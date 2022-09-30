Read full article on original website
Hot Springs man sentenced to 7 years for drug trafficking
HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Monday to 84 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
Scott County, Arkansas, sheriff plans to fight charges against him
WALDRON, Ark. — The sheriff of Scott County, Arkansas, said he plans to fight the charges against him. Randy Shores talked with 40/29's Brett Rains after he and Omar Gonzalez, a former Waldron police officer, were arrested and charged after the arrest of a man in February 2022. Shores...
76 Total Arrests Last Week in Bowie County, Here’s Your Sheriff’s Report
Arrests were up for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office last week, thankfully other areas they were down a bit. There were 27 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 49 people were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO which were turned over to Bowie County. Thursday and Friday were the busiest days this past this week, thankfully Saturday and Sunday things calmed down a little. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Charges filed against Glenwood man for carrying a weapon
Charges have been filed against 52-year-old Clinton Groomer of Glenwood for Aggravated Assault, criminal mischief in the second degree and carrying a weapon. According to the affidavit, Glenwood Police Department Sergeant Michael Lesher and Captain Richard Retford were parked in the parking lot of the Glenwood United Methodist Church when a SUV being driven by Groomer entered the parking lot and circling around behind Lesher’s vehicle. In the process, Groomer’s passenger-side mirror struck the passenger-side of Retford’s vehicle. Groomer then turned up the volume of his music to an excessive level.
Taylor Parker found guilty of capital murder
A jury in Bowie County has found Taylor Parker guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping and murder of her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock.
Woman convicted of killing a woman to take her unborn baby
A Texas woman was convicted of capital murder Monday for killing a pregnant woman to take her unborn baby.
Texarkana police arrest man for vehicle theft, evading, possession
25-year-old Alphonso Taylor was observed driving a stolen GMC Sierra by an officer yesterday on West 4th Street. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, Taylor took off across Lake Drive at a high rate of speed. Once the truck had traveled about two blocks, Taylor flipped it into a...
Texarkana, Arkansas Hires New Police Chief
Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager E. Jay Ellington has announced the appointment of Michael Kramm Texarkana’s next Police Chief. Kramm’s predecessor is Kristi Bennett who resigned to accept the Police Chief position in Hot Springs Village. Chief Kramm’s first day on the job will be October 24. Kramm...
Hardwood mill expected to be running by December
AMITY — Caddo River Wood Products LLC has announced the opening of a hardwood sawmill that will create 15 new jobs on 54 acres in Clark County and looks to expand to 50 employees over the next three to five years. The mill will be a hardwood facility producing...
"I still hear voices from Vietnam:" County Judge Jerry Crane braved the battlefields
HOPE, Ark. -- Those John Wayne war movies that Jerry Crane watched, and his upbringing, inspired him to want to help his country in battle. He left high school early in 1967 to go to Vietnam. The two tours that young paratrooper would endure are never far from mind. "We...
New True Crime Podcast Focuses on Suspicious Death of Texarkana Woman
Burden, is a new podcast series that was released on September 30th that focuses their investigation into the suspicious death of 21 year-old Billie Jean Letterman from 1991 from Texarkana, Arkansas. The partners of Burden include Attorney Stephanie Harris and Journalist Karen Tricot Steward. While their investigation into the suspicious death of Billie Jean is a focus for the first season, they also spend a significant amount of time examining the Arkansas justice system.
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area during the first weekend of October. Sheriff Kevin Clardy says on Saturday, Oct. 1, someone found the remains in a heavily wooded area east of Idabel in the area of Goodwater/Redland off Goodwater Road. The scene has been secured so that on Friday, a team of anthropologists and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation can search the area more thoroughly.
HMH Safe Haven Baby Box to be blessed Wednesday at 2 pm
The 11th Safe Haven Baby Box in Arkansas will be blessed Wednesday, October 5th at 2pm. The blessing will be held at the Howard Memorial Hospital, located at 130 Medical Circle, here in Nashville, and is open to the public. Speakers are Monica Kelsey, Safe Haven Baby Boxes Founder, CEO,...
Texarkana Man Snags Monster Alligator Near Fouke, Arkansas
Fouke, Arkansas is famous for the legendary Fouke Monster now it will be known for another monster, a monster alligator that was caught near there in the Sulpher River Management Area in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East from Texarkana and a buddy Carson Bumgardner along with his cousin Gil Elam were...
Damaris Martinez is Bobcats 2022 Homecoming Queen
At a coronation and pep rally held on the field at Hope High School’s Hammons Stadium the 2022 Homecoming Queen Damaris Martinez was issued her tiara. After the crowning, Martinez was given a microphone and spoke to the attendees: “I’m a little scared so … I want to thank God to begin with because I wouldn’t be here if he weren’t by my side. I want to thank my family for always supporting me and always loving me. Especially the teachers for not giving up on me, even though I’m hard-headed, so I pay attention in class. I’m so happy to be your queen. I love everyone here and I hope you all have a good night tonight.”
Friday night roundup in 3-2A
The Dierks Outlaws defeated the Murfreesboro Rattlers 39 to 12. The Outlaws lead by 10 at the half, but scored three touchdowns in the second half to secure the win. The Rattlers turned the ball over four times in the ballgame, but was able to rush for 156 yards, while throwing for 90.
Slayton inducted into SAU Sports Hall of Fame
Former Nashville High School Baseball Coach Kyle Slayton was one of seven individuals inducted into the Southern Arkansas University Sports Hall of Fame Friday night in a ceremony at Magnolia. During his induction speech, Slayton said he wasn’t the most overpowering pitcher during his college career, but he always worked to be the best at whatever he did:
Class of 1992 Attends Homecoming
Several classes held reunions this past weekend and attended the Hope/Hot Springs game. Here members of the class of 1992 are shown cheering for the Bobcats.
