Bridgeport, CT

WTAP

2022 Football Frenzy Week 7 Recap

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - We are about to enter October, and football season is nearly halfway over. Many teams across the Mid-Ohio Valley were facing their toughest tests of the season. Williamstown defeats Class A rival St. Marys 49-14. Parkersburg loses on the road to George Washington 42-10. Parkersburg South...
WOWK 13 News

Box truck hits house in Jackson County, West Virginia

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene where a box truck ran into a house in the Goldtown area of Jackson County, West Virginia. Jackson County dispatchers say that it happened on Haven Ln. and that multiple departments have responded. There is no word on any injuries at this time. 13 News has a […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK

Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting

UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
POMEROY, OH
wchstv.com

Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County

MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
MASON, WV
WTAP

Power knocked out on 7th Street in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -A large power outage turned off traffic lights and more along 7th Street in Parkersburg on Thursday. Parkersburg Police say a car hit a telephone pole along East Street near Mary Street, knocking out two transformers. Power went out along the south side of 7th Street between...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Williamstown High School names homecoming court

WILLIAMSTOWN — Williamstown High School has announced homecoming activities and its Homecoming Court. The high school will celebrate homecoming with a parade at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 7 followed by a pep rally. The homecoming queen and king will be crowned Oct. 7 during the halftime ceremonies in the game...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WHIZ

Fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County

Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township. Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
connect-bridgeport.com

GFWC Woman's Club of Bridgeport to Host Card Party Fundraiser

It's the club's traditional card party - with a twist. If cards aren't your game, you are invited to bring your favorite board game, dice game or puzzle. The GFWC Woman's Club of Bridgeport is hosting its annual card party fundraiser at noon Thurs., Oct. 27, at Benedum Civic Center in Bridgeport. Included in the cost of $12 is lunch of chicken casserole, green beans, salad, rolls, and dessert. Proceeds benefit the club's scholarship fund which provides scholarships to a Bridgeport High School graduates. Each year, a student pursuing higher education in the medical field is selected for the scholarship.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTAP

Locals discuss concerns over new business park currently under construction

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People of Washington Bottom came together Saturday afternoon to discuss concerns over a 29-acre business park currently under construction in their neighborhoods. The Saturday meeting was a chance for the Washington Bottom community to come together and discuss the construction of PMCompany’s business park. Jeff...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Woman dies in crash on U.S. 50

WALKER — A woman died in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Robert C. Byrd Highway (U.S. 50) near Montgomery Hill Road, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department announced. The accident was called in to the Wood County 911 Center around 1:39 p.m. with a report that a woman...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

4 arrested in Athens, Ohio drug bust

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Four people were arrested after deputies executed search warrants in Athens, Ohio on Tuesday. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies along with investigators from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and agents from the Athens Office of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority found evidence of narcotics at a home on 10000 […]
ATHENS, OH
WTAP

Victim’s name identified in deadly shooting

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ)- POMEROY, Ohio. (WSAZ)- The Pomeroy Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting. Officers say Dwayne Qualls died from a gunshot. The shooting happened Friday evening in the 100 block of Spring Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Investigators arrested Wayne Leib in connection with the death...
POMEROY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in Perry County head-on crash

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a fatal head-on collision in Jackson Township, Perry County, Tuesday. According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on State Route 668. Catherine Sweeney, 73, of Junction City, was driving a 2019 Toyota RAV4 […]
PERRY COUNTY, OH

