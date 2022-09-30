ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Fan who died at Jets-Steelers game is identified, report says

The fan who died while attending Sunday’s New York Jets-Pittsburgh Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium has been identified. The New York Post reports it was 27-year-old Dalton Keane from Monaca, Pa., which is about 25 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. A close relative of Keane’s said he did not know...
MONACA, PA
Ex-Eagles running back being investigated for youth football game fight

LeGarrette Blount is back in the news for all the wrong reasons. TMZ reports the former NFL running back is being investigated for his role in a fight at a 12-and-under football game on Saturday in Gilbert, Ariz. The incident happened when Blount, who was coaching one of the teams, appeared to “take exception to something someone had said to him.”
GILBERT, AZ
Landon calling: Former safety visits Giants as team looks to bolster banged-up secondary

The Giants are not wasting any time looking for reinforcements after a devastating day of injuries Sunday at MetLife Stadium during their 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears. Landon Collins, who spent four outstanding seasons with the Giants after they selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft, is paying a visit to the team’s training facility Monday morning, a team source confirmed. Collins played in 59 games over four seasons with the Giants and compiled eight interceptions, four sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
NFL
Cardinals sign ex-Yankees pitcher to contract extension

Two more seasons in St. Louis are in the cards for right-hander Giovanny Gallegos. On Monday, the reliever signed a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Cardinals. Gallegos is one of the reasons why St. Louis (92-68) has clinched the National League Central division title and will host a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Latest on Yankees’ Ron Marinaccio injury

NEW YORK — Yet another Yankees reliever is hurt. Ron Marinaccio left abruptly in the eighth inning of Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium.
BRONX, NY
Jets’ future is ‘very bright,’ NFL analyst says

Maybe they finally are. Some people seem to be getting on the Jets train now, in the case their luck turns around soon. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah believes that will be exactly the case. He tweeted:. I don't know how many...
NFL
Contender or pretender? NFL analyst isn’t sold yet on Jets

There is definitely a level of excitement surrounding the 2-2 New York Jets, who typically evoke a sense of gloom. But it may be too soon to envision a light at the end of the tunnel for the consistently disappointing team. NFL.com's...
NFL
Ex-Yankees prospect reflects on ‘crazy year’

Hayden Wesneski made his final appearance of the year on Monday in the Chicago Cubs' 3-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. The 24-year-old right-hander did his job, giving up just one run in six innings of work while striking out six.
CHICAGO, IL
Yankees trade bust destined for bullpen, MLB insider says

Another swing and a miss for Brian Cashman. The New York Yankees general manager, who whiffed on trading for outfielder Joey Gallo last year, appears to have struck out again at the MLB trade deadline. This year, Cashman sent four prospects to the Oakland A’s for right-handers Frankie Montas and...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

