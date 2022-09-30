Read full article on original website
SportsZone Highlights: Bridgeport at Parkersburg South
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Bridgeport (5-1) defeated Parkersburg South with a final score of 28-20. Next week, Bridgeport will face Preston.
connect-bridgeport.com
BHS Volleyball Team Improves to 21-5-2 After Sweeping Grafton, Lewis County at Home
It’s a rare weekend off for the Bridgeport High School volleyball team, which is playing one of the state’s more difficult Class AAA schedules and participating in a top-notch tournament seemingly once a week. It’s not for lack of trying as head coach Ali Burton tried to get...
WTAP
2022 Football Frenzy Week 7 Recap
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - We are about to enter October, and football season is nearly halfway over. Many teams across the Mid-Ohio Valley were facing their toughest tests of the season. Williamstown defeats Class A rival St. Marys 49-14. Parkersburg loses on the road to George Washington 42-10. Parkersburg South...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport to See Seven Sections of City Facing Potential Water Issues for Period of Oct. 3 through Oct. 7
Please be advised that the Bridgeport Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the City of Bridgeport. This is an on-going project that will continue through the Fall of 2022. City Employees will be flushing fire hydrants, weather permitting, Monday, Oct. 3, through Friday, Oct. 7, in the following...
Box truck hits house in Jackson County, West Virginia
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene where a box truck ran into a house in the Goldtown area of Jackson County, West Virginia. Jackson County dispatchers say that it happened on Haven Ln. and that multiple departments have responded. There is no word on any injuries at this time. 13 News has a […]
WOWK
Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting
UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
connect-bridgeport.com
Man Arrested after Pursuit in Harrison County that Saw Chase Go through Multiple Parts of Bridgeport
According to WDTV, an Upshur County man led police in Harrison County on a lengthy pursuit early Thursday morning, including Bridgeport, before being taken into custody several hours later. At around 3 a.m. on Thursday, officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by William Trusler, 29, of...
wchstv.com
Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County
MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
WTAP
Power knocked out on 7th Street in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -A large power outage turned off traffic lights and more along 7th Street in Parkersburg on Thursday. Parkersburg Police say a car hit a telephone pole along East Street near Mary Street, knocking out two transformers. Power went out along the south side of 7th Street between...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williamstown High School names homecoming court
WILLIAMSTOWN — Williamstown High School has announced homecoming activities and its Homecoming Court. The high school will celebrate homecoming with a parade at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 7 followed by a pep rally. The homecoming queen and king will be crowned Oct. 7 during the halftime ceremonies in the game...
WHIZ
Fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County
Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township. Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle...
connect-bridgeport.com
GFWC Woman's Club of Bridgeport to Host Card Party Fundraiser
It's the club's traditional card party - with a twist. If cards aren't your game, you are invited to bring your favorite board game, dice game or puzzle. The GFWC Woman's Club of Bridgeport is hosting its annual card party fundraiser at noon Thurs., Oct. 27, at Benedum Civic Center in Bridgeport. Included in the cost of $12 is lunch of chicken casserole, green beans, salad, rolls, and dessert. Proceeds benefit the club's scholarship fund which provides scholarships to a Bridgeport High School graduates. Each year, a student pursuing higher education in the medical field is selected for the scholarship.
WTAP
Locals discuss concerns over new business park currently under construction
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People of Washington Bottom came together Saturday afternoon to discuss concerns over a 29-acre business park currently under construction in their neighborhoods. The Saturday meeting was a chance for the Washington Bottom community to come together and discuss the construction of PMCompany’s business park. Jeff...
wchstv.com
Deputies ask for help from the public to locate missing Kanawha County man
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for help to find a Kanawha County man that has been reported missing. John Gatten Jr., 34, of Clendenin was last seen leaving his home on West Union Road Sept. 26., according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.
OhioHealth signals acquisition of Appalachian hospital, but deal not done
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. and a Southeast Ohio hospital this week signaled they are close to a merger after a five-year arms’s length relationship, but the deal isn’t done yet. Central Ohio’s largest health system would become sole owner by year’s end of Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge if […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Woman dies in crash on U.S. 50
WALKER — A woman died in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Robert C. Byrd Highway (U.S. 50) near Montgomery Hill Road, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department announced. The accident was called in to the Wood County 911 Center around 1:39 p.m. with a report that a woman...
insideedition.com
Amish Boy Critically Injured After His Horse and Buggy Collides With Semi-Truck in Southern Ohio: Police
An Amish teen was critically injured when his horse and buggy collided with a tractor-trailer rig, the Ohio State Highway patrol reported. The 15-year-old boy was ejected in the crash, which killed the horse on state Highway 32 in rural Jackson County, police said. The driver of the commercial semi-truck...
4 arrested in Athens, Ohio drug bust
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Four people were arrested after deputies executed search warrants in Athens, Ohio on Tuesday. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies along with investigators from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and agents from the Athens Office of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority found evidence of narcotics at a home on 10000 […]
WTAP
Victim’s name identified in deadly shooting
POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ)- POMEROY, Ohio. (WSAZ)- The Pomeroy Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting. Officers say Dwayne Qualls died from a gunshot. The shooting happened Friday evening in the 100 block of Spring Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Investigators arrested Wayne Leib in connection with the death...
One dead in Perry County head-on crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a fatal head-on collision in Jackson Township, Perry County, Tuesday. According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on State Route 668. Catherine Sweeney, 73, of Junction City, was driving a 2019 Toyota RAV4 […]
