Man accused of killing two people at car rally faces additional charges

The man who killed two people at an illegal car rally in Wildwood last weekend is facing more charges.

Gerald White, 37, is accused of crashing his car and speeding away from police when they tried to apprehend him.

Authorities say the Pittsburgh resident got into another crash a few blocks away hitting several bystanders, killing two of them. One of the victims was Timothy Ogden from Clayton New Jersey. The other was an 18-year-old from Pennsylvania.

White is facing charges to two counts of death by auto. He is also charged with aggravated manslaughter and aggravated assault for fleeing police.

MORE: Man face charges in deadly crash that happened after unsanctioned meetup event