume contest with BIG cash prizes from several categories. An amazing Halloween experience while raising awareness and funds benefiting Base Camp Children's Cancer Foundation (501c3) -Local Charity! All Tickets are All-Inclusive including “Unlimited Tastings” from vendors at the event, lite bites, craft beers, wine, specialty cocktails, soda, water, live music and entertainment, admission into the costume contest, access to silent auction, and fun photo booths.

*MUST BE 21 AND OLDER TO PURCHASE TICKET & ATTEND EVENT!

Interested in becoming a Vendor or a Sponsor please contact: tracy@redfoxpromo.com / 407-616-8859



September 26 – 30, 2022 Things to Do / Events in Orlando

Editor's Note – We encourage our readers to be safe this week and keep a close eye on the weather. Additionally, some events listed below may be canceled or postponed due to extreme weather.

Please check with the event / venue's website directly.

Wings + Beer Night

Tuesday, September 27, 6pm – 9pm

The Heavy

Wings are made by 3x champ ‘Best Wings in Orlando’ Kai Asian Street Fare and the brews are from Central 28 Beer.

Last Wednesdays at A&H

Wednesday, September 28, 5:30pm-8:00pm

Enjoy free admission to the current exhibition of the Maitland Art Center Gallery. Then grab a drink (a broad selection of both nonalcoholic or alcoholic beverages) and watch the sun set over the iconic lily pond in the Main Gardens.

FREE – Cash Bar available

4th Wednesday Wine Walk

Wednesday, September 28, 5pm – canceled due to weather

College Park

Purchase your $10 ticket in advance ($15 at the event) and head to Good Crowd or Infusion Tea to check-in and receive your official Wine Walk cup & wristband. Then enjoy a stroll along the drive and enjoy a drink tasting at each stop.

Just Call Moe Comedy Jam

Thursday, September 29, 7pm

Tuffy's Music Box, Sanford

A showcase of local comedians, including Rauce Padgett, Sabrina Ambra, Ryan Holmes, Ross McCoy, David Jolly, Danielle Mathis and Ashley Reed. The show is a benefit for the Yellow Brick Road Foundation.

$10 and up

2022 DIS CON

NEW DATES: Saturday, October 1 – Sunday, October 2, 2022

EPCOT® After Hours Party

Disney's Coronado Springs Resort

A one-of-a-kind expo celebrating Disney©, Marvel, Pixar, theme parks, music and memorabilia. On October 2, join an exclusive, private after-hours party at EPCOT®. All proceeds benefit Give Kids The World Village.

$55 and up

Brew & View: Hocus Pocus 2 & Fright Free Night Market

Friday, September 30, 7pm

Ivanhoe Park Brewing

Watch Hocus Pocus 2 together! Fright Free Family Night Market featuring small shop vendors, trick or treating, kids activities, and food trucks. Bring your own lawn chairs.

FREE

Seriously Spooky Halloween 2022 Events and Date Ideas

Visit Orlando's Magical Dining

Now – October 2, 2022

Multiple participating restaurants

Running for five weeks starting in August, it’s your chance to enjoy three-course, prix-fixe dinners at many of Orlando’s best restaurants for just $40 per person.

$40

