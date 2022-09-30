ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Dry, breezy, cooler air arrives after Ian’s glancing blow

By Rich Jones
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 4 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl — Northeast Florida has a chance to dry out and enjoy a preview of fall now that Ian has passed our latitude. We will still feel some lingering gusty winds closer to the coast of 30-40 mph.

Elevated water levels will remain in the St. Johns River through next week as the extra water/surge takes a while to “escape.” Some surge is still likely along the immediate coastline. However, offshore winds will be here today and help push some of that water out.

Humidity is low and temperatures will be below average, only in the 70s. And the sun returns!

This weekend will be really nice. Mornings in the 60s and afternoons in the lower to mid 80s. The cooler temps continue into next week, as well.

TROPICS: Hurricane Ian is moving NNE this morning and will approach the coast of South Carolina this afternoon just south of Myrtle Beach. Gusty winds will remain this morning closer to the coast. However, we will be dry today with some sun breaking out this afternoon. Elevated water levels in the St. Johns River will last into if not through next week. Some storm surge is still likely along the immediate coastline and with the lingering surge in the St. Johns River/tributaries. An offshore wind will help today, at least. Another area to watch in the tropics is in the Eastern Atlantic near the West Coast of Africa.

