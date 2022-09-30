Read full article on original website
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
Immerse Yourself in the Works of Van GoghHeather RaulersonDetroit, MI
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This FallHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Is It Legal to Eat a Dog or Cat in New York?
***WARNING: This Article is For Entertainment Purposes Only and Is Not for the Squeamish***. Dogs are considered Man's Best Friend, but can they be Man's Best TASTING Friend? And what about cats? Can you cook up Whiskers with some watercress and white rice next time he shoots you the stink eye?
thecheyennepost.com
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - September 29, 2022
Colorado has a winning smile that he loves to show off! He's a mellow pup and his foster home even called him "lazy!" He does great with kids of all ages and loves to hang out with dogs. Colorado loves to cuddle and if you don't set boundaries, he'll likely cuddle up on your chest in the middle of the night. Colorado is a bit shy too. He prefers to eat food when no one is watching him. Overall, he's a sweet pup ready to move into his forever home! Apply today to meet him!
Shock as Rescuers Pick Up Trio of Abandoned Huskies and Discover 8 Puppies
A team of rescuers originally summoned to pick up three huskies from an abandoned property got a surprise when they found eight puppies. The Missouri-based Rescue One was called out to an address in Ozark by the Christian County Sheriff's Office, who alerted the group to the dogs that needed rescuing from the building, which looked to be in a state of disrepair per a now-viral video.
Senior Dog in Shelter for 7 Years Is Looking for a Pet Parent Who 'Will Take the Time' to Bond
Leroy is looking for a pet parent who is patient like him. The 12-year-old dog moved into Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary in Canada from an overcrowded shelter in Miami in 2015, Stephanie Munro, a dog handler with Dog Tales, told PEOPLE. For the past seven years, Leroy has patiently...
The cars with the highest dealer markups in each state
Savvyc consumers should avoid buying these new cars amid supply shortages.
The best dog bed in 2022: 8 top dog mattresses
Here are the best dog bed mattresses for creating a cozy retreat for your canine companion.
Shock discovery: Missing cat and four kittens found in electrical substation
A cat who had been missing for nearly five months and her four kittens are home safe after they were found in an electrical substation sheltering under leaves, cobwebs and a crisp packet. Bella, a three-year-old grey-blue British shorthair, had tucked her kittens away from the elements and under a...
lovemeow.com
Cat Seeking Attention Outside a Hotel is Ready to Leave the Outdoors Once and for All
A cat who was seeking attention outside a Hampton Inn, was ready to leave the outdoors once and for all. Hampton the cat has used several of his nine lives braving the streets on his own. The long-haired Persian was never meant to live in the outdoors but somehow ended up without a home.
msn.com
How to clean dogs' ears: Your guide to hygiene and administering medicine
If you own a dog or have taken care of one for an extended period of time, you probably know they need their ears cleaned out occasionally. If this is news to you, your dog may be overdue for an ear cleaning. Your canine’s ears can require cleaning for a...
montanaoutdoor.com
BIRD DOG EMERGENCY!!!
Bird dogs are a hunter’s best friend. It is amazing how much ground that they can cover during a day’s hunt. For every 1 mile that a hunter treks, the dog covers 3. During those miles, there can be many accidents waiting to happen. ￼. In Montana, Rattlesnakes...
Allegan Man Giving Stray Cats a Second Chance on TikTok is Heartwarming
This TikTok is more than just adorable cat videos. But, there are some pretty adorable cat videos. This cat-loving TikToker, @JohnTheCatMan currently has 20.6 thousand followers and 271.7 thousand total video likes on the popular social media app. There's no denying is love for felines as he runs the non-profit Kittens in the Mitten. The non-profit helps give stray cats in West Michigan a second chance according to their Facebook page,
100-Year-Old California Woman Adopts 11-Year-Old Rescue Dog
As a child raised in an orphanage in Germany during WWII, a now 100-year-old California woman never had pets. But, as Today reports, the centenarian has made up for lost time. Johanna Carrington’s recent four-legged friend is an 11-year-old rescue dog, a Chihuahua mix named Gucci. They are the perfect pair.
