Is It Legal to Eat a Dog or Cat in New York?

***WARNING: This Article is For Entertainment Purposes Only and Is Not for the Squeamish***. Dogs are considered Man's Best Friend, but can they be Man's Best TASTING Friend? And what about cats? Can you cook up Whiskers with some watercress and white rice next time he shoots you the stink eye?
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - September 29, 2022

Colorado has a winning smile that he loves to show off! He's a mellow pup and his foster home even called him "lazy!" He does great with kids of all ages and loves to hang out with dogs. Colorado loves to cuddle and if you don't set boundaries, he'll likely cuddle up on your chest in the middle of the night. Colorado is a bit shy too. He prefers to eat food when no one is watching him. Overall, he's a sweet pup ready to move into his forever home! Apply today to meet him!
Shock as Rescuers Pick Up Trio of Abandoned Huskies and Discover 8 Puppies

A team of rescuers originally summoned to pick up three huskies from an abandoned property got a surprise when they found eight puppies. The Missouri-based Rescue One was called out to an address in Ozark by the Christian County Sheriff's Office, who alerted the group to the dogs that needed rescuing from the building, which looked to be in a state of disrepair per a now-viral video.
BIRD DOG EMERGENCY!!!

Bird dogs are a hunter’s best friend. It is amazing how much ground that they can cover during a day’s hunt. For every 1 mile that a hunter treks, the dog covers 3. During those miles, there can be many accidents waiting to happen. ￼. In Montana, Rattlesnakes...
Allegan Man Giving Stray Cats a Second Chance on TikTok is Heartwarming

This TikTok is more than just adorable cat videos. But, there are some pretty adorable cat videos. This cat-loving TikToker, @JohnTheCatMan currently has 20.6 thousand followers and 271.7 thousand total video likes on the popular social media app. There's no denying is love for felines as he runs the non-profit Kittens in the Mitten. The non-profit helps give stray cats in West Michigan a second chance according to their Facebook page,
100-Year-Old California Woman Adopts 11-Year-Old Rescue Dog

As a child raised in an orphanage in Germany during WWII, a now 100-year-old California woman never had pets. But, as Today reports, the centenarian has made up for lost time. Johanna Carrington’s recent four-legged friend is an 11-year-old rescue dog, a Chihuahua mix named Gucci. They are the perfect pair.
