Schenectady man allegedly flees sobriety checkpoint

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — State Troopers have arrested a Schenectady man, who they say drove off from a sobriety checkpoint. According to police, on September 1, a DWI checkpoint was set up on the I-87 Northway on-ramp in Malta.

When the man, later named as Tramere T. Artis, 28, was stopped, he allegedly failed to produce a driver’s license, then drove off. Artis was located at his Schenectady home and arrested on Tuesday, September 27.

Troopers say he did not have a valid license at the time of the stop. He’s been charged with fleeing a police officer, obstructing governmental administration, and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

